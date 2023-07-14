Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|MEFNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.1%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|61.77%
|1 Yr
|-5.7%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|93.11%
|3 Yr
|-12.5%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|86.69%
|5 Yr
|-7.8%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|81.45%
|10 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|80.77%
* Annualized
|Period
|MEFNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.1%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|87.19%
|2021
|-8.1%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|82.97%
|2020
|5.1%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|79.13%
|2019
|5.2%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|64.52%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|49.90%
|MEFNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MEFNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.05 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|16.90%
|Number of Holdings
|208
|20
|3702
|10.39%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.37 B
|360 K
|10.9 B
|21.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.44%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|86.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MEFNX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.42%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|75.00%
|Cash
|3.08%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|29.58%
|Other
|0.27%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|12.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.23%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|5.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|71.65%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|72.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MEFNX % Rank
|Technology
|25.81%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|71.48%
|Healthcare
|22.84%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|13.56%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.24%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|6.51%
|Industrials
|15.35%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|44.37%
|Financial Services
|7.67%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|42.43%
|Communication Services
|2.97%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|49.12%
|Consumer Defense
|2.64%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|41.20%
|Basic Materials
|2.52%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|42.25%
|Real Estate
|0.66%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|79.93%
|Energy
|0.29%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|58.98%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|78.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MEFNX % Rank
|US
|93.32%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|59.68%
|Non US
|3.10%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|51.06%
|MEFNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.40%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|26.48%
|Management Fee
|0.68%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|40.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|75.32%
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|87.05%
|MEFNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|65.79%
|MEFNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MEFNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|29.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|34.90%
|MEFNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MEFNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|73.42%
|MEFNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MEFNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MEFNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.96%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|78.21%
|MEFNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$1.259
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2000
22.01
22.0%
Brian W. H. Berghuis is a member of T. Rowe Price's U.S. Equity Steering Committee and the lead portfolio manager for the firm's U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategy. Mr. Berghuis has 25 years of investment experience, 23 of which have been at T. Rowe Price. He started at the firm in 1985 as an analyst following the retail sector. He initially became lead portfolio manager for the U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategy in 1992 and oversaw a significant expansion of the firm's capabilities in this strategy. In 2003, he was named to the U.S. Equity Steering Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 30, 2010
11.76
11.8%
Christopher J. Scarpa, Vice President of Frontier Capital. He has worked in investment management since 1998, has been with Frontier Capital since 2001 as an equity research analyst. Education: B.A., Tufts University; M.B.A., Harvard Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Mr. Dabas is portfolio manager and vice president of Frontier Capital Management Company. Mr. Dabas joined Frontier in 2007 as an equity research analyst. He assumed portfolio management responsibilities for Frontier’s mid-cap growth portfolios in 2019.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
