Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.7%
1 yr return
13.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
Net Assets
$3.19 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.8%
Expense Ratio 1.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 34.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of non-US companies whose principal activities are located in emerging market countries and that Lazard Asset Management LLC (the “Investment Manager”) believes are undervalued based on their earnings, cash flow or asset values.
Emerging market countries include all countries represented by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which currently includes: Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and United Arab Emirates.
Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries. In addition to common stocks, such equity securities also may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts. In addition, implementation of the Portfolio’s investment strategy may, during certain periods, result in the investment of a significant portion of the Portfolio’s assets in a particular market sector.
|Period
|LZOEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.7%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|7.50%
|1 Yr
|13.9%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|20.53%
|3 Yr
|3.6%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|13.65%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|58.56%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|77.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|LZOEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.5%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|19.21%
|2021
|0.3%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|21.78%
|2020
|-0.8%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|96.38%
|2019
|3.6%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|74.32%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|67.59%
|Period
|LZOEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.7%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|7.13%
|1 Yr
|13.9%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|18.30%
|3 Yr
|3.6%*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|15.47%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|59.11%
|10 Yr
|0.4%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|69.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|LZOEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.5%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|19.21%
|2021
|0.3%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|21.78%
|2020
|-0.8%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|96.38%
|2019
|3.6%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|74.32%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|68.89%
|LZOEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LZOEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.19 B
|717 K
|102 B
|19.37%
|Number of Holdings
|87
|10
|6734
|63.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|907 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|21.73%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.83%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|64.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LZOEX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.71%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|45.30%
|Cash
|2.29%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|49.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|66.20%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|61.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|59.24%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|64.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LZOEX % Rank
|Financial Services
|30.17%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|4.87%
|Technology
|22.39%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|47.76%
|Energy
|8.98%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|8.19%
|Basic Materials
|8.43%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|46.73%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.06%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|88.35%
|Consumer Defense
|5.50%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|65.94%
|Communication Services
|5.08%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|83.87%
|Industrials
|4.39%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|75.67%
|Healthcare
|3.99%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|48.27%
|Real Estate
|2.04%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|37.52%
|Utilities
|0.98%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|57.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LZOEX % Rank
|Non US
|97.33%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|32.66%
|US
|0.38%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|57.31%
|LZOEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.32%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|47.76%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|78.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|42.51%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|8.97%
|LZOEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LZOEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|88.70%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LZOEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|34.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|31.08%
|LZOEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LZOEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.73%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|2.65%
|LZOEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|LZOEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LZOEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.68%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|8.31%
|LZOEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.824
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.499
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2021
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2020
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2019
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2018
|$0.061
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.252
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2017
|$0.094
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2016
|$0.092
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.316
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2013
|$0.302
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2012
|$0.295
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 10, 2011
|$0.014
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 10, 2010
|$0.002
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.403
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2004
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2003
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2002
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2001
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 15, 1994
27.9
27.9%
John Reinsberg is Deputy Chairman of Lazard Asset Management responsible for oversight of the firm's international and global strategies. He is also a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Equity and International Equity portfolio teams. He began working in the investment field in 1981. Prior to joining Lazard in 1992, John was Executive Vice President with General Electric Investment Corporation and Trustee of the General Electric Pension Trust.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2001
20.51
20.5%
James M. Donald, a Managing Director of Lazard Asset Management, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s Emerging Markets Equity team and Head of the Emerging Markets Group. Prior to joining the Investment Manager in 1996, Mr. Donald was a portfolio manager with Mercury Asset Management. Mr. Donald is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2007
15.09
15.1%
Rohit Chopra, a Managing Director of Lazard , is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s Emerging Markets Equity team, focusing on consumer and telecommunications research and analysis. He began working in the investment field in 1996. Prior to joining Lazard in 1999, Mr. Chopra was with Financial Resources Group, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley. He has a BS in Finance and Information Systems from New York University and also studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Monika Shrestha, a Director of Lazard, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s Emerging Markets Equity team, responsible for research coverage of companies in the financials sector. Prior to joining Lazard in 2003, Ms. Shrestha was a principal at Waterview Advisors and a Corporate Finance Analyst with Salomon Smith Barney. Ms. Shrestha began working in the investment field in 1997. She has an MBA from the Harvard Business School, a BSE in Computer Science and Engineering and a BS in Economics (with a concentration in Finance) from the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 16, 2020
1.87
1.9%
Ganesh Ramachandran, a Managing Director of the Lazard and a portfolio manager/analyst on the Lazard’s Emerging Income team, joined the team in 2001. Mr. Ramachandran began working in the investment field in 1997 when he joined Lazard. Ganesh Ramachandran, a Managing Director of the Investment Manager, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s Emerging Income and Emerging Markets Equity teams. Mr. Ramachandran began working in the investment field in 1997 when he joined the Investment Manager.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
