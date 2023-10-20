Dividend Investing Ideas Center
NameAs of 10/20/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$3.22 M
Holdings in Top 10
0.2%
Expense Ratio 1.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 10/20/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund’s adviser, M3Sixty Capital, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates the daily management of the Fund’s assets to Bridge City Capital, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”). The Adviser is responsible for the overall management of the Fund and overseeing the Fund’s sub-adviser. Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small capitalization companies. The Fund defines small capitalization companies as issuers whose market capitalization is within the same market capitalization range as companies listed in the Russell 2000® Growth Index, which is subject to change over time. As of December 31, 2022, the market capitalization of the companies in the Russell 2000® Growth Index ranged from $3.892 million to $8.050 billion.
The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), sponsored and unsponsored depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) and U.S. dollar denominated foreign stocks traded on U.S. exchanges. The Fund will invest primarily in U.S. common stocks that the Sub-Adviser believes to have clear indicators of future potential for earnings growth, or that demonstrate other potential for growth of capital. The Fund may also invest in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) in these types of securities.
In selecting companies for the Fund’s portfolio, the Sub-Adviser uses a bottom-up approach to select what it believes are quality companies with proven track records, strong financial characteristics, and above average growth prospects at attractive valuations that lead to strong relative returns over a complete market cycle. The Sub-Adviser may sell or reduce its position in a security for a variety of reasons when appropriate and consistent with the Fund’s investment objectives and policies, which may include, but are not limited to, when the security: (i) position exceeds the Sub-Adviser’s internal position limit of 3% of the Fund’s market value; (ii) exceeds the Sub-Adviser’s internal market capitalization limit; or (iii) is no longer considered appropriate for the Fund based on a change in financial condition, management team, or other factor that either reduces the security’s overall score within the Sub-Adviser’s research and screening process or the Sub-Adviser’s conviction in the holding.
|Period
|MCSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MCSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|MCSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MCSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MCSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCSCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.22 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|94
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|654 K
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|0.20%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MCSCX % Rank
|Cash
|99.05%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.95%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MCSCX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MCSCX % Rank
|US
|0.95%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MCSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.66%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MCSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MCSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MCSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MCSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCSCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MCSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|MCSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCSCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MCSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
