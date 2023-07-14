Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard Global Fixed Income Portfolio

LZGIX | Fund

$6.97

$6.38 M

2.70%

$0.19

2.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.6%

1 yr return

-0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

Net Assets

$6.38 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard Global Fixed Income Portfolio

LZGIX | Fund

$6.97

$6.38 M

2.70%

$0.19

2.34%

LZGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard Global Fixed Income Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    Mar 30, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Yvette Klevan

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in Fixed Income Investments. “Fixed Income Investments” include all types of debt and income producing securities and other instruments, including bonds, notes (including structured notes), mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, Eurodollar and Yankee dollar instruments, money market instruments and foreign currency forward contracts, including non-deliverable forward contracts. Fixed Income Investments may be issued by US or foreign corporations or entities, including those with business activities located in emerging market countries; US or foreign banks; the US government, its agencies, authorities, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises; US state and municipal governments; foreign governments and their political subdivisions; and supranational organizations (such as the World Bank).

In managing the Portfolio’s assets, the Investment Manager employs a relative value approach that is driven by its macroeconomic view of global interest rates, yield curves, sector spreads, and currencies, combined with an opportunistic, but disciplined, security selection process. The Investment Manager seeks to enhance the Portfolio’s total return by rotating investments through global bond and credit markets, maintaining or seeking exposure to foreign currencies in the discretion of the Investment Manager. The Investment Manager seeks to identify and exploit market inefficiencies (such as spread relationships between sectors in different countries, and undervalued or overlooked markets and securities) in seeking to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns. The Investment Manager also seeks to identify investment opportunities with asymmetric risk/reward characteristics in seeking to enhance portfolio performance and mitigate risk.

The Portfolio’s currency exposure generally is managed relative to that of the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate® Index—Unhedged in US dollar terms, and tactical exposures to non-US dollar currencies are based on the Investment Manager’s fundamental macroeconomic outlook, technical factors and the Investment Manager’s desired market positioning.

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests significantly (at least 40%—unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Investment Manager, in which case the Portfolio would invest at least 30%) in issuers organized or located outside the US or doing a substantial amount of business outside the US, securities denominated in a foreign currency or foreign currency forward contracts. The Investment Manager allocates the Portfolio’s assets among various regions, countries and currencies, including the United States and the US dollar (but in no less than three different countries or currencies). The Portfolio may invest in securities of issuers with business activities located in emerging market countries or denominated in an emerging market currency.

The Portfolio may invest up to 15% of its assets in securities that are rated below investment grade (e.g., lower than Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or lower than BBB by S&P Global Ratings) (“junk bonds”) or the unrated equivalent as determined by the Investment Manager. There are no restrictions on the Portfolio’s average portfolio maturity or duration or on the maturities of the individual debt and income producing securities and other instruments in which it may invest. Duration is an estimate of the sensitivity of the price (the value of principal) of a fixed-income security to a change in interest rates. Generally, the longer the duration, the higher the expected volatility. For example, the market price of a fixed-income security with a duration of three years would be expected to decline 3% if interest rates rose 1%. Conversely, the market price of the same security would be expected to increase 3% if interest rates fell 1%.

The Portfolio may, but is not required to, use derivative instruments that are part of its primary investment strategy, such as forward currency contracts, for hedging purposes.

Read More

LZGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LZGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -59.5% 0.9% 83.50%
1 Yr -0.1% -15.5% 19.7% 95.67%
3 Yr -9.5%* -4.3% 4.2% 83.08%
5 Yr -4.4%* -2.5% 4.1% 74.47%
10 Yr -3.0%* -3.0% 2.7% 81.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LZGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.1% -15.2% 0.9% 95.50%
2021 -6.0% -10.9% 12.2% 50.52%
2020 1.9% -10.8% 14.8% 44.79%
2019 1.2% -15.3% 0.6% 39.31%
2018 -0.9% -44.4% 14.4% 50.31%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LZGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -59.5% 0.9% 81.55%
1 Yr -0.1% -16.6% 30.5% 88.63%
3 Yr -9.5%* -5.2% 10.9% 79.23%
5 Yr -4.4%* -2.8% 7.4% 72.68%
10 Yr -3.0%* -3.0% 3.6% 81.77%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LZGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.1% -15.2% 0.9% 95.50%
2021 -6.0% -10.9% 12.2% 50.52%
2020 1.9% -10.8% 14.8% 45.31%
2019 1.2% -15.3% 3.8% 51.45%
2018 -0.9% -44.4% 14.4% 58.90%

NAV & Total Return History

LZGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LZGIX Category Low Category High LZGIX % Rank
Net Assets 6.38 M 74.5 K 14.7 B 99.02%
Number of Holdings 95 4 4562 86.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.48 M -112 M 3.66 B 87.68%
Weighting of Top 10 21.07% 4.7% 100.0% 74.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 3.63%
  2. Czech (Republic of) 2% 3.12%
  3. Czech (Republic of) 2% 3.12%
  4. Czech (Republic of) 2% 3.12%
  5. Czech (Republic of) 2% 3.12%
  6. Czech (Republic of) 2% 3.12%
  7. Czech (Republic of) 2% 3.12%
  8. Czech (Republic of) 2% 3.12%
  9. Czech (Republic of) 2% 3.12%
  10. Czech (Republic of) 2% 3.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LZGIX % Rank
Bonds 		96.83% 0.00% 220.33% 20.85%
Convertible Bonds 		3.19% 0.00% 11.19% 18.48%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.47% 69.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.87% 58.77%
Other 		0.00% -9.71% 100.00% 54.98%
Cash 		-0.02% -130.07% 95.62% 89.10%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LZGIX % Rank
Government 		59.79% 0.30% 99.47% 33.17%
Corporate 		38.67% 0.00% 98.62% 14.90%
Municipal 		1.33% 0.00% 7.95% 2.40%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.22% 0.00% 95.62% 98.08%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 74.77% 75.96%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 91.83%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LZGIX % Rank
Non US 		63.55% 0.00% 112.80% 43.13%
US 		33.28% -5.52% 107.53% 41.71%

LZGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LZGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.34% 0.02% 3.65% 59.33%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.08% 41.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 6.02%

Sales Fees

LZGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LZGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 81.05%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LZGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.00% 6.00% 354.00% 35.50%

LZGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LZGIX Category Low Category High LZGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.70% 0.00% 17.40% 62.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LZGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LZGIX Category Low Category High LZGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.38% -1.08% 5.77% 60.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LZGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LZGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Yvette Klevan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2012

10.18

10.2%

Yvette Klevan, a Managing Director of Lazard, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Lazard’s Global Fixed Income team. She began working in Lazard in 1982. Prior to joining Lazard in 2002, Ms. Klevan was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Offitbank and previously worked at Bank of America, Chase Manhattan Bank and Aramco Services Company. Yvette has an MBA in Finance and Management Information Systems from the University of Houston and a BBA in Mechanical Engineering Route to Business from the University of Texas.

Jared Daniels

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2012

10.18

10.2%

Jared Daniels, a Managing Director of the Investment Manager, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Global Fixed Income team. He began working in the investment field in 1997. Prior to joining the Investment Manager in 1998, Mr. Daniels was with CIBC Oppenheimer Corporation. He is a CFA Charterholder. He has a BS in Public Financial Management with a minor in Economics from Indiana University. Jared is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts (NYSSA).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

