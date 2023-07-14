Wellesley Asset Management, Inc. (“Wellesley” or the “Advisor”), the Fund’s advisor, seeks to maximize the Fund’s total return comprising current income and capital appreciation by investing in a leveraged portfolio consisting primarily of convertible bonds. Convertible bonds often provide interest income, as well as capital appreciation if the value of converting to the underlying equity increases over time. The Fund may experience periods of high volatility.

The Fund may invest in securities without principal protection and employs substantial leverage, primarily in the form of borrowing, to increase the potential gain from attractive securities selection. Such borrowing can benefit the Fund if the net rate of return on its investments purchased with the proceeds of the loan exceeds the interest or fees payable thereon. The Fund currently anticipates using indebtedness in an amount up to approximately 33⅓% of the Fund’s total assets (including borrowing proceeds) to leverage the Fund’s portfolio.

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in convertible bonds (the “80% Policy”). The Fund’s 80% investment policy is a non-fundamental policy and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders. The Fund defines convertible bonds as including synthetic convertible bonds and other securities that Wellesley identifies as having characteristics similar to convertible bonds, including any combination of bonds, options, index-linked securities, debt and equity instruments that Wellesley believes have convertible bond-like characteristics.

There is no limit on the portion of the Fund’s portfolio that will be allocated among convertible bonds, synthetic convertible bonds and other similar investments. The Fund expects that the average duration of its portfolio will be less than seven years, but there are no restrictions on the maximum or minimum maturity of any individual security and Wellesley has broad discretion to adjust duration depending on its outlook for factors such as interest rates. The convertible bonds purchased by the Fund may contain put options that entitle the holder to sell the security back to the issuer at a stated price on one or more future dates.

The Fund primarily invests in convertible bonds of companies that are domiciled in, or have their principal place of business or principal securities trading market in, or that derive at least 50% of their revenue or profits from goods produced, sales made or services performed in, the United States (“U.S. companies”). The Fund invests in convertible bonds issued by companies in a variety of sectors including the financial services sector.

Convertible bonds are generally obligations of a company that can be converted into a predetermined number of shares of common stock of the company issuing the security. Convertible bonds offer both defensive characteristics (i.e., provide income during periods when the market price of the underlying common stock declines) and upside potential (i.e., may provide capital appreciation when the market price of the underlying common stock rises). The Fund is not restricted with respect to the credit quality of its holdings and invests in some convertible bonds that are rated less than investment grade or determined to be of comparable credit quality by Wellesley (commonly called “high yield” or “junk” bonds). Wellesley may pair convertible bonds with put and call options as necessary to seek principal protection in its long positions. Wellesley will also invest in other instruments it believes have the characteristics of convertible bonds such as synthetic convertible bonds which are financial instruments created by combining two or more separate securities or derivatives that, in total, have returns that are similar to a convertible bond. Synthetic convertible bonds are created by third parties, which are typically investment banks and brokerage firms. They may include structured equity linked products (“SELPs”) and index-linked and equity-linked convertible structured notes, which may include a guarantee feature to guarantee return of the original issue price. There is no limit on the portion of the Fund’s portfolio that will be allocated among convertible bonds, synthetic convertibles and other similar investments. The Fund expects that the average duration of its portfolio of convertible securities will range from two to ten years, but there are no restrictions on the maximum or minimum maturity of any individual security and Wellesley has broad discretion to adjust duration depending on its outlook for factors such as interest rates. The Fund generally will invest in securities that have been privately placed but are eligible for purchase and sale by certain qualified institutional buyers such as the Fund under Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933.

Wellesley will purchase a convertible bond when it believes there is a high probability that the principal amount of the fixed-income component of the investment will be repaid upon put or maturity and the conversion component offers potential upside. Wellesley attempts to identify convertible bonds that are trading at attractive valuations relative to Wellesley’s evaluation of the issuer’s creditworthiness. Wellesley’s investment process includes the use of both quantitative and fundamental research on each issuer to analyze credit quality and the specific terms of each offering. In general, Wellesley sells securities when an issuer’s credit quality deteriorates, the conversion feature of a security is no longer a likely source of capital appreciation, to increase diversification, or when Wellesley believes more attractive investments are available.

In addition to convertible bonds, the Fund may invest in other types of securities and instruments including high yield bonds (also called “junk bonds”), short-term debt securities, special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and money market instruments.