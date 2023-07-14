Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-8.6%
1 yr return
-9.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.4%
Net Assets
$253 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.6%
Expense Ratio 1.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 68.25%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MCDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.6%
|-22.0%
|21.1%
|79.17%
|1 Yr
|-9.1%
|-29.7%
|41.4%
|25.00%
|3 Yr
|-9.6%*
|-28.0%
|24.0%
|41.67%
|5 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-21.0%
|18.0%
|62.64%
|10 Yr
|0.4%*
|-13.3%
|12.6%
|42.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|MCDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.0%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|17.70%
|2021
|-5.0%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|36.70%
|2020
|6.6%
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|72.63%
|2019
|3.1%
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|86.02%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|30.38%
|Period
|MCDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.6%
|-32.2%
|31.3%
|57.98%
|1 Yr
|-9.1%
|-55.0%
|60.3%
|16.81%
|3 Yr
|-9.6%*
|-24.4%
|27.8%
|52.38%
|5 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-17.7%
|13.7%
|55.84%
|10 Yr
|3.8%*
|-13.3%
|11.6%
|36.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|MCDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.0%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|17.70%
|2021
|-5.0%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|36.70%
|2020
|6.6%
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|72.63%
|2019
|3.1%
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|86.02%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|12.66%
|MCDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCDFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|253 M
|1.4 M
|7.72 B
|19.17%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|21
|961
|77.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|120 M
|706 K
|4.22 B
|19.66%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.61%
|6.6%
|81.8%
|61.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MCDFX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.03%
|0.00%
|102.18%
|81.36%
|Cash
|4.97%
|-2.18%
|11.89%
|10.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.42%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.32%
|17.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|8.62%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.90%
|9.32%
|MCDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.12%
|0.09%
|20.92%
|60.53%
|Management Fee
|0.66%
|0.09%
|1.50%
|25.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|4.55%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.25%
|51.28%
|MCDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|MCDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|8.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MCDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|68.25%
|4.00%
|278.00%
|69.23%
|MCDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCDFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.15%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|56.67%
|MCDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|MCDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCDFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.05%
|-1.76%
|4.74%
|12.07%
|MCDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.417
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.378
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.365
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2019
|$0.241
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2018
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2017
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2016
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$0.271
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2014
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2013
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2013
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2011
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2011
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2010
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2009
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2012
10.1
10.1%
Yu Zhang is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews. He manages the firm’s Asia Dividend and Asia ex Japan Dividend Strategies, and co-manages the China Dividend Strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2007 as a Research Associate, Yu was an Analyst researching Japanese companies at Aperta Asset Management from 2005 to 2007. Before receiving a graduate degree in the U.S., he was an Associate in the Ningbo, China office of Mitsui & Co., a Japanese general trading firm. Yu received a B.A. in English Language from the Beijing Foreign Studies University, an M.B.A. from Suffolk University and an M.S. in Finance from Boston College. He is fluent in Mandarin.Yu has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews Asia Dividend Fund since 2011 and of the Matthews China Dividend Fund since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Sherwood Zhang is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews. He manages the firm’s China Dividend Strategy and co-manages the Asia Dividend and Asia ex Japan Dividend Strategies. Prior to joining the Matthews in 2011, Sherwood was an analyst at Passport Capital from 2007 to 2010, where he focused on such industries as property and basic materials in China as well as consumer-related sectors. Before earning his M.B.A. in 2007, Sherwood served as a Senior Treasury Officer for Hang Seng Bank in Shanghai and Hong Kong, and worked as a Foreign Exchange Trader at Shanghai Pudong Development Bank in Shanghai. He received his M.B.A. from the University of Maryland and his Bachelor of Economics in Finance from Shanghai University. Sherwood is fluent in Mandarin and speaks conversational Cantonese.Sherwood has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews China Dividend Fund since 2014 and of the Matthews Asia Dividend Fund since 2018.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2019
3.09
3.1%
S. Joyce Li is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia and co-manages the firm's China Dividend, Asia ex Japan Dividend, and Asia Dividend Strategies. Prior to joining Matthews in 2016, she was a Portfolio Manager and Principal at Marvin & Palmer Associates, where she co-managed equity investments in the Asia Pacific markets between 2007 and 2016. Joyce started her investment career as a Senior Investment Associate at Wilmington Trust. Joyce received an MBA with honors from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Virginia. She is fluent in Mandarin and Cantonese. She is a CFA charterholder and has been a board director of the CFA Society of San Francisco since 2016.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.32
|3.87
|3.22
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...