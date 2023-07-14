Principal Investment Strategies

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities. These typically include: U.S. dollar-denominated corporate obligations and bank loans, securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities, U.S. and foreign issuer dollar-denominated bonds including, but not limited to, corporate obligations, government and agency issues, private placement bonds, securities subject to resale pursuant to Rule 144A, convertible bonds, and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities, including collateralized bond and loan obligations.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities that are not denominated in U.S. dollars including, but not limited to, corporate obligations, government and agency issues, private placement bonds, convertible bonds, and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities, including collateralized bond and loan obligations.

The Fund may also invest in non-dollar denominated high yield bonds, including bank loans, and may invest in securities subject to legal restrictions on resale, some of which may be subject to resale pursuant to Rule 144A.

The Fund may, but will not necessarily, engage in foreign currency futures and forward contracts, including derivatives thereof, for hedging purposes or to gain market exposure. In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund may (but is not obligated to) use a wide variety of exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, including, but not limited to, futures contracts (for hedging purposes, to adjust various portfolio characteristics, including the duration (interest rate volatility) of the Fund’s portfolio, or as a substitute for direct investments); interest rate swaps (for hedging purposes or as a substitute for direct investments); total return swaps (for hedging purposes or to gain exposure to securities or markets in which it might not be able to invest directly); and credit default swaps (for hedging purposes or as a substitute for direct investments). The Fund may invest in common stocks, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), or other equity securities and derivatives thereof for hedging purposes or to enhance total return. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage.

The Fund may invest in money market securities, including commercial paper. The Fund may enter into repurchase agreement transactions. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents. The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery, to-be-announced, or forward commitment basis, and may enter into dollar roll or reverse repurchase agreement transactions.

The Fund may invest in (i) securities denominated in currencies of emerging market countries, (ii) fixed income securities or debt instruments issued by emerging market entities or sovereign nations and/or (iii) debt instruments denominated in or based on the currencies, interest rates, or issues of emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are defined to include any country that did not become a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (O.E.C.D.) prior to 1975 and Turkey.

The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including investment companies that are advised by the Fund’s investment adviser, subadviser, sub-subadviser, or its affiliates, or by unaffiliated parties.

The dollar-weighted average credit quality of the Fund is generally not expected to be less than BBB-/Baa3. The Fund may, however, invest up to 25% of its net assets in below investment grade debt securities (“junk” or “high yield” bonds), including securities in default, and including bank loans, or their unrated equivalent, as determined by the Fund’s subadviser, Barings LLC (“Barings”), or sub-subadviser, Baring International Investment Limited (“BIIL”). Investments in such securities will vary based upon Barings’ or BIIL’s assessment of market conditions and the amount of additional yield offered in relation to the risk of the instruments. In the event that a security is downgraded after its purchase by the Fund, the Fund may continue to hold the security if Barings or BIIL considers that doing so would be consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. Barings or BIIL expects for the Fund’s portfolio dollar-weighted average duration generally to match (plus or minus 2.5 years) the average duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (as of December 31, 2021, the average duration of the Index was 6.78 years). Duration measures the price sensitivity of a bond to changes in interest rates. Duration is the dollar weighted average time to maturity of a bond utilizing the present value of all future cash flows.

Barings or BIIL selects the Fund’s investments based on its analysis of opportunities and risks of various fixed income securities and market sectors. Currently, Barings or BIIL may consider the following factors (which may change over time and in particular cases): the perceived potential for high income offered by different types of corporate and government obligations (including mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities); diversification among industries and issuers, credit ratings, and sectors; and the relative values offered by different securities. Barings or BIIL may choose to sell securities with deteriorating credit or limited upside potential compared to other securities.

The Fund expects that it will engage in active and frequent trading and so will typically have a relatively high portfolio turnover rate.