MDAVX (Mutual Fund)

MainStay Moderate ETF Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.36 -0.05 -0.44%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (MDAIX) Primary A (MDAAX) C (MDAKX) Retirement (MDARX) Other (MDAVX)

Vitals

YTD Return

8.8%

1 yr return

8.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$92 M

Holdings in Top 10

79.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MDAVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay Moderate ETF Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    New York Life Investment Management LLC
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    310193
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Poul Kristensen

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in exchange-traded funds. The Fund is a “fund of funds” that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in unaffiliated passively-managed exchange-traded funds (the “Underlying ETFs”). The Fund is designed for investors with a particular risk profile as represented by the asset class allocations described below, and invests in a distinct mix of Underlying ETFs.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing approximately 60% (within a range of 50% to 70%) of its assets in Underlying Equity ETFs and approximately 40% (within a range of 30% to 50%) of its assets in Underlying Fixed-Income ETFs. The Fund may invest approximately 15% (within a range of 5% to 25%) of its assets in Underlying International Equity ETFs. New York Life Investments may change the asset class allocations, the Underlying ETFs in which the Fund invests, or the target weighting without approval from shareholders.

New York Life Investments will determine each Underlying ETF’s asset class, and for Underlying ETFs that may potentially fall into multiple asset classes, New York Life Investments will classify them based on certain factors, including, but not limited to, the Underlying ETF’s investment strategy and portfolio characteristics.

New York Life Investments uses a two-step asset allocation process to create the Fund's portfolio. The first step includes a strategic review of the target allocations to the equity and fixed-income asset classes and a determination of any tactical allocation adjustments to establish the portion of the Fund's investable portfolio (meaning the Fund's assets available for investment, other than working cash balances) to be invested in each asset class.

The following table illustrates the Fund's target allocations among asset classes (the target allocations and/or actual holdings will vary from time to time as a result of the tactical allocation process, although these variations will remain within the ranges described above):

U.S. Equity

International Equity

Total Equity

Fixed-Income

MainStay Moderate ETF Allocation Fund

45%

15%

60%

40%

The second step in the Fund's portfolio construction process involves the actual selection of Underlying ETFs to represent the asset classes indicated above and determination of target weightings among the Underlying ETFs. The Fund may invest in any or all of the Underlying ETFs within an asset class, but will not normally invest in every Underlying ETF at one time. Selection of individual Underlying ETFs is based on several factors, including, but not limited to, liquidity, benchmark tracking error and total annual fund operating expenses.

New York Life Investments monitors the Fund's portfolio daily to ensure that the Fund's actual asset class allocations among the Underlying ETFs continue to conform to the Fund's target allocations over time and may periodically adjust target asset class allocations based on various quantitative and qualitative data relating to the U.S. and international economies (including emerging markets), securities markets, and various segments within those markets. In connection with the asset allocation process, the Fund may from time to time invest more than 25% of its assets in one Underlying ETF.

MDAVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MDAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -8.3% 18.1% 32.29%
1 Yr 8.8% -13.3% 143.9% 7.71%
3 Yr N/A* -8.0% 25.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 24.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MDAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -34.7% 92.4% 24.07%
2021 4.6% -6.1% 19.5% 23.53%
2020 N/A -7.5% 11.8% N/A
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MDAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -11.9% 18.1% 32.43%
1 Yr 8.8% -13.3% 143.9% 7.56%
3 Yr N/A* -8.0% 25.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 24.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MDAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -34.7% 92.4% 24.07%
2021 4.6% -6.1% 19.5% 23.67%
2020 N/A -7.5% 11.8% N/A
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MDAVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MDAVX Category Low Category High MDAVX % Rank
Net Assets 92 M 658 K 207 B 85.13%
Number of Holdings 24 2 15351 68.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 71.7 M 660 K 48.5 B 77.93%
Weighting of Top 10 79.21% 8.4% 105.0% 26.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MainStay US Government Liquidity I 3.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MDAVX % Rank
Stocks 		61.67% 0.00% 99.40% 38.01%
Bonds 		33.85% 0.00% 116.75% 51.09%
Cash 		4.02% -16.75% 81.51% 48.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.45% 0.00% 23.84% 56.54%
Other 		0.01% -2.51% 25.19% 58.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 88.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MDAVX % Rank
Technology 		17.31% 0.00% 44.21% 67.35%
Financial Services 		14.14% 0.00% 38.77% 59.97%
Healthcare 		13.28% 0.00% 29.35% 62.02%
Industrials 		11.50% 0.00% 24.37% 28.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.33% 0.00% 19.36% 44.67%
Consumer Defense 		7.25% 0.00% 19.93% 33.47%
Basic Materials 		5.96% 0.00% 33.35% 9.43%
Energy 		5.91% 0.00% 85.65% 34.56%
Communication Services 		5.85% 0.00% 23.67% 75.82%
Real Estate 		5.03% 0.00% 65.01% 28.69%
Utilities 		3.43% 0.00% 99.55% 30.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MDAVX % Rank
US 		45.32% -1.65% 98.67% 55.04%
Non US 		16.35% 0.00% 37.06% 27.79%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MDAVX % Rank
Corporate 		54.22% 0.00% 98.21% 17.57%
Government 		21.70% 0.00% 97.26% 66.21%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.97% 0.14% 100.00% 51.23%
Securitized 		11.84% 0.00% 92.13% 65.94%
Municipal 		0.28% 0.00% 24.80% 41.55%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 78.07%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MDAVX % Rank
US 		30.14% 0.00% 62.18% 46.46%
Non US 		3.71% 0.00% 84.73% 51.63%

MDAVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MDAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.27% 0.01% 17.63% 23.47%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.83% 35.14%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 66.74%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

MDAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MDAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MDAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.00% 0.00% 343.00% 56.08%

MDAVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MDAVX Category Low Category High MDAVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.23% 0.00% 8.35% 87.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MDAVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MDAVX Category Low Category High MDAVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.62% -2.34% 19.41% 77.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MDAVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

MDAVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Poul Kristensen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Poul Kristensen joined New York Life Investments in 2011 as a Director in the Multi-Asset Solutions Group. Mr. Kristensen is currently a Managing Director and focuses on global macroeconomic trends and investment strategy. Prior to joining New York Life Investments, he worked as a senior investment strategist for Danske Bank where he advised major pension funds on asset allocation. Mr. Kristensen holds a Master’s degree in economics from Asrhus University in Denmark, is a CFA charterholder and is also certified in quantitative finance (CQF designation).

Jonathan Swaney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Jonathan Swaney was an employee of New York Life Investments from 1997-2009 and was responsible both for managing quantitative equity portfolios and performing research at New York Life Investments’ Equity Investors Group. Also within New York Life Investments, Mr. Swaney previously worked with the Investment Consulting Group and was a portfolio manager with the Quantitative Strategies unit. In 2009, Mr. Swaney joined Madison Square Investors LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of New York Life. While at Madison Square Investors LLC, Mr. Swaney was responsible both for managing quantitative equity portfolios and performing research. In January 2011, Mr. Swaney re-joined New York Life Investments as part of the Investment Consulting Group. Mr. Swaney began his career in financil services working on the fixed income desk at the Vanguard Group after earned his B.A. in Political Science from The College of William & Mary in 1991. He also spent several years with a hedge fund of funds before coming to New York Life Investments in 1997.

Jae Yoon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Jae Yoon, CFA. From 2005-2009, Mr. Yoon was employed by New York Life Investments where he led the Investment Consulting Group. In 2009, Mr. Yoon joined MacKay Shields LLC as a Senior Managing Director responsible for Risk Management. In his role at MacKay Shields, Mr. Yoon worked side-by-side with the portfolio managers directly enhancing the risk management processes across all portfolios. In January 2011, Mr. Yoon re-joined New York Life Investments and leads the Investment Consulting Group. Mr. Yoon obtained a B.S. and a Masters degree from Cornell University and attended New York University’s Stern School of Business MBA program. He earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1998 and has been in the investment industry since 1991.

Amit Soni

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Amit Soni joined New York Life Investments in 2013 as a Senior Associate in the Strategic Asset Allocation and Solutions Group. Mr. Soni focuses on quantitative and macro-economic investment research and portfolio management for the funds managed by the team. Prior to joining New York Life Investments, he worked as an Investment Associate in the Global Asset Allocation group at Putnam Investments. He holds a Master’s degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Computation for Design and Optimization and a Bachelors degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (India) in Mechanical Engineering. He holds the CFA® designation and has been in the investment industry since 2008.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

