Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in mortgage-backed securities. Mortgage-backed securities may be issued by private issuers, U.S. government-sponsored entities such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) and by agencies of the U.S. government, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Mortgage-backed securities represent direct or indirect participations in, or are collateralized by and payable from, mortgage loans secured by real property. These securities may or may not be backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Even when the U.S. government guarantees principal and interest payments on securities, this guarantee does not apply to losses resulting from declines in the market value of these securities. The fund may invest in government stripped mortgage-backed securities and other stripped securities. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity or duration, and the securities may have fixed, floating or variable rates. The fund may enter into dollar rolls (sometimes referred to as mortgage dollar rolls).

The fund will not invest more than 25% of its assets in mortgage-backed securities that are not issued or guaranteed by, or comprised of mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by, a U.S. government agency or U.S. government-sponsored entity.

The fund focuses on securities rated investment grade (that is, securities rated in the Baa/BBB categories or above, or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the subadviser). The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities rated below investment grade, or, if unrated, determined to be below investment grade by the subadviser.

Instead of, and/or in addition to, investing directly in particular securities, the fund may use instruments such as derivatives, including options, swaps, interest rate swaps, futures contracts, and other synthetic instruments that are intended to provide economic exposure to the securities or the issuer or to be used as a hedging technique. The fund may use one or more types of these instruments without limit. For additional information

regarding derivatives, see “More on the fund’s investment strategies, investments and risks-Derivatives” in the Prospectus. These instruments are taken into account when determining compliance with the fund’s 80% policy.

The fund may also engage in a variety of transactions using derivatives in order to change the investment characteristics of its portfolio (such as shortening or lengthening duration) and for other purposes.