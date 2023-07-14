The fund is designed to provide diversification among different asset classes by investing its assets in other mutual funds advised by MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser), referred to as underlying funds. The underlying funds are selected following a two-stage asset allocation process.

The first stage is a strategic asset allocation to determine the percentage of the fund’s assets invested in the general asset classes of (1) Bond Funds, (2) International Stock Funds, and (3) U.S. Stock Funds, as well as (4) Specialty Funds (underlying funds that have less traditional investment strategies that MFS believes provide diversification benefits when added to a portfolio consisting of stock and bond funds) based on the risk/return potential of the different asset classes and the risk profile of the fund.

The second stage involves the actual selection of underlying funds to represent the asset classes based on underlying fund classifications, historical risk, performance, and other factors.

Within the stock fund allocations, MFS seeks to diversify by geography (by including domestic and international underlying funds), in terms of market capitalization (by including large, mid, and small capitalization underlying funds), and by style (by including both growth and value underlying funds).

Within the bond fund allocation, MFS includes underlying funds with varying degrees of geographic, interest rate, and credit exposure.

MFS normally invests the underlying funds’ assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the underlying funds’ assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.

As of September 1, 2022, the fund’s approximate target allocation among asset classes and the underlying funds was:

Bond Funds: 40.0 % MFS Emerging Markets Debt Fund 3.0 % MFS Emerging Markets Debt Local Currency Fund 2.0 % MFS Global Opportunistic Bond Fund 5.0 % MFS Government Securities Fund 10.0 % MFS High Income Fund 4.0 % MFS Inflation-Adjusted Bond Fund 7.0 % MFS Total Return Bond Fund 9.0 % International Stock Funds: 13.0 % MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund 1.0 % MFS International Growth Fund 2.0 % MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund 2.0 % MFS International Large Cap Value Fund 2.0 % MFS International New Discovery Fund 1.0 % MFS Research International Fund 5.0 % U.S. Stock Funds: 41.0 % MFS Growth Fund 8.0 % MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund 7.0 % MFS Mid Cap Value Fund 7.0 % MFS New Discovery Fund 1.5 % MFS New Discovery Value Fund 1.5 % MFS Research Fund 8.0 % MFS Value Fund 8.0 % Specialty Funds: 6.0 % MFS Commodity Strategy Fund 3.0 % MFS Global Real Estate Fund 3.0 %

All percentages are rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent. As a result, the sum of the target underlying fund allocations in each asset class may not equal the target asset class allocations for such asset class, and the target asset class and underlying fund allocations presented in the table may not total 100%.