Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard US Equity Focus Portfolio

LZUOX | Fund

$14.70

$79.8 M

0.46%

$0.07

1.22%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.6%

1 yr return

9.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

Net Assets

$79.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard US Equity Focus Portfolio

LZUOX | Fund

$14.70

$79.8 M

0.46%

$0.07

1.22%

LZUOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard US Equity Focus Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Lacey

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of US companies that the Investment Manager believes have strong and/or improving financial productivity and are undervalued based on their earnings, cash flow or asset values. The Portfolio typically invests in 20 to 30 companies with market capitalizations generally over $5 billion. Although the Portfolio generally focuses on large cap companies, the market capitalizations of issuers in which the Portfolio invests may vary with market conditions and the Portfolio also may invest in mid cap and small cap companies.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of US companies. The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of non-US companies.

The Portfolio is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers, when compared to a diversified fund.

Read More

LZUOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LZUOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -14.3% 35.6% 73.02%
1 Yr 9.0% -34.9% 38.6% 60.78%
3 Yr 7.2%* -27.8% 93.5% 37.87%
5 Yr 2.1%* -30.5% 97.2% 52.97%
10 Yr 2.1%* -18.8% 37.4% 59.69%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LZUOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.2% -56.3% 28.9% 27.69%
2021 9.6% -20.5% 152.6% 37.60%
2020 3.6% -13.9% 183.6% 52.22%
2019 4.1% -8.3% 8.9% 78.53%
2018 -3.8% -13.5% 12.6% 73.94%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LZUOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -20.5% 35.6% 65.99%
1 Yr 9.0% -34.9% 40.3% 51.80%
3 Yr 7.2%* -27.8% 93.5% 37.50%
5 Yr 2.6%* -29.8% 97.2% 60.07%
10 Yr 6.3%* -13.5% 37.4% 55.62%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LZUOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.2% -56.3% 28.9% 27.77%
2021 9.6% -20.5% 152.6% 38.06%
2020 3.6% -13.9% 183.6% 52.14%
2019 4.1% -8.3% 8.9% 78.53%
2018 -3.4% -10.9% 12.6% 77.30%

NAV & Total Return History

LZUOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LZUOX Category Low Category High LZUOX % Rank
Net Assets 79.8 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 85.93%
Number of Holdings 27 2 4154 96.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 47.1 M 288 K 270 B 82.22%
Weighting of Top 10 52.79% 1.8% 106.2% 6.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class A 7.23%
  2. Microsoft Corp 7.15%
  3. Apple Inc 6.52%
  4. Johnson & Johnson 5.34%
  5. Medtronic PLC 5.17%
  6. Visa Inc Class A 4.95%
  7. Amazon.com Inc 4.85%
  8. American Express Co 4.83%
  9. Bank of America Corp 4.79%
  10. Intercontinental Exchange Inc 4.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LZUOX % Rank
Stocks 		97.48% 0.00% 130.24% 75.02%
Cash 		2.52% -102.29% 100.00% 21.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 14.55%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 15.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 9.46%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 10.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LZUOX % Rank
Financial Services 		25.12% 0.00% 55.59% 2.74%
Healthcare 		18.94% 0.00% 60.70% 10.27%
Technology 		16.41% 0.00% 48.94% 86.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.32% 0.00% 30.33% 6.32%
Industrials 		12.12% 0.00% 29.90% 17.12%
Communication Services 		7.42% 0.00% 27.94% 65.37%
Consumer Defense 		5.67% 0.00% 47.71% 79.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 86.53%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 87.67%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 86.23%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% 94.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LZUOX % Rank
US 		97.48% 0.00% 127.77% 39.08%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 92.27%

LZUOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LZUOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.22% 0.01% 49.27% 25.52%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 2.00% 55.79%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 32.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 3.13%

Sales Fees

LZUOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LZUOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 53.96%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LZUOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.00% 0.00% 496.00% 53.55%

LZUOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LZUOX Category Low Category High LZUOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.46% 0.00% 24.06% 52.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LZUOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LZUOX Category Low Category High LZUOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.29% -54.00% 6.06% 72.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LZUOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LZUOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Lacey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2004

17.43

17.4%

Andrew Lacey is a Managing Director and a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US equity strategies as well as Global Equity Select. He began working in the investment field upon joining the firm in 1995 as a Research Analyst covering the technology sector. Andrew has an MBA from Columbia University and a BA (Hons) from the College of Social Studies, Wesleyan University. Prior to joining Lazard, Andrew was a teacher at the Pingry School and Buckingham Browne & Nichols for five years. He continues to be involved in education as a board member for KIPP New Jersey and Link Education Partners.

Ronald Temple

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 05, 2009

13.32

13.3%

Ronald Temple is a Managing Director and Co-Head of Multi-Asset and Head of US Equity. In this role, Ron is responsible for overseeing the firm's multi-asset and US equity strategies as well as several global equity strategies. He is also a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity teams. He joined Lazard in 2001 with ten years of global experience including fixed-income derivative trading, risk management, corporate finance and corporate strategy. Ron has an MPP from Harvard University and graduated magna cum laude with a BA in Economics & Public Policy from Duke University.

Martin Flood

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2011

11.18

11.2%

Martin Flood is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity strategies, focusing on client communications. In addition, Martin is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the US Equity Select Tax Aware strategy, which focuses on after-tax returns for private clients. He began working in the investment field in 1993. Prior to joining Lazard in 1996, Martin was a Senior Accountant with Arthur Andersen LLP. He has a BS in accounting from St. John's University.

Henry Seiden

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

H. Ross Seiden, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Ross Seiden is a Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US equity strategies. He is also responsible for research coverage of companies in the healthcare sector. Ross began working in the investment field in 2006. Prior to joining Lazard in 2010, he was an Equity Research Associate covering the financials sector at Credit Suisse. Ross has a BBA in Finance and Accounting from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

