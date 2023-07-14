Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard International Equity Select Portfolio R6

LZESX | Fund

$10.70

$72.2 M

1.38%

$0.15

1.26%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.9%

1 yr return

13.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$72.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LZESX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard International Equity Select Portfolio R6
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Reinsberg

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, including common stocks, of relatively large non-US companies with market capitalizations in the range of companies included in the MSCI All Country World Index ex-US (ranging from approximately $126.8 million to $513.3 billion as of March 31, 2022) that the Investment Manager believes are undervalued based on their earnings, cash flow or asset values.

In choosing stocks for the Portfolio, the Investment Manager looks for established companies in economically developed countries, although the Portfolio may invest in securities of companies whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries in an amount up to the current emerging markets component of the MSCI All Country World Index ex-US plus 15%. The allocation of the Portfolio’s assets to emerging market countries may vary from time to time.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities.

Although the Portfolio is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than other, more diversified investment portfolios.

Read More

LZESX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LZESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.9% 2.1% 19.2% 64.97%
1 Yr 13.8% -20.6% 27.8% 82.11%
3 Yr 2.4%* -14.5% 25.3% 72.88%
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.9% 60.9% 71.75%
10 Yr 1.7%* -6.0% 9.9% 48.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LZESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.4% -43.6% 71.3% 42.55%
2021 0.0% -15.4% 9.4% 74.93%
2020 2.4% -10.4% 121.9% 56.71%
2019 4.2% -0.5% 8.5% 68.86%
2018 -3.6% -13.0% -0.7% 40.42%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LZESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.9% -16.4% 19.2% 63.42%
1 Yr 13.8% -27.2% 27.8% 76.48%
3 Yr 2.4%* -14.5% 25.3% 72.12%
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.9% 60.9% 72.67%
10 Yr 2.1%* -2.6% 10.2% 64.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LZESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.4% -43.6% 71.3% 42.55%
2021 0.0% -15.4% 9.4% 74.78%
2020 2.4% -10.4% 121.9% 56.71%
2019 4.2% -0.5% 8.5% 68.86%
2018 -3.6% -13.0% -0.7% 46.86%

NAV & Total Return History

LZESX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LZESX Category Low Category High LZESX % Rank
Net Assets 72.2 M 1.02 M 369 B 87.39%
Number of Holdings 81 1 10801 65.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 18.8 M 0 34.5 B 86.88%
Weighting of Top 10 24.47% 1.9% 101.9% 49.28%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LZESX % Rank
Stocks 		96.56% 0.00% 122.60% 72.54%
Cash 		3.44% -65.15% 100.00% 22.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 31.17%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 55.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 25.25%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 33.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LZESX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.24% 0.00% 47.75% 58.42%
Industrials 		14.18% 5.17% 99.49% 58.27%
Healthcare 		10.22% 0.00% 21.01% 70.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.21% 0.00% 36.36% 51.37%
Technology 		9.41% 0.00% 36.32% 66.47%
Communication Services 		9.11% 0.00% 21.69% 12.95%
Energy 		7.91% 0.00% 16.89% 8.49%
Utilities 		7.43% 0.00% 13.68% 3.74%
Basic Materials 		7.37% 0.00% 23.86% 67.91%
Consumer Defense 		5.08% 0.00% 32.29% 92.66%
Real Estate 		1.85% 0.00% 14.59% 51.65%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LZESX % Rank
Non US 		89.61% 0.00% 124.02% 82.93%
US 		6.95% -7.71% 68.98% 10.86%

LZESX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LZESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.26% 0.02% 26.51% 30.92%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.60% 44.15%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 31.85%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% 3.59%

Sales Fees

LZESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LZESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 50.33%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LZESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 2.00% 247.00% 48.87%

LZESX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LZESX Category Low Category High LZESX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.38% 0.00% 13.15% 30.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LZESX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LZESX Category Low Category High LZESX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.03% -0.93% 6.38% 35.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LZESX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LZESX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Reinsberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2001

21.01

21.0%

John Reinsberg is Deputy Chairman of Lazard Asset Management responsible for oversight of the firm's international and global strategies. He is also a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Equity and International Equity portfolio teams. He began working in the investment field in 1981. Prior to joining Lazard in 1992, John was Executive Vice President with General Electric Investment Corporation and Trustee of the General Electric Pension Trust.

Michael Bennett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2003

19.1

19.1%

Michael Bennett is a Managing Director of Lazard and a portfolio manager for various of Lazard's international and global equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1987. Prior to joining Lazard in 1992, Mr. Bennett served as an international equity analyst with General Electric Investment Corporation. Previously he was with Keith Lippert Associates and Arthur Andersen & Company. He has an MBA from University of Chicago and a BS in Accounting from New York University.

Michael Powers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2003

19.1

19.1%

Michael Powers, a Senior Advisor of Lazard Asset Management, is a portfolio manager/analyst on various of Lazard Asset Management's International Equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1990 when he joined Lazard Asset Management.

Michael Fry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 2010

12.06

12.1%

Michael G. Fry, a Managing Director of Lazard Asset Management, is a portfolio manager/analyst on various of the Investment Manager’s International Equity teams. Prior to joining Lazard Asset Management in 2005, Mr. Fry held several positions at UBS Global Asset Management, including Head of Global Equity Portfolio Management, Global Head of Equity Research and Head of Australian Equities. Mr. Fry began working in the investment field in 1981.

Kevin Matthews

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 2010

12.06

12.1%

Kevin Matthews is a Managing Director of Lazard and a portfolio manager for various of Lazard's international equity teams. Mr. Matthews was a research analyst with a background in financial, automotive, aerospace and capital goods sectors. He began working in the investment field in 2001 when he joined Lazard. Kevin has a BA in Politics and Philosophy from St. Chad's College, Durham University.

James Donald

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 21, 2010

12.04

12.0%

James M. Donald, a Managing Director of Lazard Asset Management, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s Emerging Markets Equity team and Head of the Emerging Markets Group. Prior to joining the Investment Manager in 1996, Mr. Donald was a portfolio manager with Mercury Asset Management. Mr. Donald is a CFA Charterholder.

Giles Edwards

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Giles Edwards is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various international equity teams. Prior to joining the investment teams, he was a Research Analyst with a background in media, automotive, and services. Prior to joining Lazard in 2008, Giles was a Management Accountant at BSkyB, completing his CIMA qualifications. He has a BA (Hons) in Politics and Economics from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne. Giles is a CFA® charterholder.

Paul Selvey-Clinton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Paul Selvey-Clinton is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the European Equity team. Prior to joining Lazard in 2014, Mr. Selvey-Clinton worked in a predominantly European focused fund at SAC Global Investors. Before this he was an Equity Analyst and Partner at Occitan Capital. Mr. Selvey-Clinton began working in the investment field in 2006 as an Equity Analyst at Brevan Howard Asset Management. Mr. Selvey-Clinton has a BA (Hons) in Geography from Keble College, Oxford University

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

