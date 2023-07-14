Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.3%
1 yr return
3.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
Net Assets
$69.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
54.8%
Expense Ratio 0.98%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 73.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of US and non-US companies, including those in emerging markets. The Portfolio normally invests in equity securities listed on a national or other recognized securities exchange of companies that the Investment Manager considers to have an “economic franchise,” meaning companies that have historically shown an ability to generate unleveraged returns, at or above their cost of capital, for long periods of time. The Investment Manager considers that strong business franchises are often able to accomplish this performance and status because of competitive advantages such as an established or recognized brand, proprietary intellectual property or other intangible assets or industry economics such as relatively high customer switching costs. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. The Portfolio may invest in the equity securities of any size company.
The Investment Manager may seek to hedge some or all foreign currency exposure in the Portfolio against movements relative to the US dollar by entering into foreign currency forward contracts, but the Investment Manager may determine not to hedge some or all of the Portfolio’s foreign currency exposure from time-to-time or at any time.
The Portfolio is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers, when compared to a diversified fund.
|Period
|LZFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.3%
|-27.9%
|322.7%
|17.43%
|1 Yr
|3.6%
|-11.4%
|77.8%
|12.56%
|3 Yr
|7.8%*
|-1.8%
|25.1%
|41.08%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|1.0%
|16.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.7%
|16.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LZFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.0%
|-87.2%
|57.5%
|83.55%
|2021
|3.0%
|-26.7%
|285.0%
|49.59%
|2020
|0.0%
|-32.1%
|76.3%
|77.27%
|2019
|3.6%
|-62.4%
|92.3%
|40.14%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-72.0%
|48.6%
|N/A
|Period
|LZFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.3%
|-27.9%
|31.9%
|17.50%
|1 Yr
|3.6%
|-11.4%
|86.0%
|20.77%
|3 Yr
|7.8%*
|-1.8%
|25.1%
|34.72%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|0.6%
|18.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.5%
|16.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LZFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.0%
|-87.2%
|57.5%
|83.55%
|2021
|3.0%
|-26.7%
|17709.3%
|49.59%
|2020
|0.0%
|-32.1%
|48.5%
|77.36%
|2019
|3.6%
|-37.1%
|20.6%
|66.02%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-72.0%
|33185.7%
|N/A
|LZFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LZFIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|69.3 M
|390 K
|151 B
|83.44%
|Number of Holdings
|28
|2
|1736
|89.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|60.9 M
|1.44 K
|32 B
|62.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.84%
|5.1%
|100.0%
|5.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LZFIX % Rank
|Stocks
|88.60%
|51.79%
|120.86%
|96.93%
|Cash
|11.41%
|-43.80%
|26.37%
|1.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|43.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.25%
|26.80%
|39.35%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.12%
|40.66%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.29%
|37.44%
|41.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LZFIX % Rank
|Healthcare
|25.89%
|0.00%
|37.03%
|2.39%
|Industrials
|22.61%
|0.00%
|45.76%
|4.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|21.03%
|0.00%
|26.64%
|0.44%
|Technology
|8.99%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|71.46%
|Utilities
|8.19%
|0.00%
|34.45%
|13.89%
|Communication Services
|6.74%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|36.96%
|Financial Services
|4.62%
|0.00%
|51.48%
|97.05%
|Consumer Defense
|1.93%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|96.42%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.62%
|86.05%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.62%
|95.66%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.24%
|94.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LZFIX % Rank
|US
|59.63%
|26.40%
|118.49%
|99.37%
|Non US
|28.97%
|0.00%
|45.02%
|1.50%
|LZFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.98%
|0.01%
|4.02%
|31.59%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.69%
|91.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|LZFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.50%
|N/A
|LZFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LZFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|73.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|76.02%
|LZFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LZFIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.95%
|0.00%
|7.99%
|58.93%
|LZFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|LZFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LZFIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.29%
|-1.51%
|5.38%
|54.07%
|LZFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Aug 22, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 29, 2017
4.67
4.7%
John Mulquiney is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Listed Infrastructure and Global Equity Franchise teams. He has been working in the investment field since 1997. Prior to joining Lazard in August 2005, John worked at Tyndall Australia where he covered stocks in various sectors including financials, consumer discretionary, health care and materials. John was also in the Asset and Infrastructure Group at Macquarie Bank, where he undertook transactions and developed valuation models for airports, electricity generators, rail projects and health infrastructure. John holds a PhD from the Australian National University, and a BA (Hons) from Sydney University. He is a CFA® charter holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 29, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Warryn Robertson is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Lazard Asset Management's Global Listed Infrastructure and Global Equity Franchise teams. Prior to joining Lazard Asset Management in April 2001, Mr. Robertson spent three years with Capital Partners, an independent advisory house, where he was an associate director developing business valuations for infrastructure assets and other alternative equity investments including airports, toll roads, timber plantations, power stations and coal mines. Mr. Robertson is a member of the Securities Institute of Australia and the Institute of Chartered Accountants.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 29, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Bertrand Cliquet is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Listed Infrastructure and Global Equity Franchise teams. Before joining Lazard in 2004, Bertrand worked for Goldman Sachs International as a Research Analyst. Earlier, he worked in the Mergers and Acquisitions group at Deutsche Bank, focusing on the utility and retail sectors. He also did an internship at Enskilda Securities in Paris, where he worked as an analyst covering the retail sector. Bertrand has been working in the investment field since 1999. He attained a business degree from HEC in Paris, with a major in Finance. Bertrand was awarded the Prize of the "Club Finance International", and the Prize of the HEC Foundation for his thesis on "The deregulation of the European electricity market and its consequences for electricity prices and the strategic positioning of energy companies". Bertrand is fluent in both French and German. He is a CFA® charter holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 29, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Matthew Landy—Matthew Landy is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Global Listed Infrastructure and Global Equity Franchise teams. He began working in the investment field in 1995. Prior to joining Lazard in 2006, Landy worked in the private equity industry where he was involved in early stage venture capital in Europe and management buy-out investing in Australia. Previously he was an equity analyst with Tyndall Investment Management covering stocks in the consumer staples, consumer discretionary, and industrial sectors. Landy has a BCom and a BA from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia. Landy has served as a portfolio manager for the Fund since its inception.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|86.42
|7.38
|6.55
