8.8%
1 yr return
8.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$92 M
Holdings in Top 10
79.2%
Expense Ratio 1.27%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 45.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in exchange-traded funds. The Fund is a “fund of funds” that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in unaffiliated passively-managed exchange-traded funds (the “Underlying ETFs”). The Fund is designed for investors with a particular risk profile as represented by the asset class allocations described below, and invests in a distinct mix of Underlying ETFs.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing approximately 60% (within a range of 50% to 70%) of its assets in Underlying Equity ETFs and approximately 40% (within a range of 30% to 50%) of its assets in Underlying Fixed-Income ETFs. The Fund may invest approximately 15% (within a range of 5% to 25%) of its assets in Underlying International Equity ETFs. New York Life Investments may change the asset class allocations, the Underlying ETFs in which the Fund invests, or the target weighting without approval from shareholders.
New York Life Investments will determine each Underlying ETF’s asset class, and for Underlying ETFs that may potentially fall into multiple asset classes, New York Life Investments will classify them based on certain factors, including, but not limited to, the Underlying ETF’s investment strategy and portfolio characteristics.
New York Life Investments uses a two-step asset allocation process to create the Fund's portfolio. The first step includes a strategic review of the target allocations to the equity and fixed-income asset classes and a determination of any tactical allocation adjustments to establish the portion of the Fund's investable portfolio (meaning the Fund's assets available for investment, other than working cash balances) to be invested in each asset class.
The following table illustrates the Fund's target allocations among asset classes (the target allocations and/or actual holdings will vary from time to time as a result of the tactical allocation process, although these variations will remain within the ranges described above):
|
U.S. Equity
|
International Equity
|
Total Equity
|
Fixed-Income
|
MainStay Moderate ETF Allocation Fund
|
45%
|
15%
|
60%
|
40%
The second step in the Fund's portfolio construction process involves the actual selection of Underlying ETFs to represent the asset classes indicated above and determination of target weightings among the Underlying ETFs. The Fund may invest in any or all of the Underlying ETFs within an asset class, but will not normally invest in every Underlying ETF at one time. Selection of individual Underlying ETFs is based on several factors, including, but not limited to, liquidity, benchmark tracking error and total annual fund operating expenses.
New York Life Investments monitors the Fund's portfolio daily to ensure that the Fund's actual asset class allocations among the Underlying ETFs continue to conform to the Fund's target allocations over time and may periodically adjust target asset class allocations based on various quantitative and qualitative data relating to the U.S. and international economies (including emerging markets), securities markets, and various segments within those markets. In connection with the asset allocation process, the Fund may from time to time invest more than 25% of its assets in one Underlying ETF.
|Period
|MDAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.8%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|32.29%
|1 Yr
|8.8%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|7.71%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MDAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.3%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|24.07%
|2021
|4.6%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|23.53%
|2020
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.1%
|14.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|MDAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.8%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|32.43%
|1 Yr
|8.8%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|7.56%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MDAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.3%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|24.07%
|2021
|4.6%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|23.67%
|2020
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.1%
|14.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|N/A
|MDAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MDAVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|92 M
|658 K
|207 B
|85.13%
|Number of Holdings
|24
|2
|15351
|68.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|71.7 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|77.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|79.21%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|26.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MDAVX % Rank
|Stocks
|61.67%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|38.01%
|Bonds
|33.85%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|51.09%
|Cash
|4.02%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|48.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.45%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|56.54%
|Other
|0.01%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|58.17%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|88.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MDAVX % Rank
|Technology
|17.31%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|67.35%
|Financial Services
|14.14%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|59.97%
|Healthcare
|13.28%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|62.02%
|Industrials
|11.50%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|28.42%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.33%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|44.67%
|Consumer Defense
|7.25%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|33.47%
|Basic Materials
|5.96%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|9.43%
|Energy
|5.91%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|34.56%
|Communication Services
|5.85%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|75.82%
|Real Estate
|5.03%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|28.69%
|Utilities
|3.43%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|30.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MDAVX % Rank
|US
|45.32%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|55.04%
|Non US
|16.35%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|27.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MDAVX % Rank
|Corporate
|54.22%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|17.57%
|Government
|21.70%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|66.21%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.97%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|51.23%
|Securitized
|11.84%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|65.94%
|Municipal
|0.28%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|41.55%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|78.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MDAVX % Rank
|US
|30.14%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|46.46%
|Non US
|3.71%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|51.63%
|MDAVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.27%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|23.47%
|Management Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|35.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|66.74%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|MDAVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MDAVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MDAVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|45.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|56.08%
|MDAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MDAVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.23%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|87.50%
|MDAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|MDAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MDAVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.62%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|77.33%
|MDAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Poul Kristensen joined New York Life Investments in 2011 as a Director in the Multi-Asset Solutions Group. Mr. Kristensen is currently a Managing Director and focuses on global macroeconomic trends and investment strategy. Prior to joining New York Life Investments, he worked as a senior investment strategist for Danske Bank where he advised major pension funds on asset allocation. Mr. Kristensen holds a Master’s degree in economics from Asrhus University in Denmark, is a CFA charterholder and is also certified in quantitative finance (CQF designation).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Jonathan Swaney was an employee of New York Life Investments from 1997-2009 and was responsible both for managing quantitative equity portfolios and performing research at New York Life Investments’ Equity Investors Group. Also within New York Life Investments, Mr. Swaney previously worked with the Investment Consulting Group and was a portfolio manager with the Quantitative Strategies unit. In 2009, Mr. Swaney joined Madison Square Investors LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of New York Life. While at Madison Square Investors LLC, Mr. Swaney was responsible both for managing quantitative equity portfolios and performing research. In January 2011, Mr. Swaney re-joined New York Life Investments as part of the Investment Consulting Group. Mr. Swaney began his career in financil services working on the fixed income desk at the Vanguard Group after earned his B.A. in Political Science from The College of William & Mary in 1991. He also spent several years with a hedge fund of funds before coming to New York Life Investments in 1997.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Jae Yoon, CFA. From 2005-2009, Mr. Yoon was employed by New York Life Investments where he led the Investment Consulting Group. In 2009, Mr. Yoon joined MacKay Shields LLC as a Senior Managing Director responsible for Risk Management. In his role at MacKay Shields, Mr. Yoon worked side-by-side with the portfolio managers directly enhancing the risk management processes across all portfolios. In January 2011, Mr. Yoon re-joined New York Life Investments and leads the Investment Consulting Group. Mr. Yoon obtained a B.S. and a Masters degree from Cornell University and attended New York University’s Stern School of Business MBA program. He earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1998 and has been in the investment industry since 1991.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Amit Soni joined New York Life Investments in 2013 as a Senior Associate in the Strategic Asset Allocation and Solutions Group. Mr. Soni focuses on quantitative and macro-economic investment research and portfolio management for the funds managed by the team. Prior to joining New York Life Investments, he worked as an Investment Associate in the Global Asset Allocation group at Putnam Investments. He holds a Master’s degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Computation for Design and Optimization and a Bachelors degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (India) in Mechanical Engineering. He holds the CFA® designation and has been in the investment industry since 2008.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
