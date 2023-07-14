Home
MASGX (Mutual Fund)

MASGX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

11.4%

1 yr return

3.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

Net Assets

$133 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 65.56%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MASGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Matthews Asia ESG Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Matthews Asia Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vivek Tanneeru

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, which include borrowings for investment purposes, in the common and preferred stocks of companies of any market capitalization located in emerging market countries that satisfy one or more of the Fund’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) standards. Up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in companies that do not satisfy these ESG standards. The Fund may also invest in companies located in developed countries; however, the Fund may not invest in any company located in a developed country if, at the time of purchase, more than 20% of the Fund’s assets are invested in developed market companies.
Emerging market countries generally include every country in the world except the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and most of the countries in Western Europe. Certain emerging market countries may also be classified as “frontier” market countries, which are a subset of emerging market countries with newer or even less developed economies and markets, such as Sri Lanka and Vietnam. The list of emerging market countries and frontier market countries may change from time to time. 
A company or other issuer is considered to be “located” in a country or a region, and a security or instrument is deemed to be an emerging market (or specific country) security or instrument, if it has substantial ties to that country or region. Matthews currently makes that determination based primarily on one or more of the following criteria: (A) with respect to a company or issuer, whether (i) it is organized under the laws of that country or any country in that region; (ii) it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed, or has at least 50% of its assets located, within that country or region; (iii) it has the primary trading markets for its securities in that country or region; (iv) it has its principal place of business in or is otherwise headquartered in that country or region; or (v) it is a governmental entity or an agency, instrumentality or a political subdivision of that country or any country in that region; and (B) with respect to an instrument or issue, whether (i) its issuer is headquartered or organized in that country or region; (ii) it is issued to finance a project that has at least 50% of its assets or operations in that country or region; (iii) it is at least 50% secured or backed by assets located in that country or region; (iv) it is a component of or its issuer is included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, the Fund’s primary benchmark index; or (v) it is denominated in the currency of an emerging market country and addresses at least one of the other above criteria. The term “located” and the associated criteria listed above have been defined in such a 
way that Matthews has latitude in determining whether an issuer should be included within a region or country. The Fund may also invest in depositary receipts that are treated as emerging markets investments, including American, European and Global Depositary Receipts, and in convertible securities and fixed-income securities, of any duration or quality, including high yield securities (also known as “junk bonds”). 
In implementing its strategy for this Fund, Matthews will use any one or more of the Fund’s following key ESG standards to evaluate potential investments: whether the issuer has adopted and followed (i) sustainable environmental practices, responsible resource management and energy efficiency practices, (ii) policies related to social responsibility, employee welfare, diversity and inclusion, or (iii) sound governance practices that align interests of shareholders and management and demonstrate a commitment to integration of sustainability or ESG considerations. Businesses that meet one or more of the Fund’s ESG standards are generally businesses that currently engage in practices or have business objectives that, in the judgment of Matthews, if continued to be followed or if successfully implemented would make human or business activity less destructive to the environment or businesses that promote positive environmental, social and economic developments. Matthews uses various sources of information, including non-governmental organizations (NGOs), primary research, and third-party data sources such as negative news monitoring services and ESG data and research providers, in analyzing whether a company satisfies the Fund’s ESG standards. However, it is Matthews’ determination, based on its own analysis, as to whether a company satisfies those standards and is eligible for investment by the Fund. 
In addition to traditional financial data, the stock selection process takes into consideration the Fund’s ESG standards that help identify companies that Matthews believes contribute (or have the potential to contribute) to a sustainable future by addressing global environmental and social challenges. Matthews will use these standards to help identify companies that are contributing (or have the potential to contribute) to positive outcomes in environmental, social and governance focus areas including, for example, climate change mitigation and adaptation, clean environment (such as pollution alleviation), sustainable production and consumption (such as energy efficiency), health and well-being (such as food security), human capital developments (such as training and equality), sustainable and inclusive development, or corporate governance practices that demonstrate a strong commitment to the integration of the Fund’s ESG standards. Matthews will also employ a negative screening process using data and ratings from various third-party data providers and Matthews’ own internal analysis to exclude, in the ultimate determination of Matthews, companies that Matthews believes do not meet the Fund’s ESG standards. This screening process may use various thresholds based on the percentage of revenue derived from certain sectors, including (1) the production or sale of tobacco products, (2) controversial weapons (e.g., cluster munitions) or the production of or military contracting for weapons, and (3) the exploration, extraction, or production of energy using certain fossil fuels, including thermal coal. The screening process is also used to help Matthews exclude companies that are in severe breach of the goals of the UN Global Compact or the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises. The ESG characteristics used by Matthews to identify or exclude potential investments may change from time to time. 
The Fund engages its portfolio companies on sustainability matters primarily through active dialogue and proxy voting, which will be voted according to the Fund’s ESG standards, and by encouraging enhanced ESG disclosure. The implementation of the principal investment strategies of the Fund may result in a significant portion of the Fund’s assets being invested from time to time in one or more sectors, but the Fund may invest in companies in any sector. 
The Fund’s primary focus is long-term capital appreciation. In achieving this objective, the Fund seeks to invest in companies that Matthews believes to be undervalued but of high quality and run by management teams with good operating and governance track records. While the Fund may invest in companies across the market capitalization spectrum, it has in the past invested, and may continue to invest, a substantial portion of Fund assets in smaller companies. 
Read More

MASGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MASGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -1.6% 17.6% 19.30%
1 Yr 3.9% -21.2% 15.9% 45.61%
3 Yr 5.8%* -19.8% 10.7% 13.21%
5 Yr 4.5%* -15.7% 4.7% 3.85%
10 Yr N/A* -5.6% 6.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MASGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.6% -40.0% 5.2% 17.54%
2021 1.4% -25.3% 7.5% 16.98%
2020 10.5% -3.3% 22.5% 32.08%
2019 2.6% -0.8% 9.7% 88.68%
2018 -2.9% -7.5% -0.7% 18.75%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MASGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -14.0% 17.6% 17.54%
1 Yr 3.9% -26.8% 15.5% 31.58%
3 Yr 5.8%* -19.8% 10.7% 18.87%
5 Yr 5.5%* -15.7% 8.2% 8.00%
10 Yr N/A* -1.5% 7.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MASGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.6% -40.0% 5.2% 17.54%
2021 1.4% -25.3% 7.5% 16.98%
2020 10.5% -3.3% 22.5% 32.08%
2019 2.6% -0.8% 9.7% 88.68%
2018 -2.0% -4.8% -0.7% 10.42%

NAV & Total Return History

MASGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MASGX Category Low Category High MASGX % Rank
Net Assets 133 M 3.86 M 5.61 B 63.79%
Number of Holdings 59 35 1746 58.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 58.4 M 1.29 M 2.16 B 63.79%
Weighting of Top 10 47.11% 17.7% 60.0% 15.52%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MASGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.90% 82.14% 99.81% 27.59%
Cash 		1.11% 0.13% 15.78% 72.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 68.97%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 4.15% 74.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.14% 70.69%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 68.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MASGX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.17% 7.86% 53.75% 34.48%
Technology 		22.48% 0.00% 35.18% 55.17%
Industrials 		21.09% 0.00% 28.54% 5.17%
Healthcare 		11.21% 0.00% 11.60% 12.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.74% 2.54% 30.22% 87.93%
Real Estate 		8.13% 0.00% 16.03% 18.97%
Communication Services 		2.45% 0.00% 16.87% 91.38%
Consumer Defense 		1.74% 0.00% 15.16% 82.76%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 7.67% 91.38%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.66% 84.48%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 24.13% 94.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MASGX % Rank
Non US 		91.87% 82.14% 99.70% 77.59%
US 		7.03% 0.00% 7.68% 3.45%

MASGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MASGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.40% 0.19% 10.06% 34.48%
Management Fee 0.66% 0.19% 1.00% 31.03%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 32.14%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.25% 78.43%

Sales Fees

MASGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MASGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MASGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 65.56% 9.00% 222.00% 66.67%

MASGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MASGX Category Low Category High MASGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.30% 0.00% 6.76% 75.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MASGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MASGX Category Low Category High MASGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.41% -1.41% 4.89% 72.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MASGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MASGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vivek Tanneeru

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Vivek Tanneeru is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia and manages the firm's Asia ESG and Asia Small Companies Strategies. Prior to joining Matthews Asia in 2011, Vivek was an Investment Manager on the Global Emerging Markets team of Pictet Asset Management in London. While at Pictet, he also worked on the firm's Global Equities team, managing Japan and Asia ex-Japan markets. Before earning his MBA from the London Business School in 2006, Vivek was a Business Systems Officer at The World Bank and served as a Consultant at Arthur Andersen Business Consulting and Citicorp Infotech Industries. He interned at Generation Investment Management while studying for his MBA Vivek received his Master's in Finance from the Birla Institute of Technology & Science in India. He is fluent in Hindi and Telugu. Vivek has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews Asia ESG Fund since its inception in 2015 and of the Asia Small Companies Fund since 2020.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 22.43 4.67 0.25

