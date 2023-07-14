Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Lazard Equity Franchise Portfolio

mutual fund
LZFIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.54 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (LZFIX) Primary Other (LZFOX)
LZFIX (Mutual Fund)

Lazard Equity Franchise Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.54 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (LZFIX) Primary Other (LZFOX)
LZFIX (Mutual Fund)

Lazard Equity Franchise Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.54 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (LZFIX) Primary Other (LZFOX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard Equity Franchise Portfolio

LZFIX | Fund

$10.54

$69.3 M

0.95%

$0.10

0.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.3%

1 yr return

3.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$69.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 73.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard Equity Franchise Portfolio

LZFIX | Fund

$10.54

$69.3 M

0.95%

$0.10

0.98%

LZFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard Equity Franchise Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    Sep 29, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Mulquiney

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of US and non-US companies, including those in emerging markets. The Portfolio normally invests in equity securities listed on a national or other recognized securities exchange of companies that the Investment Manager considers to have an “economic franchise,” meaning companies that have historically shown an ability to generate unleveraged returns, at or above their cost of capital, for long periods of time. The Investment Manager considers that strong business franchises are often able to accomplish this performance and status because of competitive advantages such as an established or recognized brand, proprietary intellectual property or other intangible assets or industry economics such as relatively high customer switching costs. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. The Portfolio may invest in the equity securities of any size company.

The Investment Manager may seek to hedge some or all foreign currency exposure in the Portfolio against movements relative to the US dollar by entering into foreign currency forward contracts, but the Investment Manager may determine not to hedge some or all of the Portfolio’s foreign currency exposure from time-to-time or at any time.

The Portfolio is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers, when compared to a diversified fund.

Read More

LZFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LZFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -27.9% 322.7% 17.43%
1 Yr 3.6% -11.4% 77.8% 12.56%
3 Yr 7.8%* -1.8% 25.1% 41.08%
5 Yr -0.5%* 1.0% 16.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 1.7% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LZFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -87.2% 57.5% 83.55%
2021 3.0% -26.7% 285.0% 49.59%
2020 0.0% -32.1% 76.3% 77.27%
2019 3.6% -62.4% 92.3% 40.14%
2018 -3.2% -72.0% 48.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LZFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -27.9% 31.9% 17.50%
1 Yr 3.6% -11.4% 86.0% 20.77%
3 Yr 7.8%* -1.8% 25.1% 34.72%
5 Yr -0.4%* 0.6% 18.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 1.5% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LZFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -87.2% 57.5% 83.55%
2021 3.0% -26.7% 17709.3% 49.59%
2020 0.0% -32.1% 48.5% 77.36%
2019 3.6% -37.1% 20.6% 66.02%
2018 -3.1% -72.0% 33185.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LZFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LZFIX Category Low Category High LZFIX % Rank
Net Assets 69.3 M 390 K 151 B 83.44%
Number of Holdings 28 2 1736 89.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 60.9 M 1.44 K 32 B 62.03%
Weighting of Top 10 54.84% 5.1% 100.0% 5.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Instl Treasury MMkt Instl 7.12%
  2. Nielsen Holdings PLC 6.83%
  3. H&R Block Inc 6.04%
  4. National Grid PLC 6.01%
  5. National Grid PLC 6.01%
  6. National Grid PLC 6.01%
  7. National Grid PLC 6.01%
  8. National Grid PLC 6.01%
  9. National Grid PLC 6.01%
  10. National Grid PLC 6.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LZFIX % Rank
Stocks 		88.60% 51.79% 120.86% 96.93%
Cash 		11.41% -43.80% 26.37% 1.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 26.97% 43.73%
Other 		0.00% -16.25% 26.80% 39.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 9.12% 40.66%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.29% 37.44% 41.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LZFIX % Rank
Healthcare 		25.89% 0.00% 37.03% 2.39%
Industrials 		22.61% 0.00% 45.76% 4.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		21.03% 0.00% 26.64% 0.44%
Technology 		8.99% 0.00% 54.02% 71.46%
Utilities 		8.19% 0.00% 34.45% 13.89%
Communication Services 		6.74% 0.00% 26.58% 36.96%
Financial Services 		4.62% 0.00% 51.48% 97.05%
Consumer Defense 		1.93% 0.00% 33.79% 96.42%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.62% 86.05%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 34.62% 95.66%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.24% 94.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LZFIX % Rank
US 		59.63% 26.40% 118.49% 99.37%
Non US 		28.97% 0.00% 45.02% 1.50%

LZFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LZFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.01% 4.02% 31.59%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.69% 91.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

LZFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

LZFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LZFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 73.00% 0.00% 488.00% 76.02%

LZFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LZFIX Category Low Category High LZFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.95% 0.00% 7.99% 58.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LZFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LZFIX Category Low Category High LZFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.29% -1.51% 5.38% 54.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LZFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LZFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Mulquiney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 2017

4.67

4.7%

John Mulquiney is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Listed Infrastructure and Global Equity Franchise teams. He has been working in the investment field since 1997. Prior to joining Lazard in August 2005, John worked at Tyndall Australia where he covered stocks in various sectors including financials, consumer discretionary, health care and materials. John was also in the Asset and Infrastructure Group at Macquarie Bank, where he undertook transactions and developed valuation models for airports, electricity generators, rail projects and health infrastructure. John holds a PhD from the Australian National University, and a BA (Hons) from Sydney University. He is a CFA® charter holder.

Warryn Robertson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Warryn Robertson is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Lazard Asset Management's Global Listed Infrastructure and Global Equity Franchise teams. Prior to joining Lazard Asset Management in April 2001, Mr. Robertson spent three years with Capital Partners, an independent advisory house, where he was an associate director developing business valuations for infrastructure assets and other alternative equity investments including airports, toll roads, timber plantations, power stations and coal mines. Mr. Robertson is a member of the Securities Institute of Australia and the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Bertrand Cliquet

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Bertrand Cliquet is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Listed Infrastructure and Global Equity Franchise teams. Before joining Lazard in 2004, Bertrand worked for Goldman Sachs International as a Research Analyst. Earlier, he worked in the Mergers and Acquisitions group at Deutsche Bank, focusing on the utility and retail sectors. He also did an internship at Enskilda Securities in Paris, where he worked as an analyst covering the retail sector. Bertrand has been working in the investment field since 1999. He attained a business degree from HEC in Paris, with a major in Finance. Bertrand was awarded the Prize of the "Club Finance International", and the Prize of the HEC Foundation for his thesis on "The deregulation of the European electricity market and its consequences for electricity prices and the strategic positioning of energy companies". Bertrand is fluent in both French and German. He is a CFA® charter holder.

Matthew Landy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Matthew Landy—Matthew Landy is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Global Listed Infrastructure and Global Equity Franchise teams. He began working in the investment field in 1995. Prior to joining Lazard in 2006, Landy worked in the private equity industry where he was involved in early stage venture capital in Europe and management buy-out investing in Australia. Previously he was an equity analyst with Tyndall Investment Management covering stocks in the consumer staples, consumer discretionary, and industrial sectors. Landy has a BCom and a BA from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia. Landy has served as a portfolio manager for the Fund since its inception.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 86.42 7.38 6.55

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×