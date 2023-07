MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 99.5% of the fund’s total assets in cash, U.S. Government money market instruments, and/or repurchase agreements collateralized by cash or U.S. Government securities. MFS normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in U.S. Government money market instruments and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Government securities.

In buying and selling investments for the fund, MFS follows U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules for money market funds regarding credit quality, diversification, liquidity, and maturity. MFS stresses maintaining a stable $1.00 per share price, liquidity, and income.

For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.