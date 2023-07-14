Home
Trending ETFs

Meehan Focus Fund

mutual fund
MEFOX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$44.12 -0.09 -0.2%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (MEFOX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Meehan Focus Fund

MEFOX | Fund

$44.12

$99.1 M

0.10%

$0.05

1.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

23.4%

1 yr return

22.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

11.1%

Net Assets

$99.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

66.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$44.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 4.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Meehan Focus Fund

MEFOX | Fund

$44.12

$99.1 M

0.10%

$0.05

1.09%

MEFOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 23.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 0.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Meehan Focus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Meehan Focus
  • Inception Date
    Dec 10, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Meehan

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in the common stocks of companies that exhibit the potential for significant growth over at least a three-year period. The Fund normally invests in a focused portfolio of securities of no more than 45 issuers, including U.S. common stocks or securities convertible into common stock. To identify companies that have significant growth potential, Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”) employs a value-oriented approach to stock selection without restriction to a company’s market capitalization. The Adviser seeks to identify companies that exhibit some or all of the following criteria: low price-to-earnings ratio; low price-to-book value or tangible asset value; excellent prospects for growth; strong franchise; highly qualified management; consistent free cash flow; and high returns on invested capital.

The Fund may invest in foreign securities or investment vehicles that provide exposure to foreign securities, such as exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and issuer-sponsored American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund will normally invest its remaining assets in cash and cash equivalents, including U.S. government debt instruments, money market funds, and repurchase agreements. The Fund generally will sell a security if its price has exceeded the Adviser’s estimate of its intrinsic value or when the Adviser believes more attractive investment opportunities exist.

The Fund is non-diversified.

Read More

MEFOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MEFOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.4% -14.3% 35.6% 2.94%
1 Yr 22.8% -55.6% 38.6% 0.90%
3 Yr 14.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 1.80%
5 Yr 11.1%* -30.5% 97.0% 4.37%
10 Yr 8.3%* -18.8% 37.4% 14.16%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MEFOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.4% -64.5% 28.9% 53.49%
2021 14.4% -20.5% 152.6% 2.25%
2020 6.0% -13.9% 183.6% 11.22%
2019 6.5% -8.3% 8.9% 17.67%
2018 -2.1% -13.5% 12.6% 31.98%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MEFOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.4% -20.5% 35.6% 2.26%
1 Yr 22.8% -55.6% 40.3% 0.60%
3 Yr 14.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 6.41%
5 Yr 11.1%* -29.9% 97.0% 7.20%
10 Yr 8.4%* -13.5% 37.4% 28.61%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MEFOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.4% -64.5% 28.9% 53.57%
2021 14.4% -20.5% 152.6% 2.25%
2020 6.0% -13.9% 183.6% 11.22%
2019 6.5% -8.3% 8.9% 17.67%
2018 -2.1% -10.9% 12.6% 58.75%

NAV & Total Return History

MEFOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MEFOX Category Low Category High MEFOX % Rank
Net Assets 99.1 M 177 K 1.21 T 84.58%
Number of Holdings 31 2 4154 93.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 71.3 M 288 K 270 B 77.34%
Weighting of Top 10 66.77% 1.8% 106.2% 2.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 10.65%
  2. Apple Inc 10.26%
  3. Lowe's Companies Inc 9.11%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 7.27%
  5. Invesco Shrt-Trm Inv Gov&Agcy Instl 7.03%
  6. United Rentals Inc 5.22%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.72%
  8. Applied Materials Inc 4.45%
  9. CVS Health Corp 4.27%
  10. PNC Financial Services Group Inc 4.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MEFOX % Rank
Stocks 		92.97% 0.00% 130.24% 96.62%
Cash 		7.03% -102.29% 100.00% 2.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 67.29%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 67.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 65.47%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 65.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MEFOX % Rank
Technology 		32.17% 0.00% 48.94% 3.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.51% 0.00% 30.33% 2.44%
Financial Services 		15.38% 0.00% 55.59% 27.93%
Healthcare 		11.71% 0.00% 60.70% 86.23%
Communication Services 		11.02% 0.00% 27.94% 12.02%
Industrials 		9.59% 0.00% 29.90% 40.87%
Consumer Defense 		1.44% 0.00% 47.71% 96.58%
Basic Materials 		0.08% 0.00% 25.70% 93.61%
Real Estate 		0.06% 0.00% 31.91% 85.92%
Utilities 		0.02% 0.00% 20.91% 84.55%
Energy 		0.01% 0.00% 41.64% 85.08%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MEFOX % Rank
US 		90.47% 0.00% 127.77% 78.62%
Non US 		2.50% 0.00% 32.38% 43.81%

MEFOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MEFOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.09% 0.01% 49.27% 31.49%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 2.00% 92.63%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 15.61%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

MEFOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MEFOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.25% 2.00% 39.66%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MEFOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 4.00% 0.00% 496.00% 8.53%

MEFOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MEFOX Category Low Category High MEFOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.10% 0.00% 24.20% 82.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MEFOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MEFOX Category Low Category High MEFOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.07% -54.00% 6.06% 81.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MEFOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MEFOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Meehan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 10, 1999

22.49

22.5%

Meehan has been president of Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc since September 1999 and has been president of Meehan Mutual Funds, Inc. since their inception. In 1968, Meehan was a founding partner of Sherman, Meehan, Curtin & Ain, a Washington, D.C. law firm. He served as president of that law firm for many years, and served on the firm's Executive Committee from its inception through September 1999. He was a charter trustee of the firm’s pension and profit sharing plans and served as an investment manager of these plans since their inceptions in 1973 through 2000.

Paul Meehan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2005

17.42

17.4%

Meehan is a managing director at Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. He joined the firm in August 2002 and is a member of the Investment Selection Committee. Prior to joining the firm, Meehan was an attorney with the federal government from May 1997 through August 2002.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

