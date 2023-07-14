To achieve its investment objective, the Fund invests at least 95% of its assets in U.S. Government and agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) and other securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities (including Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, as defined below), and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), backed by U.S. Government and agency MBS. Some of the Fund’s investments may be backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, while others may be supported only by the discretionary authority of the U.S. Government or only by the credit of the issuing agency or instrumentality.

Under normal market conditions, the target dollar-weighted average effective duration for the Fund is expected to range between one and three years. Duration is a measure of a fixed income security's price sensitivity to changes in interest rates. Duration takes into account a security's cash flows over time, including the possibility that a security might be prepaid by the issuer or redeemed by the holder prior to its stated maturity date. In contrast, maturity measures only the time until final payment is due. The duration of the Fund's portfolio is expressed in years and measures the portfolio's change in value for changes in interest rates. The Fund may also invest in U.S. Treasury bills. The securities held by the Fund may be fixed or variable rate obligations. The Fund may also purchase securities on a when-issued or delayed-delivery basis.

To construct the Fund’s investment portfolio, the Fund’s investment sub-adviser, M.D. Sass Investors Services, Inc. (“M.D. Sass” or “Sub-Adviser”), utilizes a process based on rigorous quantitative tests. These tests include projecting underlying mortgage prepayment rates under a variety of interest rate scenarios and demographic trends, with regard to any given security’s sensitivity to cash flow risk. The nature of such testing is to measure homeowner refinancing/prepayment behavior, relative to mortgage rate changes, and other factors influencing such behavior. The Sub-Adviser’s process is primarily structured to create value through intensive (i.e. bottom-up) security selection, portfolio construction and relative value trading. Top-down macro issues and factors are incorporated into the process when considered by the Sub-Adviser to be appropriate.

The Sub-Adviser may sell a security if its value becomes unattractive, such as when its fundamentals deteriorate, or when other investment opportunities exist that may have more attractive yields. The Fund may engage in frequent and active trading of securities as a part of its principal investment strategy.