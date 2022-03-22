Jeff Greco is a portfolio manager with Milliman’s Portfolio Management group. He researches hedging methodologies, volatility and return distributions, and implements managed risk strategies on market portfolios. Mr. Greco has over 15 years of quantitative finance experience, including as a risk management professional at Citadel LLC, a senior quantitative strategist at Deutsche Bank, and a senior research analyst at Bank of America. Additionally, Mr. Greco has been teaching for over 10 years as an adjunct professor for the University of Chicago’s financial mathematics graduate program. Mr. Greco has a Bachelors degree in Mathematics from Carnegie Mellon University, as well as Master’s Degrees in Mathematics from Carnegie Mellon University and in Applied Mathematics from the University of Chicago.