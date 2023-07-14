Under normal circumstances, the Fund will generally invest 55-70% of its net assets in equity securities and invest the remainder of its assets in fixed income securities, cash and cash equivalents. GW&K Investment Management, LLC (“GW&K” or the “Subadviser”) takes an active approach to managing global equity and fixed income investments and seeks to manage risk through diversification, in-depth research and a focus on quality.

The equity portion of the Fund is invested primarily in a diversified global portfolio of equity securities, including common and preferred stocks, convertible securities, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and other depositary receipts of non-U.S. listed companies. The equity portion of the Fund may be invested across regions, including in developed and emerging markets, market capitalization ranges, investment styles and sectors. The Fund may invest in companies of any size. With respect to equities, GW&K believes that earnings growth combined with high returns on capital can lead to attractive returns over the long term. GW&K’s fundamental research process analyzes a company’s market positioning, growth profile,

financial strength, management team strength and valuation. GW&K seeks to construct a focused portfolio of equity securities issued by companies that GW&K believes are growing and competitively advantaged and that generate sustainable earnings growth and return on capital.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will generally invest 30-45% of its net assets in fixed income securities (including cash and cash equivalents). The fixed income portion of the Fund may invest in a wide range of domestic and foreign fixed income securities, including securities issued by any of the following: public and private companies; the U.S. government and its agencies, such as the Federal Home Loan Bank; state and local governments issuing taxable municipal securities; and foreign governments, their agencies and instrumentalities, including issuers in emerging markets. The Fund may also invest in asset-backed and mortgage-backed debt securities, including agency mortgage-backed securities. The fixed income portion of the Fund may include non-U.S. dollar denominated fixed income securities as well fixed income securities payable in U.S. dollars that are issued in the United States by foreign banks and corporations. With respect to fixed income, GW&K actively manages the portfolio across multiple fixed income sectors in order to take advantage of what GW&K believes are relative value opportunities in changing market conditions. GW&K seeks quality in the fixed income sectors in which the Fund invests, including with respect to high yield investments. GW&K’s investment process involves fundamental credit research and GW&K’s analysis of how the Fund’s potential investments are affected by material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors. In selecting potential fixed-income investments for the Fund, GW&K uses top-down research that focuses on managing duration, sector allocation, credit quality and yield curve, as well as bottom-up research that focuses on fundamental analysis, valuation analysis, technical analysis, and ESG factor analysis.

Based on GW&K’s investment outlook, the Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in below-investment grade securities (commonly known as “junk bonds” or “high yield securities”) that GW&K believes do not involve undue risk to income or principal. Below investment grade securities are rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or below BBB- by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or similarly rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or unrated but determined by GW&K to be of comparable credit quality. While the Fund may invest in below-investment grade securities of any credit quality, the Fund generally seeks to invest in securities with higher credit ratings within the below-investment grade category. In cases where the credit ratings agencies have assigned different credit ratings to the same security, the security will be considered to have the higher credit rating. The Fund may continue to hold securities that are downgraded in credit rating subsequent to their purchase if GW&K believes it would be advantageous to do so. Incorporating fundamental credit and market analysis, GW&K typically invests the Fund’s assets in bonds with 1- to 30- year maturities.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 35% of its net assets in investments economically tied to countries other than the U.S., and the Fund will hold investments

economically tied to a minimum of three countries other than the U.S. The Fund considers an investment to be economically tied to a country other than the U.S. if it provides investment exposure to a non-U.S. issuer. If, in the view of GW&K, market conditions are not favorable, the Fund may invest less than 35% of its net assets in investments economically tied to countries other than the U.S. The Fund considers a company to be non-U.S. issuer if (i) it is organized outside the U.S. or maintains a principal place of business outside the U.S., (ii) its securities are traded principally outside the U.S., or (iii) during its most recent fiscal year, it derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed outside the U.S. or it has at least 50% of its assets outside the U.S. To gain exposure to foreign issuers, the Fund may invest in ETFs.

GW&K has significant flexibility to adjust the Fund’s asset allocation. Under normal circumstances, it is not expected that the Fund will be above or below its anticipated normal allocation range of 55-70% in equities and 30-45% in fixed income securities by more than 10%. The Fund may invest more than 70% of its net assets in equities if GW&K considers conditions in the stock market to be more favorable than those in the bond market. In addition, the Fund may invest more than 45% of its net assets in fixed income securities and cash or cash equivalents, or other securities or instruments that GW&K considers less risky, with less than 55% of the Fund’s net assets invested in equities if GW&K considers conditions in the bond market to be more favorable than those in the stock market.