Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in the common stocks of companies that exhibit the potential for significant growth over at least a three-year period. The Fund normally invests in a focused portfolio of securities of no more than 45 issuers, including U.S. common stocks or securities convertible into common stock. To identify companies that have significant growth potential, Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”) employs a value-oriented approach to stock selection without restriction to a company’s market capitalization. The Adviser seeks to identify companies that exhibit some or all of the following criteria: low price-to-earnings ratio; low price-to-book value or tangible asset value; excellent prospects for growth; strong franchise; highly qualified management; consistent free cash flow; and high returns on invested capital.

The Fund may invest in foreign securities or investment vehicles that provide exposure to foreign securities, such as exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and issuer-sponsored American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund will normally invest its remaining assets in cash and cash equivalents, including U.S. government debt instruments, money market funds, and repurchase agreements. The Fund generally will sell a security if its price has exceeded the Adviser’s estimate of its intrinsic value or when the Adviser believes more attractive investment opportunities exist.

The Fund is non-diversified.