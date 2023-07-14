The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in equity securities of companies with a market capitalization of over $1 billion and a history of paying dividends, with the ability to increase dividends over time. Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in dividend paying equity securities. The Fund's investment adviser, Madison Asset Management, LLC ("Madison"), will identify investment opportunities by screening for companies that generally have the following characteristics: (i) a dividend yield of at least 100% of the market dividend yield (for this purpose, the “market” is the S&P 500); (ii) a strong balance sheet; (iii) a dividend that has been maintained and which is likely to increase; (iv) trade on the high side of the company’s historical relative dividend yield, due to issues which Madison views as temporary; and (v) other compelling valuation characteristics. Under normal market conditions, the Fund expects to be fully invested in equity securities, but will maintain the flexibility to hold up to 20% of the Fund’s assets in investment grade fixed income securities when warranted in Madison's discretion. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its common stock allocation in foreign securities (including American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and emerging market securities). To the extent invested in common stocks, the Fund generally invests in 30-60 companies at any given time. This reflects Madison's belief that your money should be invested in Madison's top investment ideas, and that focusing on Madison's highest conviction investment ideas is the best way to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

Madison follows a rigorous three-step process when evaluating companies pursuant to which Madison considers (1) the business model, (2) the management team, and (3) the valuation of each potential investment. When evaluating the business model, Madison looks for sustainable competitive advantages, metrics that demonstrate relatively high levels of profitability, stable and growing earnings, and a solid balance sheet. When assessing management, Madison evaluates its operational and capital allocation track records and the nature of its accounting practices. The final

step in the process is assessing the proper valuation for the company. Madison strives to purchase securities trading at a discount to their intrinsic value as determined by discounted cash flows modeling and additional valuation methodologies. Often, Madison finds companies that clear the business model and management team hurdles, but not the valuation hurdle. Those companies are monitored for inclusion at a later date when the price may be more appropriate. Madison seeks to avoid the downside risks associated with overpriced securities.

Madison may sell stocks for a number of reasons, including: (i) the price target Madison has set for stock has been achieved, (ii) the fundamental business prospects for the company have materially changed, or (iii) Madison finds a more attractive alternative. In addition, with regard to dividend paying stocks in particular, Madison may sell a stock that has reduced its dividend to a level that brings the yield on the stock to below the market (S&P 500) dividend yield, but only if the reduction in dividend appears to Madison to be a symptom of fundamental difficulties with the company that are other than temporary in nature.

The Fund’s investment strategy reflects Madison’s general “Participate and Protect ® ” investment philosophy. Madison’s expectation is that investors in the Fund will participate in market appreciation during bull markets and experience something less than full participation during bear markets compared with investors in portfolios holding more speculative and volatile securities; therefore, this investment philosophy is intended to represent a conservative investment strategy. There is no assurance that Madison’s expectations regarding this investment strategy will be realized.