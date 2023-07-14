The Fund invests approximately 60% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks and 40% of its assets in fixed-income securities (such as bonds) and cash equivalents. Although this 60/40 ratio may vary, under normal market conditions, the Fund has adopted a fundamental policy that it will be a "balanced" fund. This fundamental policy cannot be changed without the approval of the Fund's shareholders. As a "balanced" fund, the Fund will invest at least 25% of the value of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities. Asset allocation decisions are made by New York Life Investment Management LLC, the Fund’s Manager, based on its tactical view of the market. The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), including ETFs advised by affiliates of the Manager and ETFs advised by unaffiliated advisers, to facilitate rebalancing the Fund’s allocation between equity and fixed-income exposures.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities, but only in such securities that NYL Investors LLC (“NYL Investors”), the Subadvisor for the fixed-income portion of the Fund, and Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington”), the Subadvisor for the equity portion of the Fund, in accordance with each Subadvisor's investment process described below. The Fund may also invest in derivatives, such as futures and options, to try to enhance returns or reduce the risk of loss by hedging certain of its holdings.

Under normal market conditions, the Subadvisors seek to keep the portfolio fully invested rather than taking temporary cash positions with respect to their portions of the Fund's assets. The Subadvisors will sell a security if it becomes relatively overvalued, if better opportunities are identified, or if they determine that the initial investment expectations are not being met.

Effective March 5, 2021, the Fund replaced its subadvisor and modified its principal investment strategies. In the process of implementing the new principal investment strategies and investment process, the Fund experienced a high level of portfolio turnover.

Equity Investment Process: Wellington invests in equity securities issued by companies of any size or market capitalization range. While Wellington does not limit its investments to issuers within a particular capitalization range, it generally invests in large capitalization companies (as represented by the market cap range of the Russell 1000® Index, which ranged from $435 million to $2.9 trillion as of December 31, 2021). Wellington may invest in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market securities. An issuer of a security is considered to be a U.S. or foreign issuer based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg. Wellington defines emerging market countries as those countries that are included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

Wellington seeks to identify companies that are financially sound but temporarily out-of-favor, and that provide above-average potential total returns at below average valuations. Wellington employs a “bottom-up” approach to investment research, and seeks to capitalize on investor behavioral biases by investing in companies with an attractive combination of valuation, quality and capital return, and by taking a long-term view. Quality can be assessed across metrics including free cash flow margin, return on invested capital and net debt to EBITDA (earning before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). Wellington may sell stocks when Wellington’s target price is achieved, Wellington’s fundamental outlook with respect to the stock has changed, or in the event Wellington believes more attractive investment alternatives exist.

Wellington may give consideration to financially material environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) criteria including, but not limited to, climate mitigation and resilience, corporate culture, as well as executive compensation and senior-level succession planning. When evaluating investments for the Fund, Wellington has access to proprietary ESG research to help evaluate a company’s risk and return potential. Wellington believes the integration of financially material ESG factors into its investment process allows it to better assess strategic business issues that may impact the performance of a company. ESG factors are one of several factors considered when making an investment decision for the Fund. Wellington has discretion to determine the materiality of as well as the level at which financially relevant ESG factors are imbedded into its overall fundamental analysis when making an investment decision. Wellington also engages with management of certain companies regarding corporate governance practices as well as what it deems to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.

Fixed-Income Investment Process: NYL Investors generally invests in U.S. government securities, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and investment grade corporate bonds. NYL Investors selects fixed-income securities based on their credit quality, duration and price. The fixed-income portion of the portfolio normally has an intermediate term duration that ranges from three to five years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. For example, the market price of a debt security with a duration of four years would be expected to fall approximately 4% if interest rates rose by one percentage point immediately. The Fund typically invests in investment grade securities, as rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization when purchased, or if unrated, determined by NYL Investors to be of comparable quality.

The Fund's investments may include variable rate notes, floating rate notes and mortgage-related securities (including mortgage-backed) securities, which are debt securities whose values are based on underlying pools of mortgages, and asset-backed securities, which are debt securities whose values are based on underlying pools of credit receivables.