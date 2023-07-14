The Fund invests principally in investment grade fixed income securities, including government securities, corporate bonds and securitized bonds such as mortgage and asset-backed securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in fixed income securities. (If the Fund changes this investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of the change.) The Fund also may invest in non-investment grade bonds (sometimes called high yield or junk bonds), non-U.S. dollar denominated bonds, bonds issued by issuers located in emerging capital markets. The Fund may also invest in securities that are subject to resale restrictions such as those contained in Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures, and swap agreements. The Fund may engage in transactions in derivatives for a variety of purposes, including changing the investment characteristics of its portfolio, enhancing total returns, or as a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset. Investments in derivatives may be applied toward meeting a requirement to invest in a particular kind of investment if the derivatives have economic characteristics similar to that investment. Generally, the Fund is managed to maintain a duration within 20% of the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (as of June 30, 2022, the duration of the Index was 6.4 years). Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a debt security (or a portfolio of debt securities) to changes in interest rates. The prices of debt securities with shorter durations generally will be less affected by changes in interest rates than the prices of debt securities with longer durations.