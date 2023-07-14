Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.1%
1 yr return
-2.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
Net Assets
$87.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.4%
Expense Ratio 0.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 36.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$25,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MBESX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.1%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|97.21%
|1 Yr
|-2.4%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|99.57%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|81.51%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|53.27%
|10 Yr
|-0.3%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|15.04%
* Annualized
|Period
|MBESX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.4%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|72.73%
|2021
|0.1%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|2.96%
|2020
|4.6%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|74.77%
|2019
|2.5%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|21.89%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|44.14%
|Period
|MBESX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.1%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|97.21%
|1 Yr
|-2.4%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|98.09%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|77.29%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|48.51%
|10 Yr
|3.3%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|14.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|MBESX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.4%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|72.73%
|2021
|0.1%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|2.96%
|2020
|4.6%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|76.17%
|2019
|2.5%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|1.99%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|28.88%
|MBESX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MBESX % Rank
|Net Assets
|87.9 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|79.91%
|Number of Holdings
|142
|2
|10961
|62.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|21.5 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|79.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.43%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|67.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MBESX % Rank
|Stocks
|63.29%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|43.22%
|Bonds
|29.93%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|33.40%
|Cash
|6.78%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|44.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|68.68%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|72.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|78.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MBESX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|21.13%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|1.27%
|Financial Services
|16.67%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|32.27%
|Technology
|15.99%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|54.56%
|Healthcare
|12.19%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|40.34%
|Industrials
|10.22%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|42.89%
|Communication Services
|6.92%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|11.89%
|Energy
|6.64%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|47.77%
|Real Estate
|3.61%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|58.60%
|Basic Materials
|3.33%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|86.62%
|Utilities
|3.30%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|43.31%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|96.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MBESX % Rank
|US
|34.60%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|40.92%
|Non US
|28.69%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|48.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MBESX % Rank
|Government
|42.25%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|35.49%
|Corporate
|22.16%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|50.52%
|Cash & Equivalents
|18.48%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|54.70%
|Securitized
|14.20%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|29.65%
|Municipal
|2.91%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|3.55%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|49.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MBESX % Rank
|US
|20.11%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|27.35%
|Non US
|9.82%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|35.70%
|MBESX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.95%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|63.47%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|39.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|67.37%
|MBESX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|MBESX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MBESX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|22.01%
|MBESX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MBESX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|29.73%
|MBESX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MBESX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MBESX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.06%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|93.25%
|MBESX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.737
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2019
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2016
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2015
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2015
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2014
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2013
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2013
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2013
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 17, 2020
2.12
2.1%
Dan is responsible for overseeing all aspects of our Equity teams, including portfolio management, research, and trading. He also is a member of the firm’s Management, Investment and ESG Committees. Dan brings more than three decades of industry experience to GW&K. Prior to joining the firm, Dan worked with various companies in the Boston area as an Investment and Financial Consultant. Previously he spent 21 years at Putnam Investments in Boston, where he was Chief Investment Officer for the Specialty Growth Group overseeing a team of twenty and up to $100 billion in assets under management. He was a portfolio management team member of several small and mid cap growth funds, and the lead manager for the Putnam New Opportunities Fund since its inception in 1990. Dan was also a member of Putnam’s Management Committee and Partners Group. He began his career as an Analyst at Morgan Stanley. Dan graduated from the University of California, Berkeley and received his MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He earned the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 17, 2020
2.12
2.1%
Bill has guided Trilogy since he founded the firm in 1999. Under his direction and portfolio management discipline, Trilogy has managed global, international and emerging markets mandates. Bill launched Trilogy after leaving Credit Suisse Asset Management, where he was an Executive Director and Global Head of Equities. Bill was a Managing Director and Head of International Equities at BEA Associates before the firm was acquired by CSAM. Previously, Bill was Head of Economic Research in Tokyo and later Chief International Economist at Merrill Lynch. He has a B.A. in Economics from Carleton College where he also currently serves as a Trustee. Bill also has a Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard University and studied at the University of Tokyo in the early 1980s as a Fulbright scholar. He is fluent in Japanese.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 17, 2020
2.12
2.1%
Mary is responsible for overseeing all aspects of our taxable fixed income team, including portfolio management, research and trading. She is also a member of the firm’s Investment and ESG Committees. Before joining GW&K in 2005, she was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager with Fortis Investments where she was responsible for all of the firm’s U.S. dollar-denominated taxable bond mutual funds. Prior to that, Mary was a Vice President at Invesco, where she managed various institutional mandates, including several large pensions, endowments and foundations. In this capacity, she also served as a senior high yield credit analyst. She started her investment career as a Fixed Income Trader and Credit Analyst at Gardner and Preston Moss. Mary graduated cum laude from Wheaton College where she earned an AB in Economics and she received her MBA from Boston University’s Questrom School of Business. She is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 17, 2020
2.12
2.1%
Mr. Clark serves as Principal and Portfolio Manager of GW&K, positions he has held since 2015. Mr. Clark began his investment career in 1992. Prior to joining GW&K in 2015, he was a Principal and Portfolio Manager at Tetrem Capital Management with responsibility for U.S. Value and U.S. Dividend mandates as well as a Canadian Dividend Fund. Prior to that, he served as a portfolio manager at Pioneer Investments as part of their value equities team, and at Morgan Stanley Investment Company, where he co-managed a Dividend Growth Fund. Before becoming a portfolio manager, Mr. Clark was an equity analyst at Prudential Securities and Gerard Klauer Mattison with a primary focus on companies in the financial services sector.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 17, 2020
2.12
2.1%
Tom is responsible for the management of GW&K’s Emerging Wealth Equity Strategy and he contributes to the overall research effort for all of our emerging markets equity strategies. He is also a member of the firm's Investment Committee. Tom joined GW&K Investment Management from Trilogy Global Advisors, where he launched the Emerging Wealth Equity Strategy and served as co-portfolio manager since its inception. Previously, Tom was with Dominick and Dominick Advisors, a privately held investment management firm, where he was a partner and President of Asset Management. He also served as Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, and senior member of the Asset Management's Investment Strategy Committee at SG Cowen Asset Management and led a group that managed $1.5 billion in client assets. Tom also worked at Kidder Peabody Asset Management as a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, where his team managed over $500 million in equity, fixed income and balanced separate accounts, in addition to the Kidder, Peabody Equity Income Fund and the firm's 401k and pension plans. He has a BA in economics from Rutgers University and an MBA in finance from the Rutgers Graduate School of Management. Tom is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of New York.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
