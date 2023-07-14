Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The U.S. Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in a diversified portfolio of common stock of mid-capitalization and large-capitalization companies with low valuations relative to their long-term normalized earnings (i.e. projected earnings adjusted to smooth out cyclical effects in the economy).
Under normal circumstances, the U.S. Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks traded on a United States (“U.S.”) securities exchange. Lyrical Asset Management LP (the “Adviser”) defines mid-capitalization companies as companies with a total market capitalization of between $2 and $10 billion at the time of purchase and large-capitalization companies as companies with a total market capitalization of greater than $10 billion at the time of purchase.
The Adviser generates an initial pool of potential undervalued investment candidates from among the top 1,000 companies traded in the U.S. (ranked by capitalization) by using a proprietary screening process that looks at historical earnings and estimated future earnings to estimate a fair price for the stock of a company. Each investment candidate then goes through an extensive fundamental research process that has two objectives. First, the Adviser seeks to develop an in-depth understanding of the company’s business, including, without limitation, drivers of growth and profitability, position relative to competitors and competitive advantages, position and leverage with customers and suppliers, historical and potential business threats and opportunities, and management style, objectives and incentives. This process may include, without limitation, financial statements analysis, study of competitors, customers and suppliers, discussions with company management, review of past earnings calls and investor presentations, and some use of research from brokerage firms and independent research firms. Second, the Adviser seeks to understand why the stock of the investment candidate may be undervalued, to determine if the factors depressing the value of the stock are temporary or permanent. The Adviser seeks to make that determination by applying an in-depth understanding of the business and, as necessary, performing additional analysis specific to each company.
At the conclusion of the research/due diligence process, the Adviser seeks to include in the U.S. Fund’s portfolio businesses believed to be sufficiently undervalued and of sufficient quality and durability to compensate for the investment risks.
The Adviser sets a target price for each stock in the portfolio that is updated periodically, and when a stock reaches or exceeds its target price, the Adviser’s strategy typically requires that the stock be sold. A stock position may also be sold when the Adviser believes other investment opportunities are more attractive or that the stock is unlikely to benefit from current business, market or economic conditions.
* Annualized
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
