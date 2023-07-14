Home
Lyrical International Value Equity Fund

mutual fund
LYRWX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.94 -0.12 -1.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (LYRNX) Primary Inst (LYRWX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lyrical International Value Equity Fund

LYRWX | Fund

$11.94

$2.21 M

2.75%

$0.33

21.16%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.5%

1 yr return

20.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.21 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 21.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LYRWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.72%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lyrical International Value Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lyrical
  • Inception Date
    Mar 02, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Mullins

Fund Description

The International Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of mid-capitalization and large-capitalization companies with low valuations relative to their long-term normalized earnings (i.e. projected earnings adjusted to smooth out cyclical effects in the economy).

Under normal circumstances, the International Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks traded on non-U.S. international developed market securities exchanges. The Adviser defines mid-capitalization companies as companies with a total market capitalization of between $2 and $10 billion at the time of purchase and large-capitalization companies as companies with a total market capitalization of greater than $10 billion at the time of purchase. Developed markets are those classified as such by Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”).

The Adviser generates an initial pool of potential undervalued investment candidates from among the top 1,500 companies traded in international developed markets (ranked by capitalization) by using a proprietary screening process that looks at historical earnings and estimated future earnings to estimate a fair price for the stock of a company. Each investment candidate then goes through an extensive fundamental research process that has two objectives. First, the Adviser seeks to develop an in-depth understanding of the company’s business, including, without limitation, drivers of growth and profitability, position relative to competitors and competitive advantages, position and leverage with customers and suppliers, historical and potential business threats and opportunities, and management style, objectives and incentives. This process may include, without limitation, financial statements analysis, study of competitors, customers and suppliers, discussions with company management, review of past earnings calls and investor presentations, and some use of research from brokerage firms and independent research firms. Second, the Adviser seeks to understand why the stock of the investment candidate may be undervalued, to determine if the factors depressing the value of the stock are temporary or permanent. The Adviser seeks to make that determination by applying an in-depth understanding of the business and, as necessary, performing additional analysis specific to each company.

At the conclusion of the research/due diligence process, the Adviser seeks to include in the International Fund’s portfolio businesses believed to be sufficiently undervalued and of sufficient quality and durability to compensate for the investment risks.

The Adviser sets a target price for each stock in the portfolio that is updated periodically, and when a stock reaches or exceeds its target price, the Adviser’s strategy typically requires that the stock be sold. A stock position may also be sold when the Adviser believes other investment opportunities are more attractive or that the stock is unlikely to benefit from current business, market or economic conditions.

Read More

LYRWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LYRWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -0.2% 22.0% 49.85%
1 Yr 20.9% -23.7% 32.5% 39.76%
3 Yr 8.7%* -4.7% 20.6% 33.12%
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 9.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LYRWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -27.8% 166.1% 80.97%
2021 4.6% -42.2% 28.2% 36.09%
2020 N/A -7.3% 5.5% N/A
2019 N/A 1.1% 7.1% N/A
2018 N/A -8.1% -1.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LYRWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -9.7% 22.0% 48.66%
1 Yr 20.9% -23.7% 56.0% 37.87%
3 Yr 8.7%* -4.7% 22.3% 28.93%
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 12.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LYRWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -27.8% 166.1% 80.97%
2021 4.6% -42.2% 28.2% 36.09%
2020 N/A -7.3% 5.5% N/A
2019 N/A 1.1% 7.1% N/A
2018 N/A -8.1% -1.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LYRWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LYRWX Category Low Category High LYRWX % Rank
Net Assets 2.21 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 99.71%
Number of Holdings 34 2 3900 95.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 940 K 530 K 13.7 B 98.82%
Weighting of Top 10 45.15% 7.3% 99.9% 6.33%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LYRWX % Rank
Stocks 		98.50% 75.03% 100.46% 36.47%
Cash 		1.50% -31.92% 11.89% 59.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 82.06%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 85.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 81.76%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 81.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LYRWX % Rank
Industrials 		36.79% 1.03% 36.79% 0.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.93% 0.00% 27.46% 10.09%
Communication Services 		13.06% 0.00% 23.78% 5.64%
Technology 		12.94% 0.00% 24.16% 10.68%
Financial Services 		10.78% 0.00% 42.76% 93.18%
Energy 		5.44% 0.00% 26.59% 65.28%
Basic Materials 		3.07% 0.00% 30.76% 93.77%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.46% 97.92%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.64% 97.03%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 23.28% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 31.84% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LYRWX % Rank
Non US 		94.97% 71.47% 100.46% 65.88%
US 		3.53% 0.00% 15.02% 20.88%

LYRWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LYRWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 21.16% 0.01% 21.16% 0.30%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.25% 89.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

LYRWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

LYRWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LYRWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 158.16% N/A

LYRWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LYRWX Category Low Category High LYRWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.75% 0.00% 8.48% 92.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LYRWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LYRWX Category Low Category High LYRWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.72% 0.18% 7.85% 96.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LYRWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LYRWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Mullins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 02, 2020

2.25

2.3%

John Mullins is a Portfolio Manager since December 2021 and joined Lyrical in February 2017 as Senior Research Analyst. Prior to Lyrical, Mr. Mullins served as a Senior Analyst at Clearfield Capital Management from May 2016 to January 2017 and as an Analyst at Elm Ridge Capital from September 2014 to April 2016. He has worked as an analyst at Orbis Investment Management. Mr. Mullins graduated cum laude and with distinction from Yale University and received an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Dan Kaskawits

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 02, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Dan Kaskawits is a portfolio manager of Lyrical Asset Management LP. Mr. Kaskawits has joined the Lyrical Asset Management LPr in 2018. Prior to thisr, Mr. Kaskawits served as an Analyst with Elm Ridge Capital starting in 2011. Mr. Kaskawits graduated with a B.S., Management from Tulane University and received an MBA from Columbia Business School. Mr. Kaskawits has earned the right to use the CFA designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

