Vitals

YTD Return

9.1%

1 yr return

13.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$845 K

Holdings in Top 10

97.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MDPLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MDP LOW VOLATILITY FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Mar 14, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund uses a variety of options strategies to obtain exposure to the S&P 500 Index, its primary benchmark, or other broad-based equity market indices through investments in a variety of financial instruments, including but not limited to index derivatives, options, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), and futures and forward contracts.

These option strategies are:

1. Buying puts. A put option for a particular security gives the purchaser the right to sell the security at the stated exercise price at the expiration date of the option, regardless of the market price of the security.

2. Buying a put spread. A put spread is achieved by purchasing put options at a specific strike price while also selling the same number of puts at a lower strike price. The maximum profit to be gained using this strategy is equal to the difference between the two strike prices, minus the net cost of the options.

3. A put spread collar. A put spread collar is achieved by purchasing a put spread (see No. 2 above) and then selling a fully covered call option to help offset the premium spent to buy the put spread. It is designed to protect an investor who is long the underlying asset from a falling stock price.

4. A collar strategy. A collar is a type of options trading strategy which consists of selling an out of the money call option and buying an out of the money put spread option (see No. 1 above). It is designed to protect an investor who is long the underlying asset from a falling stock price.

The Adviser determines which of these strategies to employ by analyzing the current levels of market volatility as expressed by the VIX and Skew. The “VIX” is the Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index. The VIX Index is a financial benchmark designed to be an up-to-the-minute market estimate of the expected volatility of the S&P 500 Index and is calculated by using the midpoint of the real-time S&P 500 Index (SPX) option bid/ask quotes. The “Skew” is maintained by Credit Suisse and published daily under the name “Credit Suisse Fear Barometer.” The Skew measures the difference in implied volatility between out-of-the-money options and in-the-money options. Option market skew is the difference in price between a call option and a put option that are equidistant from the stock price. Skew is used to help the Adviser determine the most historically efficient way of effecting a hedge on the Fund’s portfolio.

Read More

MDPLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MDPLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 13.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MDPLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MDPLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 13.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MDPLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MDPLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MDPLX Category Low Category High MDPLX % Rank
Net Assets 845 K N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 5 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 776 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 97.17% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SPDR SP 500 ETF Trust 93.72%
  2. Federated Hermes Government Obligations Fund 3.05%
  3. SPDR SP 500 ETF Trust Put @ 408 July 2023 1.72%
  4. SPDR SP 500 ETF Trust Put @ 388 June 2023 -0.51%
  5. SPDR SP 500 ETF Trust Call @ 427 June 2023 -0.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MDPLX % Rank
Stocks 		93.72% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		5.88% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.40% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MDPLX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MDPLX % Rank
US 		93.72% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

MDPLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MDPLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.60% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MDPLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MDPLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MDPLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MDPLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MDPLX Category Low Category High MDPLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MDPLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MDPLX Category Low Category High MDPLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MDPLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

MDPLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

