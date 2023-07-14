Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BlackRock Large Cap Focus Growth Fund

mutual fund
MCFOX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$4.4 +0.03 +0.69%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (MAFOX) Primary A (MDFOX) C (MCFOX) Retirement (MKFOX)
MCFOX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Large Cap Focus Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$4.4 +0.03 +0.69%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (MAFOX) Primary A (MDFOX) C (MCFOX) Retirement (MKFOX)
MCFOX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Large Cap Focus Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$4.4 +0.03 +0.69%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (MAFOX) Primary A (MDFOX) C (MCFOX) Retirement (MKFOX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Large Cap Focus Growth Fund

MCFOX | Fund

$4.40

$1.49 B

0.00%

1.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

39.7%

1 yr return

25.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

Net Assets

$1.49 B

Holdings in Top 10

52.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$4.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Large Cap Focus Growth Fund

MCFOX | Fund

$4.40

$1.49 B

0.00%

1.79%

MCFOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 39.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Large Cap Focus Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Mar 03, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lawrence Kemp

Fund Description

MCFOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCFOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 39.7% -41.7% 64.0% 8.37%
1 Yr 25.7% -46.2% 77.9% 12.38%
3 Yr 0.2%* -42.0% 28.4% 53.03%
5 Yr 3.4%* -30.4% 23.4% 39.67%
10 Yr 4.6%* -16.9% 19.6% 41.27%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCFOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.5% -85.9% 81.6% 79.82%
2021 0.2% -31.0% 26.7% 73.27%
2020 12.9% -13.0% 34.8% 13.26%
2019 4.7% -6.0% 10.6% 74.05%
2018 -0.6% -15.9% 2.0% 12.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCFOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 39.7% -41.7% 64.0% 7.88%
1 Yr 25.7% -46.2% 77.9% 10.82%
3 Yr 0.2%* -42.0% 28.4% 52.85%
5 Yr 3.4%* -30.4% 23.4% 44.62%
10 Yr 9.7%* -16.9% 19.6% 25.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCFOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.5% -85.9% 81.6% 79.82%
2021 0.2% -31.0% 26.7% 73.27%
2020 12.9% -13.0% 34.8% 13.26%
2019 4.7% -6.0% 10.6% 74.05%
2018 -0.6% -15.9% 3.1% 28.67%

NAV & Total Return History

MCFOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MCFOX Category Low Category High MCFOX % Rank
Net Assets 1.49 B 189 K 222 B 45.26%
Number of Holdings 40 2 3509 80.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 939 M -1.37 M 104 B 41.56%
Weighting of Top 10 52.14% 11.4% 116.5% 22.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Master Large Cap Focus Gr Port 60.93%
  2. BlackRock Master Large Cap Focus Gr Port 60.93%
  3. BlackRock Master Large Cap Focus Gr Port 60.93%
  4. BlackRock Master Large Cap Focus Gr Port 60.93%
  5. BlackRock Master Large Cap Focus Gr Port 60.93%
  6. BlackRock Master Large Cap Focus Gr Port 60.93%
  7. BlackRock Master Large Cap Focus Gr Port 60.93%
  8. BlackRock Master Large Cap Focus Gr Port 60.93%
  9. BlackRock Master Large Cap Focus Gr Port 60.93%
  10. BlackRock Master Large Cap Focus Gr Port 60.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MCFOX % Rank
Stocks 		97.38% 50.26% 104.50% 68.61%
Cash 		2.92% -10.83% 49.73% 23.36%
Preferred Stocks 		1.12% 0.00% 4.41% 1.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 70.41%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 69.67%
Other 		-1.43% -2.66% 17.15% 99.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCFOX % Rank
Technology 		35.14% 0.00% 65.70% 52.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		26.19% 0.00% 62.57% 4.18%
Communication Services 		12.57% 0.00% 66.40% 28.69%
Financial Services 		9.38% 0.00% 43.06% 48.61%
Healthcare 		8.70% 0.00% 39.76% 86.64%
Industrials 		4.58% 0.00% 30.65% 67.95%
Energy 		1.88% 0.00% 41.09% 27.30%
Basic Materials 		1.57% 0.00% 18.91% 40.57%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 78.36%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 90.16%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 95.98%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCFOX % Rank
US 		86.10% 34.69% 100.00% 88.61%
Non US 		11.28% 0.00% 54.22% 7.79%

MCFOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MCFOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.79% 0.01% 20.29% 10.35%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 25.58%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 93.61%
Administrative Fee 0.12% 0.00% 1.02% 61.60%

Sales Fees

MCFOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 69.85%

Trading Fees

MCFOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MCFOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.00% 0.00% 316.74% 65.89%

MCFOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MCFOX Category Low Category High MCFOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 73.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MCFOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MCFOX Category Low Category High MCFOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.27% -6.13% 1.75% 93.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MCFOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MCFOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lawrence Kemp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2013

9.42

9.4%

Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2012; Prior to joining BlackRock, Inc., Mr. Kemp was a Managing Director at UBS Global Asset Management.He has been an investment professional with UBS Global Asset Management since 1992. Lawrence received his bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and his MBA from the University of Chicago.

Phil Ruvinsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013; Sector Head and Research Analyst at Surview Capital LLC from 2010 to 2013; Various positions, including Portfolio Manager and Investment Analyst, at UBS Global Asset Management from 2002 to 2010.

Caroline Bottinelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 16, 2022

0.04

0.0%

Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2020; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2016 to 2020; prior to joining BlackRock, Inc., Ms. Bottinelli was an Equity Research Associate at J.P. Morgan.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×