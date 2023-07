Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in bonds;

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets in investment-grade debt securities;

■ up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in asset-backed securities, other than mortgage-backed securities; and

■ up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in U.S. dollar-denominated debt securities of foreign issuers.

The Fund is a feeder fund that invests substantially all of its assets in the Core Bond Portfolio, a master portfolio with a substantially identical investment objective and substantially similar investment strategies. We may invest in additional master portfolios, in other Allspring Funds, or directly in a portfolio of securities.

We invest principally in investment-grade debt securities, including U.S. Government obligations, corporate bonds and mortgage- and asset-backed securities. As part of our investment strategy, we may enter into mortgage dollar rolls and reverse repurchase agreements, as well as invest in U.S. dollar-denominated debt securities of foreign issuers. We may also use futures, options or swap agreements to manage risk or to enhance return or as a substitute for purchasing the underlying security. While we may purchase securities of any maturity or duration, under normal circumstances, we expect to maintain an overall portfolio dollar-weighted average effective duration that is within 10% of that of the Fund’s benchmark. The Fund’s benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index, had a duration of 6.36 years, as of August 31, 2022. “Dollar-Weighted Average Effective Duration” is an aggregate measure of the sensitivity of a fund’s fixed income portfolio securities to changes in interest rates. As a general matter, the price of a fixed income security with a longer effective duration will fluctuate more in response to changes in interest rates than the price of a fixed income security with a shorter effective duration.