MainStay Epoch U.S. All Cap Fund

mutual fund
MAWDX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$31.9 +0.08 +0.25%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(MAWDX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MainStay Epoch U.S. All Cap Fund

MAWDX | Fund

$31.90

-

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.6%

1 yr return

7.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MAWDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay Epoch U.S. All Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MainStay Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio consisting of equity securities of U.S. companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. companies across all market capitalizations. Generally, an issuer of a security is considered to be U.S. or foreign based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg. Equity securities include common stocks and securities convertible into common stock, such as warrants, rights, convertible bonds, debentures and convertible preferred stock. Convertible preferred stocks and debentures must be rated investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization when purchased, or if unrated, considered by Epoch Investment Partners, Inc., the Fund’s Subadvisor, to be of comparable quality.

Investment Process: The Subadvisor invests primarily in companies that generate increasing levels of free cash flow and have management teams that the Subadvisor believes allocate free cash flow effectively to create shareholder value.

The security selection process focuses on free-cash-flow analytics as opposed to traditional accounting-based metrics. The Subadvisor seeks to identify companies with a consistent, straightforward ability to both generate free cash flow and to intelligently allocate it among internal reinvestment opportunities, acquisitions, dividends, share repurchases and/or debt reduction. The Subadvisor may give consideration to certain environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) criteria when evaluating an investment opportunity.

The Subadvisor may sell or reduce a position in a security when it believes its investment objectives have been met or if the investment thesis is failing to materialize. The Subadvisor may also sell or reduce a position in a security when the security is deemed less attractive relative to another security on a return/risk basis.

Although the Fund may invest in securities of companies across all market capitalizations, it may invest a significant portion of its assets in companies of one particular market capitalization category when the Subadvisor believes such companies offer attractive opportunities. The Fund may also invest up to 15% of its net assets in foreign securities.

Read More

MAWDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MAWDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.6% -71.4% 43.7% 99.76%
1 Yr 7.1% 6.4% 91.4% 0.13%
3 Yr 8.2%* -0.6% 25.5% 86.17%
5 Yr 1.7%* 4.5% 26.6% 78.53%
10 Yr N/A* 3.0% 16.4% 86.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MAWDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -94.0% 2181.7% 56.28%
2021 8.0% -22.7% 41.1% 77.75%
2020 3.2% -100.0% 17.1% N/A
2019 4.2% -100.0% 33.2% N/A
2018 N/A -44.8% 25.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MAWDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.6% -71.2% 43.7% 99.76%
1 Yr 7.1% 6.4% 108.6% 0.30%
3 Yr 8.2%* -0.6% 26.6% 78.12%
5 Yr 3.4%* 4.5% 26.6% 71.85%
10 Yr N/A* 3.0% 16.4% 84.35%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MAWDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -94.0% 2181.7% 56.28%
2021 8.0% -21.6% 41.1% 77.75%
2020 3.2% -100.0% 17.1% N/A
2019 4.2% -100.0% 33.2% N/A
2018 N/A -13.4% 26.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MAWDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MAWDX Category Low Category High MAWDX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 20 1.26 T 61.65%
Number of Holdings N/A 2 3910 56.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -472 M 279 B 52.96%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 2.3% 100.0% 49.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.87%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.51%
  3. Facebook Inc A 4.06%
  4. Broadcom Inc 3.24%
  5. MainStay US Government Liquidity I 2.96%
  6. Texas Pacific Land Corp 2.88%
  7. Micron Technology Inc 2.77%
  8. Lam Research Corp 2.30%
  9. Walmart Inc 2.26%
  10. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MAWDX % Rank
Stocks 		97.08% 0.00% 152.50% 87.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.20% 10.00%
Other 		0.00% -15.82% 100.00% 10.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.98% 5.25%
Cash 		0.00% -87.42% 100.00% 10.34%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.36% 82.68% 9.66%

MAWDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MAWDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% 0.01% 4.53% 33.07%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.00% 91.51%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.95% N/A

Sales Fees

MAWDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MAWDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MAWDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 363.00% 56.85%

MAWDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MAWDX Category Low Category High MAWDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.23% 10.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MAWDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MAWDX Category Low Category High MAWDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -3.04% 2.71% 77.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MAWDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MAWDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 38.11 6.49 1.5

