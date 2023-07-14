The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in the life sciences and healthcare related companies that the Fund’s investment sub-advisor, LifeSci Fund Management LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”), believes to have potential to appreciate in value. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in the securities of companies in the life sciences and healthcare sectors, which the Fund defines to be the category of companies related to producing or supplying facilities, supplies, technology, pharmaceuticals, equipment, devices or services for the preservation and care of a person’s or animal’s health. The Fund invests in the equity securities, primarily common stock, of these companies and may also invest, from time to time, in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that primarily invest in these companies. The Fund defines life sciences and healthcare companies to include those companies that are expected to derive 50% or more of their revenue from life sciences and healthcare related products and services. These companies may include development stage companies, which are entities devoting substantially all of their efforts establishing a business for which commercial operations have not commenced or no significant revenue is being generated.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of the Fund’s net assets in private and other companies whose securities may have legal or contractual restrictions on resale or are otherwise illiquid such as initial public offerings (“IPOs”), mezzanine financing offerings and other structured transactions. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization and in foreign companies either directly or through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).

The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., invests more than 25% of its assets) in the biotech and pharmaceutical; health care facilities and services; and medical equipment and devices industries, collectively. Each of these industries are commonly categorized within the healthcare sector because they share similar distribution channels and regulatory constraints.

For hedging purposes or when the Sub-Advisor anticipates significant price changes due to company or market moving events, the Fund may also invest in inverse ETFs and purchase and sell call and put options on equity securities of life sciences and healthcare companies.

The Sub-Advisor begins the investment selection process by systematically screening the universe of life sciences and healthcare companies using fundamental scientific and medical literature review and input from leading scientific and medical experts to identify highly innovative thematic areas of interest. Financial analysis, market projections and corporate diligence are then performed to select the Fund’s investments.

The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of companies.