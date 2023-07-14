Home
Multisector Bond SMA Completion Portfolio

mutual fund
MBSAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.55 -0.1 -0.79%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Other (MBSAX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

3.6%

1 yr return

5.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$26.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

70.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MBSAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Multisector Bond SMA Completion Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Oct 29, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Callan

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund has substantial exposure, at least 80% of its net assets, to fixed-income/debt markets. While the Fund has the flexibility to invest in any sector of the fixed-income/debt market and across the credit quality spectrum, the Fund focuses its investment exposure on international (including developed, developing and emerging markets) bonds and notes, mortgage- and other asset-backed securities, high yield (i.e., “junk”) instruments, floating rate loans and other floating rate debt securities, as well as foreign government, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt investments, which the Fund may invest in directly or indirectly through derivatives. The Fund currently expects to gain its desired investment exposures primarily through investments in derivatives. The Fund expects to hold cash/cash equivalents, primarily as collateral for its investments in derivatives. The Fund’s investments may include non-U.S. dollar denominated instruments. The Fund does not seek to maintain a particular dollar-weighted average maturity or duration target. The Fund is intended to be used as part of a broader SMA program, and it is expected that the Fund will hold securities that the Investment Manager believes will help the overall SMA program achieve its investment objective, but that the Investment Manager believes may be transacted in more efficiently through a collective vehicle, such as the Fund, than by each individual SMA. The performance and objectives of the Fund should be evaluated in the context of the broader SMA program. The Fund is not designed to be used as a stand-alone investment.
The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as forward contracts (including forward foreign currency contracts for investment and hedging purposes), futures (including bond futures for managing yield curve and duration risk, and index and interest rate futures for hedging and investment purposes), options (including options on listed futures for hedging purposes), and swaps (including credit default swaps, credit default swap indexes and interest rate swaps 
for hedging purposes, and total return swaps for investment purposes). The Fund’s use of derivatives creates leverage (market exposure in excess of the Fund’s assets) in the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund may invest in interest-only (IO) and principal-only (PO) bonds (commonly known as stripped securities) for investment purposes. 
The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. Such securities may include mortgage-backed securities acquired or sold in the “to be announced” (TBA) market and those in a dollar roll transaction. 
The Fund may invest in privately placed and other securities or instruments that are purchased and sold pursuant to Rule 144A or other exemptions under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, subject to certain regulatory restrictions. 
The Fund may also hold/invest in cash, money market instruments (which may include investments in one or more affiliated or unaffiliated money market funds or similar vehicles) or other high-quality, short-term investments, including for the purpose of covering its obligations with respect to, or that may result from, the Fund’s investments in derivatives. 
The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of fewer issuers than can a diversified fund. The Fund expects to invest in a limited or small number of holdings relative to a traditional bond fund that is offered more broadly to non-SMA accounts. 
The Fund’s investment strategy may involve the frequent trading of portfolio securities. 
Read More

MBSAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MBSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -7.2% 18.1% 6.88%
1 Yr 5.3% -18.7% 21.2% 4.63%
3 Yr 3.5%* -23.6% 52.7% 2.35%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MBSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.5% -31.8% 18.4% 4.45%
2021 0.8% -14.3% 15.8% 8.30%
2020 0.5% -20.2% 60.6% 52.72%
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MBSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -11.7% 18.1% 6.88%
1 Yr 5.3% -18.7% 38.5% 4.48%
3 Yr 3.5%* -23.6% 52.7% 2.20%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MBSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.5% -31.8% 18.4% 4.45%
2021 0.8% -14.3% 15.8% 8.15%
2020 0.5% -20.2% 60.6% 52.72%
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MBSAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MBSAX Category Low Category High MBSAX % Rank
Net Assets 26.2 M 100 124 B 96.58%
Number of Holdings 41 2 8175 88.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 18.7 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 81.41%
Weighting of Top 10 70.64% 4.3% 105.0% 10.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Columbia Short-Term Cash 54.16%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MBSAX % Rank
Cash 		54.16% -261.12% 258.91% 6.77%
Bonds 		45.84% -150.81% 180.51% 91.21%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 92.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 93.23%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 81.99%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 97.84%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MBSAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		53.68% 0.00% 100.00% 5.92%
Securitized 		33.93% 0.00% 99.65% 26.92%
Corporate 		10.52% 0.00% 97.25% 80.46%
Derivative 		1.87% -0.52% 72.98% 38.29%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 91.46%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.43% 98.41%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MBSAX % Rank
US 		43.09% -151.11% 194.51% 80.12%
Non US 		2.75% -136.75% 104.82% 88.04%

MBSAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MBSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.72% 0.01% 26.65% 3.24%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.29% 1.54%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 13.25%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

MBSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MBSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MBSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 0.00% 632.00% 5.24%

MBSAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MBSAX Category Low Category High MBSAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.18% 0.00% 15.93% 45.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MBSAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MBSAX Category Low Category High MBSAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.37% -1.55% 11.51% 96.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MBSAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MBSAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Callan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2019

2.59

2.6%

Jason Callan is Head of Structured Assets, Head of Core and Core Plus and a Senior Portfolio Manager for multi-sector fixed income at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He joined Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2007 as a senior quantitative analyst covering Non-Agency RMBS, was promoted to portfolio manager in 2008, and head of structured assets in 2009 . Mr. Callan assumed multi-sector portfolio management responsibilities in 2016 and became lead portfolio manager on Core and Core Plus strategies in 2017. Mr. Callan is also a co-portfolio manager on the Strategic Income portfolio and a member of the Global Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee. Previously, Mr. Callan worked at GMAC in their Principal Investments unit as a portfolio manager and an analyst. He has been a member of the investment community, specializing in structured assets, since 2003. Mr. Callan received a B.S. in Economics from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management

Gene Tannuzzo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2019

2.59

2.6%

Gene Tannuzzo is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Deputy Global Head of Fixed Income at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is involved in the management and oversight of the firm’s fixed income business in North America and EMEA. He joined Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2003 and moved into the role of portfolio manager in 2007. In this role, he leads the fixed-income asset allocation committee and serves as lead portfolio manager for the Strategic Income and Income Builder strategies. He is also a member of the portfolio management team for Core and Core Plus strategies and institutional portfolios. Prior to this, he was a member of the municipal bond team. Mr. Tannuzzo received a BSB. and MBA from the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management. In addition, he holds Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Alex Christensen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Alex Christensen is an associate portfolio manager with the Multi-Sector team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Previously he was an associate analyst on the Global Rates and Currency team with responsibilities for supporting investment strategies with macro research and idea generation. Prior to joining one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2015, Mr. Christensen was an economics and finance editor at Global Risk Insights, a London-based global publication that provides political risk analysis for investors and corporations, and an equity research analyst at Craig-Hallum Capital Group, covering the consumer discretionary sector. He has been a member of the investment community since 2014. Mr. Christensen holds an MSc in Economics from the London School of Economics and a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Washington University in St. Louis. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

