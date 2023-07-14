The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of small to mid cap US companies. The Investment Manager considers “small-mid cap companies” to be those companies that, at the time of initial

purchase by the Portfolio, have market capitalizations within the range of companies included in the Russell 2500® Index (ranging from approximately $11.2 million to $38.0 billion as of March 31, 2022).

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of small-mid cap US companies. The Investment Manager focuses on relative value in seeking to construct a diversified portfolio of investments for the Portfolio that maintains sector and industry balance, using investment opportunities identified through bottom-up fundamental research conducted by the Investment Manager’s small cap, mid cap and global research analysts.

The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its assets in the securities of larger or smaller US or non-US companies.