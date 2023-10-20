Home
Trending ETFs

Name

As of 10/20/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.22 M

Holdings in Top 10

0.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 10/20/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

MCSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    M3Sixty Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund’s adviser, M3Sixty Capital, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates the daily management of the Fund’s assets to Bridge City Capital, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”). The Adviser is responsible for the overall management of the Fund and overseeing the Fund’s sub-adviser. Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small capitalization companies. The Fund defines small capitalization companies as issuers whose market capitalization is within the same market capitalization range as companies listed in the Russell 2000® Growth Index, which is subject to change over time. As of December 31, 2022, the market capitalization of the companies in the Russell 2000® Growth Index ranged from $3.892 million to $8.050 billion.

The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), sponsored and unsponsored depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) and U.S. dollar denominated foreign stocks traded on U.S. exchanges. The Fund will invest primarily in U.S. common stocks that the Sub-Adviser believes to have clear indicators of future potential for earnings growth, or that demonstrate other potential for growth of capital. The Fund may also invest in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) in these types of securities.

In selecting companies for the Fund’s portfolio, the Sub-Adviser uses a bottom-up approach to select what it believes are quality companies with proven track records, strong financial characteristics, and above average growth prospects at attractive valuations that lead to strong relative returns over a complete market cycle. The Sub-Adviser may sell or reduce its position in a security for a variety of reasons when appropriate and consistent with the Fund’s investment objectives and policies, which may include, but are not limited to, when the security: (i) position exceeds the Sub-Adviser’s internal position limit of 3% of the Fund’s market value; (ii) exceeds the Sub-Adviser’s internal market capitalization limit; or (iii) is no longer considered appropriate for the Fund based on a change in financial condition, management team, or other factor that either reduces the security’s overall score within the Sub-Adviser’s research and screening process or the Sub-Adviser’s conviction in the holding.

Read More

MCSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MCSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MCSCX Category Low Category High MCSCX % Rank
Net Assets 3.22 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 94 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 654 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 0.20% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. COMMON STOCK 0.03%
  2. COMMON STOCK 0.03%
  3. COMMON STOCK 0.03%
  4. COMMON STOCK 0.02%
  5. COMMON STOCK 0.02%
  6. COMMON STOCK 0.02%
  7. COMMON STOCK 0.02%
  8. COMMON STOCK 0.02%
  9. COMMON STOCK 0.02%
  10. COMMON STOCK 0.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MCSCX % Rank
Cash 		99.05% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.95% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCSCX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCSCX % Rank
US 		0.95% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

MCSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MCSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.66% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.80% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MCSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MCSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MCSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MCSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MCSCX Category Low Category High MCSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MCSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MCSCX Category Low Category High MCSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MCSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

MCSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

