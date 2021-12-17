Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.28 B

Holdings in Top 10

10.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MCFWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mercer Core Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MERCERGLIN
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests principally in investment grade fixed income securities, including government securities, corporate bonds and securitized bonds such as mortgage and asset-backed securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in fixed income securities. (If the Fund changes this investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of the change.) The Fund also may invest in non-investment grade bonds (sometimes called high yield or junk bonds), non-U.S. dollar denominated bonds, bonds issued by issuers located in emerging capital markets. The Fund may also invest in securities that are subject to resale restrictions such as those contained in Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures, and swap agreements. The Fund may engage in transactions in derivatives for a variety of purposes, including changing the investment characteristics of its portfolio, enhancing total returns, or as a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset. Investments in derivatives may be applied toward meeting a requirement to invest in a particular kind of investment if the derivatives have economic characteristics similar to that investment. Generally, the Fund is managed to maintain a duration within 20% of the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (as of June 30, 2022, the duration of the Index was 6.4 years). Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a debt security (or a portfolio of debt securities) to changes in interest rates. The prices of debt securities with shorter durations generally will be less affected by changes in interest rates than the prices of debt securities with longer durations.

Read More

MCFWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCFWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCFWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCFWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCFWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MCFWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MCFWX Category Low Category High MCFWX % Rank
Net Assets 1.28 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 1789 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 131 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 10.24% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury 2.44%
  2. State Street Global Advisors 1.15%
  3. United States Treasury 1.10%
  4. United States Treasury 1.03%
  5. United States Treasury 0.95%
  6. United States Treasury 0.77%
  7. United States Treasury 0.75%
  8. United States Treasury 0.72%
  9. United States Treasury 0.69%
  10. United States Treasury 0.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MCFWX % Rank
Bonds 		90.36% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		8.39% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.25% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCFWX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		1.15% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-0.06% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCFWX % Rank
US 		89.45% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.91% N/A N/A N/A

MCFWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MCFWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MCFWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MCFWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MCFWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MCFWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MCFWX Category Low Category High MCFWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MCFWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MCFWX Category Low Category High MCFWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MCFWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

MCFWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

