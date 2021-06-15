Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MainStay MacKay Convertible Fund

mutual fund
MCNDX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
(MCNDX) Primary
MCNDX (Mutual Fund)

MainStay MacKay Convertible Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
(MCNDX) Primary
MCNDX (Mutual Fund)

MainStay MacKay Convertible Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
(MCNDX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MainStay MacKay Convertible Fund

MCNDX | Fund

-

$1.62 B

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.62 B

Holdings in Top 10

36.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MainStay MacKay Convertible Fund

MCNDX | Fund

-

$1.62 B

0.00%

0.01%

MCNDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay MacKay Convertible Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Mainstay Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in "convertible securities" such as bonds, debentures, corporate notes, and preferred stocks or other securities that are convertible into common stock or the cash value of a stock or a basket or index of equity securities. The balance of the Fund may be invested or held in non-convertible debt, equity securities that do not pay regular dividends, U.S. government securities, and cash or cash equivalents.

Investment Process: The Fund takes a flexible approach by investing in a broad range of securities of a variety of companies and industries. The Fund invests in investment grade and below investment grade debt securities. Below investment grade securities are generally securities that receive low ratings from a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or if unrated, are determined to be of equivalent quality by MacKay Shields LLC, the Fund's Subadvisor. Securities that are rated below investment grade by independent rating agencies are commonly referred to as “high-yield securities” or "junk bonds." The Subadvisor may also invest without restriction in securities with lower ratings from a NRSRO. If NRSROs assign different ratings to the same security, the Fund will use the higher rating for purposes of determining the security's credit quality.

In selecting convertible securities for purchase or sale, the Subadvisor takes into account a variety of investment considerations, including the potential return of the common stock into which the convertible security is convertible, credit risk, projected interest return, and the premium for the convertible security relative to the underlying common stock.

The Subadvisor’s investment process includes a risk analysis that gives consideration to a variety of security-specific risks, including but not limited to, environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) risks that may have a material impact on the performance of a security. In addition to proprietary research, the Subadvisor may use screening tools and, to the extent available, third party data to identify ESG risk factors that may not have been captured through its own research. The Subadvisor’s consideration of ESG risk is weighed against other criteria and no sectors or industries are explicitly excluded from the Fund.

The Fund may also invest in "synthetic" convertible securities, which are derivative positions composed of two or more securities whose investment characteristics, taken together, resemble those of traditional convertible securities. Unlike traditional convertible securities whose conversion values are based on the common stock of the issuer of the convertible security, "synthetic" and "exchangeable" convertible securities are preferred stocks or debt obligations of an issuer which are structured with an embedded equity component whose conversion value is based on the value of the common stocks of one or more different issuers or a particular benchmark (which may include indices, baskets of domestic stocks, commodities, a foreign issuer or basket of foreign stocks, or a company whose stock is not yet publicly traded). The value of a synthetic convertible is the sum of the values of its preferred stock or debt obligation component and its convertible component.

The Fund may invest in foreign securities, which are securities issued by companies organized outside the United States or that trade primarily in non-U.S. securities markets. An issuer of a security is considered to be a U.S. or foreign issuer based on the issuer's "country of risk" (or similar designation) as determined by a third-party such as Bloomberg.

The Subadvisor may sell a security if it believes the security will no longer contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund. In considering whether to sell a security, the Subadvisor may evaluate, among other things, the condition of the economy, meaningful changes in the issuer's financial condition, changes in credit risk, and changes in projected interest return.

Read More

MCNDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCNDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCNDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCNDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCNDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MCNDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MCNDX Category Low Category High MCNDX % Rank
Net Assets 1.62 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 117 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 591 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 36.36% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. INVESCO GOVT AND AGCY LEX 6.75%
  2. MainStay U.S. Government Liquidity Fund 5.83%
  3. Pioneer Natural Resources Co. 4.16%
  4. EQT Corp. 3.88%
  5. Elevance Health, Inc. 3.30%
  6. Danaher Corp. 2.78%
  7. STATE STREET INST US GOVT FUND 2.77%
  8. Nice Ltd. 2.65%
  9. BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. 2.14%
  10. Southwest Airlines Co. 2.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MCNDX % Rank
Bonds 		82.82% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		15.35% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		8.13% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		2.16% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCNDX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCNDX % Rank
US 		2.16% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCNDX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		15.35% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCNDX % Rank
US 		82.82% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

MCNDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MCNDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MCNDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MCNDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MCNDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MCNDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MCNDX Category Low Category High MCNDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MCNDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MCNDX Category Low Category High MCNDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MCNDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

MCNDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×