Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.28 B
Holdings in Top 10
10.2%
Expense Ratio 0.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests principally in investment grade fixed income securities, including government securities, corporate bonds and securitized bonds such as mortgage and asset-backed securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in fixed income securities. (If the Fund changes this investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of the change.) The Fund also may invest in non-investment grade bonds (sometimes called high yield or junk bonds), non-U.S. dollar denominated bonds, bonds issued by issuers located in emerging capital markets. The Fund may also invest in securities that are subject to resale restrictions such as those contained in Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures, and swap agreements. The Fund may engage in transactions in derivatives for a variety of purposes, including changing the investment characteristics of its portfolio, enhancing total returns, or as a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset. Investments in derivatives may be applied toward meeting a requirement to invest in a particular kind of investment if the derivatives have economic characteristics similar to that investment. Generally, the Fund is managed to maintain a duration within 20% of the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (as of June 30, 2022, the duration of the Index was 6.4 years). Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a debt security (or a portfolio of debt securities) to changes in interest rates. The prices of debt securities with shorter durations generally will be less affected by changes in interest rates than the prices of debt securities with longer durations.
|Period
|MCFVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MCFVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|MCFVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MCFVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MCFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCFVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.28 B
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|1789
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|131 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.24%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MCFVX % Rank
|Bonds
|90.36%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|8.39%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|1.25%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MCFVX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.15%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Derivative
|-0.06%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MCFVX % Rank
|US
|89.45%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.91%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MCFVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MCFVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MCFVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MCFVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MCFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCFVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MCFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|MCFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCFVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MCFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...