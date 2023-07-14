Home
Trending ETFs

LZOEX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

15.7%

1 yr return

13.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$3.19 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LZOEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    Jan 08, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Reinsberg

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of non-US companies whose principal activities are located in emerging market countries and that Lazard Asset Management LLC (the “Investment Manager”) believes are undervalued based on their earnings, cash flow or asset values.

Emerging market countries include all countries represented by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which currently includes: Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and United Arab Emirates.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries. In addition to common stocks, such equity securities also may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts. In addition, implementation of the Portfolio’s investment strategy may, during certain periods, result in the investment of a significant portion of the Portfolio’s assets in a particular market sector.

Read More

LZOEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LZOEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.7% -11.0% 30.2% 7.50%
1 Yr 13.9% -12.7% 29.2% 20.53%
3 Yr 3.6%* -16.8% 12.9% 13.65%
5 Yr -1.2%* -9.8% 36.3% 58.56%
10 Yr -0.8%* -12.3% 12.5% 77.86%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LZOEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -50.1% 7.2% 19.21%
2021 0.3% -18.2% 13.6% 21.78%
2020 -0.8% -7.2% 79.7% 96.38%
2019 3.6% -4.4% 9.2% 74.32%
2018 -4.3% -7.2% 7.0% 67.59%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LZOEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.7% -30.3% 30.2% 7.13%
1 Yr 13.9% -48.9% 29.2% 18.30%
3 Yr 3.6%* -16.1% 12.9% 15.47%
5 Yr -1.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 59.11%
10 Yr 0.4%* -12.3% 12.5% 69.59%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LZOEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -50.1% 7.2% 19.21%
2021 0.3% -18.2% 13.6% 21.78%
2020 -0.8% -7.2% 79.7% 96.38%
2019 3.6% -4.4% 9.2% 74.32%
2018 -4.2% -7.2% 7.0% 68.89%

NAV & Total Return History

LZOEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LZOEX Category Low Category High LZOEX % Rank
Net Assets 3.19 B 717 K 102 B 19.37%
Number of Holdings 87 10 6734 63.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 907 M 340 K 19.3 B 21.73%
Weighting of Top 10 27.83% 2.8% 71.7% 64.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 5.58%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LZOEX % Rank
Stocks 		97.71% 0.90% 110.97% 45.30%
Cash 		2.29% -23.67% 20.19% 49.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 66.20%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 61.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 59.24%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 64.21%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LZOEX % Rank
Financial Services 		30.17% 0.00% 48.86% 4.87%
Technology 		22.39% 0.00% 47.50% 47.76%
Energy 		8.98% 0.00% 24.80% 8.19%
Basic Materials 		8.43% 0.00% 30.03% 46.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.06% 0.00% 48.94% 88.35%
Consumer Defense 		5.50% 0.00% 28.13% 65.94%
Communication Services 		5.08% 0.00% 39.29% 83.87%
Industrials 		4.39% 0.00% 43.53% 75.67%
Healthcare 		3.99% 0.00% 93.26% 48.27%
Real Estate 		2.04% 0.00% 17.15% 37.52%
Utilities 		0.98% 0.00% 39.12% 57.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LZOEX % Rank
Non US 		97.33% -4.71% 112.57% 32.66%
US 		0.38% -1.60% 104.72% 57.31%

LZOEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LZOEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.32% 0.03% 41.06% 47.76%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 78.48%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 42.51%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% 8.97%

Sales Fees

LZOEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LZOEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% 88.70%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LZOEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.00% 0.00% 190.00% 31.08%

LZOEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LZOEX Category Low Category High LZOEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.73% 0.00% 12.61% 2.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LZOEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LZOEX Category Low Category High LZOEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.68% -1.98% 17.62% 8.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LZOEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LZOEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Reinsberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 1994

27.9

27.9%

John Reinsberg is Deputy Chairman of Lazard Asset Management responsible for oversight of the firm's international and global strategies. He is also a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Equity and International Equity portfolio teams. He began working in the investment field in 1981. Prior to joining Lazard in 1992, John was Executive Vice President with General Electric Investment Corporation and Trustee of the General Electric Pension Trust.

James Donald

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2001

20.51

20.5%

James M. Donald, a Managing Director of Lazard Asset Management, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s Emerging Markets Equity team and Head of the Emerging Markets Group. Prior to joining the Investment Manager in 1996, Mr. Donald was a portfolio manager with Mercury Asset Management. Mr. Donald is a CFA Charterholder.

Rohit Chopra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2007

15.09

15.1%

Rohit Chopra, a Managing Director of Lazard , is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s Emerging Markets Equity team, focusing on consumer and telecommunications research and analysis. He began working in the investment field in 1996. Prior to joining Lazard in 1999, Mr. Chopra was with Financial Resources Group, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley. He has a BS in Finance and Information Systems from New York University and also studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Monika Shrestha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Monika Shrestha, a Director of Lazard, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s Emerging Markets Equity team, responsible for research coverage of companies in the financials sector. Prior to joining Lazard in 2003, Ms. Shrestha was a principal at Waterview Advisors and a Corporate Finance Analyst with Salomon Smith Barney. Ms. Shrestha began working in the investment field in 1997. She has an MBA from the Harvard Business School, a BSE in Computer Science and Engineering and a BS in Economics (with a concentration in Finance) from the University of Pennsylvania.

Ganesh Ramachandran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 16, 2020

1.87

1.9%

Ganesh Ramachandran, a Managing Director of the Lazard and a portfolio manager/analyst on the Lazard’s Emerging Income team, joined the team in 2001. Mr. Ramachandran began working in the investment field in 1997 when he joined Lazard. Ganesh Ramachandran, a Managing Director of the Investment Manager, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s Emerging Income and Emerging Markets Equity teams. Mr. Ramachandran began working in the investment field in 1997 when he joined the Investment Manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

