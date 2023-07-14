Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
14.5%
1 yr return
16.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$671 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.2%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 24.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
$250,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MDCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.5%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|11.28%
|1 Yr
|16.5%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|11.50%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|69.35%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|6.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|23.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|MDCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.5%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|10.28%
|1 Yr
|16.5%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|7.23%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|64.78%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|7.30%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|12.9%
|21.65%
* Annualized
|MDCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MDCIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|671 M
|481 K
|145 B
|39.90%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|1
|2445
|91.79%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|310 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|21.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.22%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|10.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MDCIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.14%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|56.72%
|Cash
|1.86%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|41.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|76.12%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|75.87%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|76.62%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|75.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MDCIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|30.27%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|2.00%
|Technology
|24.51%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|6.98%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.41%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|12.97%
|Industrials
|11.06%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|87.28%
|Communication Services
|7.35%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|7.23%
|Consumer Defense
|6.39%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|17.46%
|Healthcare
|3.99%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|95.01%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|95.51%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|96.76%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|96.26%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|99.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MDCIX % Rank
|US
|92.95%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|71.39%
|Non US
|5.19%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|23.63%
|MDCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|63.71%
|Management Fee
|0.74%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|61.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|55.46%
|MDCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MDCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MDCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|24.93%
|MDCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MDCIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|82.38%
|MDCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MDCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MDCIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.01%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|69.67%
|MDCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 1998
24.43
24.4%
Rich serves as a mid-cap and large cap portfolio manager and analyst on Madison’s U.S. Equity Team. He is one of the Principals at Madison Investments and is Co-Head of Investments with a focus on the firm’s Equity Teams. He started in the financial services industry in 1994 and joined Madison in 1997. Rich is also a member of the firm’s Executive and Investment Risk Management Committees as well as the Board of Directors. He earned his J.D. from the University of Louisville and his MBA from Cornell University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2015
7.26
7.3%
Haruki serves as a portfolio manager for Madison’s mid-cap strategies and is an equity analyst for Madison’s U.S. Equity Team. Haruki has been working in the financial industry since 1994 and joined Madison in 2014. He earned his B.A. in music and economics from Brown University and MBA from Cornell University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Mr. Romanowich, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has co-managed the Fund since May 2019. Mr. Romanowich has been a member of the Madison equity team since joining the firm in 2009 and has worked in the financial services industry since 2004.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.34
|5.78
