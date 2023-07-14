Under normal circumstances, the Matthews China Dividend Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, which include borrowings for investment purposes, in dividend-paying equity securities of companies located in China. The Fund may also invest in convertible debt and equity securities of any maturity and quality, including those that are unrated, or would be below investment grade (referred to as “junk bonds”) if rated, of companies located in China. China also includes its administrative and other districts, such as Hong Kong. A company or other issuer is considered to be “located” in a country or a region, and a security or instrument is deemed to be an Asian (or specific country) security or instrument, if it has substantial ties to that country or region. Matthews currently makes that determination based primarily on one or more of the following criteria: (A) with respect to a company or issuer, whether (i) it is organized under the laws of that country or any country in that region; (ii) it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed, or has at least 50% of its assets located, within that country or region; (iii) it has the primary trading markets for its securities in that country or region; (iv) it has its principal place of business in or is otherwise

headquartered in that country or region; or (v) it is a governmental entity or an agency, instrumentality or a political subdivision of that country or any country in that region; and (B) with respect to an instrument or issue, whether (i) its issuer is headquartered or organized in that country or region; (ii) it is issued to finance a project with significant assets or operations in that country or region; (iii) it is principally secured or backed by assets located in that country or region; (iv) it is a component of or its issuer is included in a recognized securities index for the country or region; or (v) it is denominated in the currency of an Asian country and addresses at least one of the other above criteria. The term “located” and the associated criteria listed above have been defined in such a way that Matthews has latitude in determining whether an issuer should be included within a region or country. The Fund may also invest in depositary receipts, including American, European and Global Depositary Receipts.

The Fund seeks to provide a level of current income that is higher than the yield generally available in Chinese equity markets over the long term. The Fund intends to distribute its realized income, if any, regularly (typically semi-annually in June and December). There is no guarantee that the Fund will be able to distribute its realized income, if any, regularly. If the value of the Fund’s investments declines, the net asset value of the Fund will decline and investors may lose some or all of the value of their investments.

The Fund’s objective is total return with an emphasis on providing current income. Total return includes current income (dividends and distributions paid to shareholders) and capital gains (share price appreciation). The Fund measures total return over longer periods. Because of this objective, under normal circumstances, the Fund primarily invests in companies that exhibit attractive dividend yields and the propensity (in Matthews’ judgment) to pay increasing dividends. Matthews believes that in addition to providing current income, growing dividend payments by portfolio companies are an important component supporting capital appreciation. Matthews expects that such companies typically will be of small or medium size, but the Fund may invest in companies of any size. Matthews measures a company’s size with respect to fundamental criteria such as, but not limited to, market capitalization, book value, revenues, profits, cash flow, dividends paid and number of employees. The implementation of the principal investment strategies of the Fund may result in a significant portion of the Fund’s assets being invested from time to time in one or more sectors, but the Fund may invest in companies in any sector.