The Fund seeks income by investing in a broadly diversified array of securities, including bonds, common stocks, real estate securities, foreign market bonds and stocks, and money market instruments. Bonds, stock and cash components will vary, reflecting the portfolio managers’

judgments of the relative availability of attractively yielding and priced stocks and bonds; however, under normal market conditions, the Fund’s portfolio managers generally attempt to target a 40% bond and 60% stock investment allocation. Nevertheless, bonds (including investment grade, non-investment grade securities (i.e., “ junk” bonds), and mortgage- or asset-backed) may constitute up to 80% of the Fund’s assets, stocks (including common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible bonds) may constitute up to 70% of the Fund’s assets, real estate securities may constitute up to 25% of the Fund’s assets, foreign (including American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and emerging market) stocks and bonds may constitute up to 25% of the Fund’s assets, and money market instruments may constitute up to 25% of the Fund’s assets. Although the Fund is permitted to invest up to 80% of its assets in lower credit quality bonds, under normal circumstances, the Fund intends to limit the investment in lower credit quality bonds to less than 50% of the Fund’s assets.

With regard to the fixed income component of the Fund, while there is no maturity strategy utilized, the Fund is managed with the goal of being between 90-110% of the market benchmark duration. The weighted average life of the Fund’s bond portfolio as of December 31, 2021 was 8.17 years. Duration is an approximation of the expected change in a debt security’s price given a 1% move in interest rates, using the following formula:

[change in debt security value = (change in interest rates) x (duration) x (-1)]. By way of example, assume XYZ company issues a five year bond which has a duration of 4.5 years. If interest rates were to instantly increase by 1%, the bond would be expected to decrease in value by approximately 4.5%. As of December 31, 2021, the duration of the Fund’s bond portfolio was 6.27 years, and the duration of the benchmark index (which, for this purpose, is the ICE BofA U.S. Corporate, Government & Mortgage Index), was 6.68 years.

The balance between the two strategies of the Fund -- i.e., fixed income investing and equity investing -- is determined after reviewing the risks associated with each type of investment, with the goal of meaningful risk reduction as market conditions demand. The Fund may also invest in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that are registered investment companies and may also write (sell) covered call options, when deemed appropriate by the portfolio managers, in order to generate additional income through the collection of option premiums. With regard to the equity portion of the Fund, the Fund generally holds 30-60 individual securities in its portfolio at any given time. This reflects the belief of the Fund's investment adviser, Madison Asset Management, LLC ("Madison"), that your money should be invested in Madison's top investment ideas, and that focusing on Madison's best investment ideas is the best way to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

The Fund typically sells a stock when the fundamental expectations for producing competitive yields at an acceptable level of price risk no longer apply, the price exceeds its intrinsic value or other stocks appear more attractive.

The Fund’s investment strategy reflects Madison's general “Participate and Protect ® ” investment philosophy. Madison’s expectation is that investors in the Fund will participate in market appreciation during bull markets and experience something less than full participation during bear markets compared with investors in portfolios holding more speculative and volatile securities; therefore, this investment philosophy is intended to represent a conservative investment strategy. There is no assurance that Madison’s expectations regarding this investment strategy will be realized.