Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-1.9%
1 yr return
-4.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$316 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.5%
Expense Ratio 1.16%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MADAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.9%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|95.86%
|1 Yr
|-4.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|92.83%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|59.60%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|12.36%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|25.27%
* Annualized
|Period
|MADAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|64.51%
|2021
|4.8%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|75.32%
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|N/A
|Period
|MADAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.9%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|92.55%
|1 Yr
|-4.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|92.95%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|83.52%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|33.44%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|46.53%
* Annualized
|Period
|MADAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|64.51%
|2021
|4.8%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|75.32%
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|N/A
|MADAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MADAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|316 M
|1 M
|151 B
|71.91%
|Number of Holdings
|41
|2
|1727
|87.19%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|112 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|65.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.46%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|21.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MADAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.59%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|42.69%
|Cash
|1.41%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|53.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|69.29%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|66.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|67.54%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|67.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MADAX % Rank
|Healthcare
|19.57%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|23.02%
|Financial Services
|17.18%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|69.97%
|Industrials
|13.00%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|29.54%
|Consumer Defense
|9.99%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|29.54%
|Energy
|9.32%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|27.72%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.89%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|23.76%
|Technology
|6.62%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|88.94%
|Communication Services
|6.59%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|36.39%
|Utilities
|3.80%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|60.89%
|Basic Materials
|3.58%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|45.87%
|Real Estate
|2.47%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|54.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MADAX % Rank
|US
|98.59%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|14.29%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|96.06%
|MADAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.16%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|32.66%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|78.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|47.87%
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|82.10%
|MADAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|29.55%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MADAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MADAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|44.53%
|MADAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MADAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.03%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|37.73%
|MADAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|MADAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MADAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.25%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|55.25%
|MADAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2012
10.25
10.3%
John, CFA, serves as a portfolio manager on Madison's dividend income and value strategies. John has been working in the financial services industry since 1983 and joined Madison in 2009. He earned his B.S. in finance and computer science from Northern Illinois University and his MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 19, 2013
9.12
9.1%
Mr. Justman, Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Madison, has co-managed the equity portion of the Fund since May 2015. Andrew has been working in the financial services industry since 2001 and joined Madison in 2005. He earned his BBA in finance and economics and M.S. in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, specializing in the Applied Security Analysis Program. Prior to joining Madison he worked at Merrill Lynch.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
