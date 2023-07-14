Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.0%
1 yr return
13.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
Net Assets
$72.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.5%
Expense Ratio 0.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 35.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, including common stocks, of relatively large non-US companies with market capitalizations in the range of companies included in the MSCI All Country World Index ex-US (ranging from approximately $126.8 million to $513.3 billion as of March 31, 2022) that the Investment Manager believes are undervalued based on their earnings, cash flow or asset values.
In choosing stocks for the Portfolio, the Investment Manager looks for established companies in economically developed countries, although the Portfolio may invest in securities of companies whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries in an amount up to the current emerging markets component of the MSCI All Country World Index ex-US plus 15%. The allocation of the Portfolio’s assets to emerging market countries may vary from time to time.
Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities.
Although the Portfolio is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than other, more diversified investment portfolios.
|Period
|LZSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.0%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|63.97%
|1 Yr
|13.7%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|83.26%
|3 Yr
|2.3%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|74.59%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|72.54%
|10 Yr
|1.7%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|48.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|LZSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.4%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|42.86%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|75.59%
|2020
|2.4%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|56.47%
|2019
|4.2%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|69.68%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|42.31%
|Period
|LZSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.0%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|62.41%
|1 Yr
|13.7%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|77.59%
|3 Yr
|2.3%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|73.70%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|72.82%
|10 Yr
|2.3%*
|-2.6%
|10.2%
|59.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|LZSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.4%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|42.86%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|75.44%
|2020
|2.4%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|56.47%
|2019
|4.2%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|69.68%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|47.20%
|LZSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LZSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|72.2 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|87.54%
|Number of Holdings
|81
|1
|10801
|65.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.8 M
|0
|34.5 B
|87.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.47%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|49.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LZSIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.56%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|72.79%
|Cash
|3.44%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|22.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|72.61%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|79.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|70.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|73.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LZSIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.24%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|58.81%
|Industrials
|14.18%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|58.22%
|Healthcare
|10.22%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|71.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.21%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|51.67%
|Technology
|9.41%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|66.96%
|Communication Services
|9.11%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|13.10%
|Energy
|7.91%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|8.59%
|Utilities
|7.43%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|3.78%
|Basic Materials
|7.37%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|67.83%
|Consumer Defense
|5.08%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|92.72%
|Real Estate
|1.85%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|51.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LZSIX % Rank
|Non US
|89.61%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|83.02%
|US
|6.95%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|11.13%
|LZSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|60.82%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|47.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|5.99%
|LZSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|LZSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|84.31%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LZSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|35.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|49.35%
|LZSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LZSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.62%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|89.38%
|LZSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|LZSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LZSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.60%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|12.08%
|LZSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2018
|$0.076
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 22, 2017
|$0.072
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 23, 2016
|$0.098
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 25, 2015
|$0.100
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 12, 2014
|$0.105
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 20, 2013
|$0.018
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 26, 2012
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2012
|$0.124
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 10, 2011
|$0.221
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 10, 2010
|$0.304
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 25, 2009
|$0.019
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.287
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2005
|$0.001
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 16, 2004
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 12, 2004
|$0.001
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 17, 2003
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2003
|$0.001
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 18, 2002
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2001
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2001
21.01
21.0%
John Reinsberg is Deputy Chairman of Lazard Asset Management responsible for oversight of the firm's international and global strategies. He is also a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Equity and International Equity portfolio teams. He began working in the investment field in 1981. Prior to joining Lazard in 1992, John was Executive Vice President with General Electric Investment Corporation and Trustee of the General Electric Pension Trust.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2003
19.1
19.1%
Michael Bennett is a Managing Director of Lazard and a portfolio manager for various of Lazard's international and global equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1987. Prior to joining Lazard in 1992, Mr. Bennett served as an international equity analyst with General Electric Investment Corporation. Previously he was with Keith Lippert Associates and Arthur Andersen & Company. He has an MBA from University of Chicago and a BS in Accounting from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2003
19.1
19.1%
Michael Powers, a Senior Advisor of Lazard Asset Management, is a portfolio manager/analyst on various of Lazard Asset Management's International Equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1990 when he joined Lazard Asset Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 11, 2010
12.06
12.1%
Michael G. Fry, a Managing Director of Lazard Asset Management, is a portfolio manager/analyst on various of the Investment Manager’s International Equity teams. Prior to joining Lazard Asset Management in 2005, Mr. Fry held several positions at UBS Global Asset Management, including Head of Global Equity Portfolio Management, Global Head of Equity Research and Head of Australian Equities. Mr. Fry began working in the investment field in 1981.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 11, 2010
12.06
12.1%
Kevin Matthews is a Managing Director of Lazard and a portfolio manager for various of Lazard's international equity teams. Mr. Matthews was a research analyst with a background in financial, automotive, aerospace and capital goods sectors. He began working in the investment field in 2001 when he joined Lazard. Kevin has a BA in Politics and Philosophy from St. Chad's College, Durham University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 21, 2010
12.04
12.0%
James M. Donald, a Managing Director of Lazard Asset Management, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s Emerging Markets Equity team and Head of the Emerging Markets Group. Prior to joining the Investment Manager in 1996, Mr. Donald was a portfolio manager with Mercury Asset Management. Mr. Donald is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Giles Edwards is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various international equity teams. Prior to joining the investment teams, he was a Research Analyst with a background in media, automotive, and services. Prior to joining Lazard in 2008, Giles was a Management Accountant at BSkyB, completing his CIMA qualifications. He has a BA (Hons) in Politics and Economics from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne. Giles is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2022
0.33
0.3%
Paul Selvey-Clinton is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the European Equity team. Prior to joining Lazard in 2014, Mr. Selvey-Clinton worked in a predominantly European focused fund at SAC Global Investors. Before this he was an Equity Analyst and Partner at Occitan Capital. Mr. Selvey-Clinton began working in the investment field in 2006 as an Equity Analyst at Brevan Howard Asset Management. Mr. Selvey-Clinton has a BA (Hons) in Geography from Keble College, Oxford University
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...