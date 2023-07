Kristian Heugh is the Head of the Global Opportunity team and leads Global and International investing for Counterpoint Global. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2001 and has been with financial industry since 2001. Previously, Kristian was a co-portfolio manager of an international equity strategy and a technology strategy while a member of the Global Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to that, he was a technology analyst for MSIM’s Sector Rotation multi-cap growth strategies. Kristian received a B.A. in economics from Duke University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.