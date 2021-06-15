Home
Trending ETFs

MDHEX (Mutual Fund)

MDHEX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MainStay MacKay Short Duration High Yield Fund

MDHEX | Fund

-

$1.36 B

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.36 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MDHEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay MacKay Short Duration High Yield Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MainStay Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in high-yield debt securities that are rated below investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) or that are unrated but are considered to be of comparable quality by MacKay Shields LLC, the Fund's Subadvisor. Debt securities in which the Fund may invest include all types of debt obligations such as bonds, debentures, notes, bank debt, loan participations, commercial paper, floating rate loans, U.S. Government securities (including obligations, such as repurchase agreements, secured by such instruments), and convertible corporate bonds. The Fund will

generally seek to maintain a weighted average duration of three years or less, although the Fund may invest in instruments of any duration or maturity. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.

Securities that are rated below investment grade by an NRSRO (such securities rated lower than BBB- and Baa3) are commonly referred to as “high-yield securities” or "junk bonds." If NRSROs assign different ratings to the same security for purposes of determining the security's credit quality, the Fund will use the middle rating when three NRSROs rate the security. For securities where only two NRSROs rate the security, the Fund will use the higher rating. If only one rating is available for a security, the Fund will use that rating.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities, including preferred shares. The Fund also may invest in securities of non-U.S. issuers. Generally, an issuer of a security is considered to be U.S. or foreign based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg. The Fund may hold cash or invest in investment grade short-term instruments during times when the Subadvisor is unable to identify attractive high-yield securities.

The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as futures, options and swap agreements to seek enhanced returns or to reduce the risk of loss by hedging certain of its holdings.

In times of unusual or adverse market, economic or political conditions, the Fund may invest without limit in investment grade securities and may invest in U.S. government securities or other high quality money market instruments. Periods of unusual or adverse market, economic or political conditions may exist in some cases, for up to a year or longer. The yield on cash, investment grade debt or other high quality instruments tends to be lower than the yield on other investments normally purchased by the Fund. Although investing heavily in these investments may help to preserve the Fund's assets, it may not be consistent with the Fund's primary investment objective and may limit the Fund's ability to achieve a high level of income.

Investment Process: The Subadvisor seeks to identify investment opportunities through analyzing individual companies and evaluates each company's competitive position, financial condition, and business prospects. The Fund seeks to minimize interest rate risk through its emphasis on duration management and investments in securities with short and intermediate maturities. The Fund invests in companies in which the Subadvisor has judged that there is sufficient asset coverage—that is, the Subadvisor's subjective appraisal of a company's value compared to the value of its debt, with the intent of maximizing risk-adjusted income and returns.

The Subadvisor may sell a security if it believes the security will no longer contribute to meeting the investment objectives of the Fund. In considering whether to sell a security, the Subadvisor may evaluate, among other things, the price of the security and meaningful changes in the issuer's financial condition and competitiveness.

Read More

MDHEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MDHEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MDHEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MDHEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MDHEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MDHEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MDHEX Category Low Category High MDHEX % Rank
Net Assets 1.36 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 282 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 198 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 14.59% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Sprint Corp. 2.18%
  2. FS Energy and Power Fund 1.69%
  3. T-Mobile USA, Inc. 1.59%
  4. DISH Network Corp. 1.45%
  5. VICI Properties LP 1.43%
  6. Great Outdoors Group LLC 1.36%
  7. Churchill Downs, Inc. 1.36%
  8. JB Poindexter Co., Inc. 1.20%
  9. Carnival Corp. 1.19%
  10. Plains All American Pipeline LP 1.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MDHEX % Rank
Bonds 		92.34% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		6.47% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.97% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.22% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MDHEX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MDHEX % Rank
US 		0.97% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MDHEX % Rank
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MDHEX % Rank
US 		92.34% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

MDHEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MDHEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MDHEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MDHEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MDHEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MDHEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MDHEX Category Low Category High MDHEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MDHEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MDHEX Category Low Category High MDHEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MDHEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

MDHEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

