Lyrical U.S. Value Equity Fund

mutual fund
LYRBX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.26 -0.23 -1.12%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (LYRIX) Primary Inv (LYRBX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lyrical U.S. Value Equity Fund

LYRBX | Fund

$20.26

$726 M

0.13%

$0.03

1.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.1%

1 yr return

11.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

15.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

Net Assets

$726 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LYRBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lyrical U.S. Value Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lyrical
  • Inception Date
    Feb 24, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Wellington

Fund Description

The U.S. Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in a diversified portfolio of common stock of mid-capitalization and large-capitalization companies with low valuations relative to their long-term normalized earnings (i.e. projected earnings adjusted to smooth out cyclical effects in the economy).

Under normal circumstances, the U.S. Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks traded on a United States (“U.S.”) securities exchange. Lyrical Asset Management LP (the “Adviser”) defines mid-capitalization companies as companies with a total market capitalization of between $2 and $10 billion at the time of purchase and large-capitalization companies as companies with a total market capitalization of greater than $10 billion at the time of purchase.

The Adviser generates an initial pool of potential undervalued investment candidates from among the top 1,000 companies traded in the U.S. (ranked by capitalization) by using a proprietary screening process that looks at historical earnings and estimated future earnings to estimate a fair price for the stock of a company. Each investment candidate then goes through an extensive fundamental research process that has two objectives. First, the Adviser seeks to develop an in-depth understanding of the company’s business, including, without limitation, drivers of growth and profitability, position relative to competitors and competitive advantages, position and leverage with customers and suppliers, historical and potential business threats and opportunities, and management style, objectives and incentives. This process may include, without limitation, financial statements analysis, study of competitors, customers and suppliers, discussions with company management, review of past earnings calls and investor presentations, and some use of research from brokerage firms and independent research firms. Second, the Adviser seeks to understand why the stock of the investment candidate may be undervalued, to determine if the factors depressing the value of the stock are temporary or permanent. The Adviser seeks to make that determination by applying an in-depth understanding of the business and, as necessary, performing additional analysis specific to each company.

At the conclusion of the research/due diligence process, the Adviser seeks to include in the U.S. Fund’s portfolio businesses believed to be sufficiently undervalued and of sufficient quality and durability to compensate for the investment risks.

The Adviser sets a target price for each stock in the portfolio that is updated periodically, and when a stock reaches or exceeds its target price, the Adviser’s strategy typically requires that the stock be sold. A stock position may also be sold when the Adviser believes other investment opportunities are more attractive or that the stock is unlikely to benefit from current business, market or economic conditions.

Read More

LYRBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LYRBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.1% -10.8% 26.2% 4.44%
1 Yr 11.8% -29.4% 26.4% 17.45%
3 Yr 15.2%* -14.4% 93.1% 19.10%
5 Yr 2.8%* -14.9% 42.0% 26.37%
10 Yr N/A* -8.0% 20.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LYRBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -41.6% 42.6% 88.16%
2021 13.9% -23.5% 23.2% 14.78%
2020 2.5% -8.6% 93.7% 7.53%
2019 4.7% -2.6% 7.5% 66.11%
2018 -6.0% -8.8% 3.8% 82.91%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LYRBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.1% -19.1% 22.1% 3.66%
1 Yr 11.8% -29.4% 36.6% 13.77%
3 Yr 15.2%* -14.4% 93.1% 16.49%
5 Yr 4.5%* -13.5% 42.0% 20.85%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LYRBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -41.6% 42.6% 88.16%
2021 13.9% -23.5% 23.2% 14.78%
2020 2.5% -8.6% 93.7% 7.53%
2019 4.7% -2.6% 7.5% 66.11%
2018 -4.4% -7.6% 3.8% 66.67%

NAV & Total Return History

LYRBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LYRBX Category Low Category High LYRBX % Rank
Net Assets 726 M 504 K 30.4 B 54.52%
Number of Holdings 34 9 2354 96.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 337 M 129 K 9.16 B 31.61%
Weighting of Top 10 47.28% 5.3% 99.9% 6.22%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Suncor Energy Inc 5.83%
  2. Dell Technologies Inc Class C 5.67%
  3. United Rentals Inc 5.66%
  4. Broadcom Inc 5.36%
  5. Global Payments Inc 5.13%
  6. Centene Corp 4.72%
  7. Celanese Corp Class A 4.61%
  8. Ameriprise Financial Inc 4.47%
  9. XPO Logistics Inc 4.36%
  10. Crown Holdings Inc 4.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LYRBX % Rank
Stocks 		97.67% 85.69% 100.65% 58.29%
Cash 		2.33% -0.65% 14.30% 42.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 69.17%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 69.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 69.17%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 69.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LYRBX % Rank
Technology 		30.07% 0.00% 30.07% 0.52%
Industrials 		14.75% 0.00% 29.02% 56.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.70% 0.00% 29.62% 12.69%
Financial Services 		13.87% 0.00% 60.11% 88.08%
Healthcare 		13.18% 0.00% 32.47% 15.03%
Energy 		5.97% 0.00% 29.17% 74.09%
Communication Services 		3.34% 0.00% 19.80% 38.60%
Utilities 		2.52% 0.00% 24.69% 83.42%
Basic Materials 		1.59% 0.00% 23.88% 94.82%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 40.74% 97.93%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 33.79% 99.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LYRBX % Rank
US 		86.12% 55.79% 100.30% 90.16%
Non US 		11.55% 0.00% 36.04% 10.10%

LYRBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LYRBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.79% 0.01% 16.27% 11.41%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.20% 93.28%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 54.85%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 42.02%

Sales Fees

LYRBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LYRBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LYRBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.00% 227.00% 6.27%

LYRBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LYRBX Category Low Category High LYRBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.13% 0.00% 8.88% 82.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LYRBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LYRBX Category Low Category High LYRBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.12% -1.84% 4.73% 94.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LYRBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LYRBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Wellington

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 04, 2013

9.32

9.3%

Andrew Wellington co-founded Lyrical Asset Management and serves as the firm’s Chief Investment Officer and Strategy Architect. Mr. Wellington has been involved with active portfolio management for almost twenty years. He was a founding member of Pzena Investment Management, where he was the original equity research analyst, and later became a principal and portfolio manager. He then went on to Neuberger Berman where he became the sole portfolio manager for their institutional mid‐cap value product, growing that product from $1 billion to $3.3 billion in AUM, and earning a five-star Morningstar rating. He also was a managing director at New Mountain Capital, where he played a key role in establishing and managing the $1.2 billion New Mountain Vantage Fund, a value‐oriented, long‐only, activist hedge fund. Early in his career Mr. Wellington worked as a management consultant at Booz Allen & Hamilton and First Manhattan Consulting Group. Mr. Wellington graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania’s Management & Technology Program, earning both a Bachelor of Science from the Wharton School and a Bachelor of Science from the School of Engineering.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

