|Period
|MBSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.6%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|6.88%
|1 Yr
|5.3%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|4.63%
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|2.35%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MBSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.5%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|4.45%
|2021
|0.8%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|8.30%
|2020
|0.5%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|52.72%
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|MBSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MBSAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|26.2 M
|100
|124 B
|96.58%
|Number of Holdings
|41
|2
|8175
|88.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.7 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|81.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|70.64%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|10.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MBSAX % Rank
|Cash
|54.16%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|6.77%
|Bonds
|45.84%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|91.21%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|92.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|93.23%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|81.99%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|97.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MBSAX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|53.68%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|5.92%
|Securitized
|33.93%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|26.92%
|Corporate
|10.52%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|80.46%
|Derivative
|1.87%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|38.29%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|91.46%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|98.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MBSAX % Rank
|US
|43.09%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|80.12%
|Non US
|2.75%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|88.04%
|MBSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.72%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|3.24%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|1.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.25%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|MBSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MBSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MBSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|15.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|5.24%
|MBSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MBSAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.18%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|45.54%
|MBSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MBSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MBSAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.37%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|96.56%
|MBSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2022
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 24, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 24, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 29, 2019
2.59
2.6%
Jason Callan is Head of Structured Assets, Head of Core and Core Plus and a Senior Portfolio Manager for multi-sector fixed income at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He joined Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2007 as a senior quantitative analyst covering Non-Agency RMBS, was promoted to portfolio manager in 2008, and head of structured assets in 2009 . Mr. Callan assumed multi-sector portfolio management responsibilities in 2016 and became lead portfolio manager on Core and Core Plus strategies in 2017. Mr. Callan is also a co-portfolio manager on the Strategic Income portfolio and a member of the Global Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee. Previously, Mr. Callan worked at GMAC in their Principal Investments unit as a portfolio manager and an analyst. He has been a member of the investment community, specializing in structured assets, since 2003. Mr. Callan received a B.S. in Economics from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 29, 2019
2.59
2.6%
Gene Tannuzzo is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Deputy Global Head of Fixed Income at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is involved in the management and oversight of the firm’s fixed income business in North America and EMEA. He joined Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2003 and moved into the role of portfolio manager in 2007. In this role, he leads the fixed-income asset allocation committee and serves as lead portfolio manager for the Strategic Income and Income Builder strategies. He is also a member of the portfolio management team for Core and Core Plus strategies and institutional portfolios. Prior to this, he was a member of the municipal bond team. Mr. Tannuzzo received a BSB. and MBA from the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management. In addition, he holds Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Alex Christensen is an associate portfolio manager with the Multi-Sector team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Previously he was an associate analyst on the Global Rates and Currency team with responsibilities for supporting investment strategies with macro research and idea generation. Prior to joining one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2015, Mr. Christensen was an economics and finance editor at Global Risk Insights, a London-based global publication that provides political risk analysis for investors and corporations, and an equity research analyst at Craig-Hallum Capital Group, covering the consumer discretionary sector. He has been a member of the investment community since 2014. Mr. Christensen holds an MSc in Economics from the London School of Economics and a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Washington University in St. Louis. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
