Mercer Core Fixed Income Fund

mutual fund
MCFIX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$8.97 -0.03 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Other (MCFIX) Primary Inst (MCFQX) (MCFVX) (MCFWX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mercer Core Fixed Income Fund

MCFIX | Fund

$8.97

$1.42 B

0.00%

0.39%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.9%

1 yr return

-3.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.42 B

Holdings in Top 10

19.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 131.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Mercer Core Fixed Income Fund

MCFIX | Fund

$8.97

$1.42 B

0.00%

0.39%

MCFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mercer Core Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Mercer Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 15, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William O'Malley

Fund Description

The Fund invests principally in investment grade fixed income securities, including government securities, corporate bonds and securitized bonds such as mortgage and asset-backed securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in fixed income securities. (If the Fund changes this investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of the change.) The Fund also may invest in non-investment grade bonds (sometimes called high yield or junk bonds), non-U.S. dollar denominated bonds, bonds issued by issuers located in emerging capital markets. The Fund may also invest in securities that are subject to resale restrictions such as those contained in Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures, and swap agreements. The Fund may engage in transactions in derivatives for a variety of purposes, including changing the investment characteristics of its portfolio, enhancing total returns, or as a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset. Investments in derivatives may be applied toward meeting a requirement to invest in a particular kind of investment if the derivatives have economic characteristics similar to that investment. Generally, the Fund is managed to maintain a duration within 20% of the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (as of June 30, 2022, the duration of the Index was 6.4 years). Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a debt security (or a portfolio of debt securities) to changes in interest rates. The prices of debt securities with shorter durations generally will be less affected by changes in interest rates than the prices of debt securities with longer durations.

Read More

MCFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -4.3% 4.5% 1.53%
1 Yr -3.7% -16.1% 162.7% 32.00%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% 24.81%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 22.52%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 30.34%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -34.7% 131.9% 63.67%
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -15.5% 4.5% 1.53%
1 Yr -3.7% -16.1% 162.7% 28.37%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% 22.46%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 20.97%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% 28.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -34.7% 131.9% 62.01%
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MCFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MCFIX Category Low Category High MCFIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.42 B 2.88 M 287 B 44.35%
Number of Holdings 1898 1 17234 18.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 164 M -106 M 27.6 B 57.71%
Weighting of Top 10 19.69% 3.7% 123.9% 66.18%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 3.88%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 3.88%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 3.88%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 3.88%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 3.88%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 3.88%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 3.88%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 3.88%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 3.88%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 3.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MCFIX % Rank
Bonds 		97.23% 3.97% 268.18% 33.40%
Cash 		1.53% -181.13% 95.99% 63.24%
Convertible Bonds 		1.06% 0.00% 7.93% 63.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.18% 0.00% 77.13% 21.14%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 51.42%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 34.86%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCFIX % Rank
Securitized 		37.26% 0.00% 98.40% 28.38%
Corporate 		31.53% 0.00% 100.00% 44.76%
Government 		28.66% 0.00% 86.23% 42.10%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.47% 0.00% 95.99% 82.86%
Municipal 		1.07% 0.00% 100.00% 26.57%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 54.48%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCFIX % Rank
US 		90.47% 3.63% 210.09% 30.10%
Non US 		6.76% -6.54% 58.09% 66.57%

MCFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MCFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.39% 0.01% 20.64% 84.68%
Management Fee 0.34% 0.00% 1.76% 40.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.02% 0.01% 0.50% 1.64%

Sales Fees

MCFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MCFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 26.32%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MCFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 131.00% 2.00% 493.39% 51.06%

MCFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MCFIX Category Low Category High MCFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.82% 96.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MCFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MCFIX Category Low Category High MCFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.09% -1.28% 8.97% 25.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MCFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MCFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William O'Malley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 03, 2014

8.16

8.2%

Bill joined IR+M in September 1994. Prior to IR+M, Bill was a Vice President at Wellington Management Company, LLP. Before joining Wellington in 1989, Bill worked at The Vanguard Group and in Morgan Stanley's Fixed Income Division. Bill has a BA from Amherst College (1984) and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (1989).

Richard Piccirillo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 03, 2014

8.16

8.2%

Richard Piccirillo is a Principal and senior portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income’s Core, Long Government/Credit, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other multi-sector Fixed Income strategies. He is also a member of the Global Rates and Securitized Products Team focusing on CMBS. Mr. Piccirillo has specialized in mortgage-and asset- backed securities since joining Prudential Financial in 1993. Before joining Prudential Financial, Mr. Piccirillo was a fixed income analyst with Fischer Francis Trees & Watts. Mr. Piccirillo started his career as a financial analyst at Smith Barney. He received a BBA in Finance from George Washington University and an MBA in Finance and International Business from New York University.

Gregory Peters

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2014

8.01

8.0%

Gregory Peters is a Managing Director and Senior Investment Officer of PGIM Fixed Income. He is also senior portfolio manager for Core, Long Government/Credit, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other multi-sector Fixed Income strategies. Prior to joining PGIM Fixed Income, Mr. Peters was the Chief Global Cross Asset Strategist at Morgan Stanley and responsible for the firm's macro research and asset allocation strategy. In addition, he was Morgan Stanley's Global Director of Fixed Income & Economic Research and served on the Firm Risk, Investment, Asset Allocation, Global Credit, and Global Fixed Income Operating Committees. Earlier, Mr. Peters worked at Salomon Smith Barney and the Department of U.S. Treasury. Mr. Peters has been recognized by Institutional Investor magazine for his efforts in macro, fixed income, high yield and investment grade strategies. Mr. Peters was also recently recognized as Business Insider's Top Analysts and Top Analyst's to Watch by CEO World. Mr. Peters earned a BA in Finance from The College of New Jersey and an MBA from Fordham University. He is also a member of the Fixed Income Analyst Society and the Bond Market Association.

James Gubitosi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 02, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Jim joined IR+M in March 2007 and Mr. Gubitosi was previously an Analyst and Portfolio Manager with Income Research & Management (“IR+M”). Prior to IR+M, he was a Senior Analyst at Financial Architects Partners. Jim has a BSBA from Boston University School of Management (2004).

Jeffrey Given

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2016

6.0

6.0%

Jeffrey N. Given, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Co-Head of U.S. Core and Core-Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Jeff is co-head of the firm’s U.S. core and core-plus fixed-income team and is responsible for the firm’s securitized, core, core-plus, and government bond strategies. Prior to joining the portfolio management team, he was focused on research and trading in mortgage-backed securities within the Manulife fixed-income teams. Previously, he was an investment compliance analyst at the company.

Howard Greene

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2016

6.0

6.0%

Howard C. Greene, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Co-Head of U.S. Core and Core-Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Howard is co-head of the firm’s U.S. core and core-plus fixed-income team and serves as a co-lead portfolio manager for the core and core-plus fixed-income strategies. Prior to joining the company, he spent more than 14 years at Sun Life Financial Services of Canada as a senior vice president for Sun Capital Advisers, managing investment-grade and high-yield fixed-income portfolios.

Bill O'Neill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Bill joined IR+M in July 2004. Prior to IR+M, he was a Trader at Investors Bank and Trust. Bill has a BSBA from the University of Rhode Island (2000) and an MBA from F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business, Babson College (2010).

Pranay Sonalkar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2021

0.83

0.8%

Pranay Sonalkar Associate Portfolio Manager, U.S. Core and Core Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Pranay is an associate portfolio manager on the firm’s U.S. Core and Core Plus Fixed Income team. Previously, he was a credit research analyst and sector lead responsible for research coverage of the industrials, utilities, and energy sectors. Prior to that, he was a lead credit analyst with Standard & Poor's on various chemical and environmental services issuers and, before that, he worked for Barclays Capital as a sell-side credit analyst assisting coverage in multiple sectors. Education: B.A., Economics and Mathematical Science, Colby College; M.B.A., Cornell University–Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management Joined the company: 2014 Began career: 2007

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

