Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
7.6%
1 yr return
7.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio consisting of equity securities of U.S. companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. companies across all market capitalizations. Generally, an issuer of a security is considered to be U.S. or foreign based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg. Equity securities include common stocks and securities convertible into common stock, such as warrants, rights, convertible bonds, debentures and convertible preferred stock. Convertible preferred stocks and debentures must be rated investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization when purchased, or if unrated, considered by Epoch Investment Partners, Inc., the Fund’s Subadvisor, to be of comparable quality.
Investment Process: The Subadvisor invests primarily in companies that generate increasing levels of free cash flow and have management teams that the Subadvisor believes allocate free cash flow effectively to create shareholder value.
The security selection process focuses on free-cash-flow analytics as opposed to traditional accounting-based metrics. The Subadvisor seeks to identify companies with a consistent, straightforward ability to both generate free cash flow and to intelligently allocate it among internal reinvestment opportunities, acquisitions, dividends, share repurchases and/or debt reduction. The Subadvisor may give consideration to certain environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) criteria when evaluating an investment opportunity.
The Subadvisor may sell or reduce a position in a security when it believes its investment objectives have been met or if the investment thesis is failing to materialize. The Subadvisor may also sell or reduce a position in a security when the security is deemed less attractive relative to another security on a return/risk basis.
Although the Fund may invest in securities of companies across all market capitalizations, it may invest a significant portion of its assets in companies of one particular market capitalization category when the Subadvisor believes such companies offer attractive opportunities. The Fund may also invest up to 15% of its net assets in foreign securities.
|Period
|MAWDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.6%
|-71.4%
|43.7%
|99.76%
|1 Yr
|7.1%
|6.4%
|91.4%
|0.13%
|3 Yr
|8.2%*
|-0.6%
|25.5%
|86.17%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|4.5%
|26.6%
|78.53%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|3.0%
|16.4%
|86.57%
* Annualized
|2022
|-16.4%
|-94.0%
|2181.7%
|56.28%
|2021
|8.0%
|-22.7%
|41.1%
|77.75%
|2020
|3.2%
|-100.0%
|17.1%
|N/A
|2019
|4.2%
|-100.0%
|33.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-44.8%
|25.0%
|N/A
|YTD
|7.6%
|-71.2%
|43.7%
|99.76%
|1 Yr
|7.1%
|6.4%
|108.6%
|0.30%
|3 Yr
|8.2%*
|-0.6%
|26.6%
|78.12%
|5 Yr
|3.4%*
|4.5%
|26.6%
|71.85%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|3.0%
|16.4%
|84.35%
* Annualized
|2022
|-16.4%
|-94.0%
|2181.7%
|56.28%
|2021
|8.0%
|-21.6%
|41.1%
|77.75%
|2020
|3.2%
|-100.0%
|17.1%
|N/A
|2019
|4.2%
|-100.0%
|33.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.4%
|26.8%
|N/A
|Net Assets
|N/A
|20
|1.26 T
|61.65%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|2
|3910
|56.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-472 M
|279 B
|52.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|2.3%
|100.0%
|49.71%
|Stocks
|97.08%
|0.00%
|152.50%
|87.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.20%
|10.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-15.82%
|100.00%
|10.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.98%
|5.25%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-87.42%
|100.00%
|10.34%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.36%
|82.68%
|9.66%
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|0.01%
|4.53%
|33.07%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|91.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.95%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|363.00%
|56.85%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.23%
|10.11%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-3.04%
|2.71%
|77.63%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 05, 2019
|$3.077
|OrdinaryDividend
