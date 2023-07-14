Home
LYFAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AlphaCentric Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 29, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Charest

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in the life sciences and healthcare related companies that the Fund’s investment sub-advisor, LifeSci Fund Management LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”), believes to have potential to appreciate in value. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in the securities of companies in the life sciences and healthcare sectors, which the Fund defines to be the category of companies related to producing or supplying facilities, supplies, technology, pharmaceuticals, equipment, devices or services for the preservation and care of a person’s or animal’s health. The Fund invests in the equity securities, primarily common stock, of these companies and may also invest, from time to time, in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that primarily invest in these companies. The Fund defines life sciences and healthcare companies to include those companies that are expected to derive 50% or more of their revenue from life sciences and healthcare related products and services. These companies may include development stage companies, which are entities devoting substantially all of their efforts establishing a business for which commercial operations have not commenced or no significant revenue is being generated.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of the Fund’s net assets in private and other companies whose securities may have legal or contractual restrictions on resale or are otherwise illiquid such as initial public offerings (“IPOs”), mezzanine financing offerings and other structured transactions. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization and in foreign companies either directly or through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).

The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., invests more than 25% of its assets) in the biotech and pharmaceutical; health care facilities and services; and medical equipment and devices industries, collectively. Each of these industries are commonly categorized within the healthcare sector because they share similar distribution channels and regulatory constraints.

For hedging purposes or when the Sub-Advisor anticipates significant price changes due to company or market moving events, the Fund may also invest in inverse ETFs and purchase and sell call and put options on equity securities of life sciences and healthcare companies.

The Sub-Advisor begins the investment selection process by systematically screening the universe of life sciences and healthcare companies using fundamental scientific and medical literature review and input from leading scientific and medical experts to identify highly innovative thematic areas of interest. Financial analysis, market projections and corporate diligence are then performed to select the Fund’s investments.

The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of companies.

Read More

LYFAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LYFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -11.3% 31.3% 7.93%
1 Yr 9.4% -23.6% 34.8% 19.51%
3 Yr 6.6%* -21.3% 15.7% 10.90%
5 Yr N/A* -15.0% 12.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.2% 16.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LYFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.4% -53.9% 5.0% 14.38%
2021 -7.7% -22.3% 12.3% 76.47%
2020 14.7% -4.7% 41.4% 6.08%
2019 N/A -10.2% 13.1% N/A
2018 N/A -5.7% 16.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LYFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -50.0% 21.6% 7.32%
1 Yr 9.4% -60.2% 34.8% 18.18%
3 Yr 6.6%* -21.3% 17.8% 16.45%
5 Yr N/A* -15.0% 16.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.2% 18.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LYFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.4% -53.9% 5.0% 14.38%
2021 -7.7% -22.3% 12.3% 76.47%
2020 14.7% -4.7% 41.4% 6.08%
2019 N/A -10.2% 13.1% N/A
2018 N/A -5.7% 16.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LYFAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LYFAX Category Low Category High LYFAX % Rank
Net Assets 29.1 M 1.02 M 46.2 B 82.93%
Number of Holdings 54 25 473 77.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.5 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 83.75%
Weighting of Top 10 39.57% 12.3% 80.8% 80.63%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LYFAX % Rank
Stocks 		95.88% 85.37% 106.13% 86.88%
Cash 		4.11% -0.04% 9.01% 10.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 31.88%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 40.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 31.88%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 30.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LYFAX % Rank
Healthcare 		100.00% 59.26% 100.00% 16.88%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 27.50%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 35.63%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 31.88%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 33.75%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 48.75%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 27.50%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 31.25%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 37.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 33.75%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.16% 53.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LYFAX % Rank
US 		81.75% 53.67% 104.41% 64.38%
Non US 		14.13% 0.00% 45.40% 32.50%

LYFAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LYFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.11% 0.08% 33.47% 13.75%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.03% 1.25% 98.78%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 32.89%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

LYFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 24.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

LYFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LYFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 238.00% 96.30%

LYFAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LYFAX Category Low Category High LYFAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.01% 44.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LYFAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LYFAX Category Low Category High LYFAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.46% -2.54% 1.85% 94.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LYFAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LYFAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Charest

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 29, 2019

2.5

2.5%

Dr. Charest has served as a portfolio manager of LifeSci Fund Management since 2019. In 2017, he founded Phenomic Capital LLC to provide investment advice and consulting services focused on the healthcare sector. In 2019 Phenomic Capital became an affiliated majority owner of the LifeSci Fund Management. From 2015 to 2016, Mark was SVP at Tekla Capital Management, focused on public and private healthcare technology investments. Between 2012 and 2015, he was Portfolio Manager at New Leaf Venture Partners, focused on public healthcare technology investments. From 2010 to 2012, Dr. Charest was a Kauffman Fellow at Panorama Capital where he served on the board of directors of Itero Biopharmaceuticals and was a board observer at Presidio Pharmaceuticals and PowerVision. Dr. Charest is an inventor on eight drug patents. Prior to his investment career, he held an operating role in the oncology area as a Medicinal Chemistry Lab Manager at the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research. Dr. Charest earned his PhD in chemistry and chemical biology from Harvard University as a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow, his MS in chemistry and chemical biology from Harvard University, and his BA in chemistry, with Highest Honors, from Rutgers University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

