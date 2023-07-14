Home
Trending ETFs

Risk/Return Summary: Lyrical International Value Equity Fund

mutual fund
LYRZX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.88 -0.12 -1.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(LYRVX) Primary (LYRZX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Risk/Return Summary: Lyrical International Value Equity Fund

LYRZX | Fund

$11.88

$2.22 M

0.00%

0.12%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.22 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

LYRZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Risk/Return Summary: Lyrical International Value Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The International Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of mid-capitalization and large-capitalization companies with low valuations relative to their long-term normalized earnings (i.e. projected earnings adjusted to smooth out cyclical effects in the economy).

Under normal circumstances, the International Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks traded on non-U.S. international developed market securities exchanges. The Adviser defines mid-capitalization companies as companies with a total market capitalization of between $2 and $10 billion at the time of purchase and large-capitalization companies as companies with a total market capitalization of greater than $10 billion at the time of purchase. Developed markets are those classified as such by Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”).

The Adviser generates an initial pool of potential undervalued investment candidates from among the top 1,500 companies traded in international developed markets (ranked by capitalization) by using a proprietary screening process that looks at historical earnings and estimated future earnings to estimate a fair price for the stock of a company. Each investment candidate then goes through an extensive fundamental research process that has two objectives. First, the Adviser seeks to develop an in-depth understanding of the company’s business, including, without limitation, drivers of growth and profitability, position relative to competitors and competitive advantages, position and leverage with customers and suppliers, historical and potential business threats and opportunities, and management style, objectives and incentives. This process may include, without limitation, financial statements analysis, study of competitors, customers and suppliers, discussions with company management, review of past earnings calls and investor presentations, and some use of research from brokerage firms and independent research firms. Second, the Adviser seeks to understand why the stock of the investment candidate may be undervalued, to determine if the factors depressing the value of the stock are temporary or permanent. The Adviser seeks to make that determination by applying an in-depth understanding of the business and, as necessary, performing additional analysis specific to each company.

At the conclusion of the research/due diligence process, the Adviser seeks to include in the International Fund’s portfolio businesses believed to be sufficiently undervalued and of sufficient quality and durability to compensate for the investment risks.

The Adviser sets a target price for each stock in the portfolio that is updated periodically, and when a stock reaches or exceeds its target price, the Adviser’s strategy typically requires that the stock be sold. A stock position may also be sold when the Adviser believes other investment opportunities are more attractive or that the stock is unlikely to benefit from current business, market or economic conditions.

Read More

LYRZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LYRZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LYRZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LYRZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LYRZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LYRZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LYRZX Category Low Category High LYRZX % Rank
Net Assets 2.22 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 34 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.01 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 45.23% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bollore SE 5.22%
  2. Ashtead Group 4.76%
  3. Hitachi Ltd. 4.72%
  4. CNH Industrial N.V. 4.62%
  5. EXOR S.p.A. 4.51%
  6. AerCap Holdings N.V. 4.48%
  7. Element Fleet Management Corp 4.38%
  8. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited 4.31%
  9. Euronext N.V. 4.28%
  10. Suncor Energy Inc. 3.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LYRZX % Rank
Stocks 		98.89% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.11% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LYRZX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LYRZX % Rank
Non US 		78.18% N/A N/A N/A
US 		20.71% N/A N/A N/A

LYRZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LYRZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.12% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

LYRZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

LYRZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LYRZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

LYRZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LYRZX Category Low Category High LYRZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LYRZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LYRZX Category Low Category High LYRZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LYRZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

LYRZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

