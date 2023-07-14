Home
Vitals

YTD Return

0.1%

1 yr return

-6.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$106 M

Holdings in Top 10

65.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 80.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LWICX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Western Asset Inflation Indexed Plus Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 05, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    S. Leech

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, including the amount of borrowing for investment purposes, if any, in inflation-indexed fixed income securities and at least 70% of its net assets in U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities. 
The subadvisers use fundamental investment techniques to select issues. Although the fund may invest in securities of any maturity, the fund will normally maintain a dollar-weighted average effective duration, as estimated by the fund’s subadvisers, within 3 years of that of its benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury: U.S. TIPS (formerly known as Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation-Linked Bond Index). Effective duration seeks to measure the expected sensitivity of market price to changes in interest rates, taking into account the anticipated effects of structural complexities (for example, some bonds can be prepaid by the issuer). 
The fund may sell protection in connection with credit default swaps relating to corporate debt securities. It is currently expected that the notional amount of the credit default swaps will not exceed 40% of the fund’s net assets, although such exposure may exceed 40% from time to time. 
The fund is expected to maintain a dollar-weighted average credit quality of at least A/A. 
In addition, under normal market conditions, at the time of purchase: 
no more than 20% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in non-U.S. dollar denominated inflation-indexed securities 
no more than 10% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in un-hedged non-U.S. dollar denominated securities 
no more than 20% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in a combination of securities rated below investment grade, emerging market securities and loan participations and assignments 
no more than 10% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in securities rated below investment grade 
no more than 10% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in emerging market securities 
no more than 10% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in loan participations and assignments 
The fund considers a security to be rated below investment grade if it is not rated in the Baa/BBB categories or above by at least one Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”) or is unrated and of comparable quality as determined by the subadvisers. Securities rated below investment grade are commonly known as “junk bonds” or “high yield securities.” 
The fund may also enter into various exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivative transactions for both hedging and non-hedging purposes, including for purposes of enhancing returns. These derivative transactions include, but are not limited to, futures, options, swaps, foreign currency futures and forwards. 
In particular, the fund may use interest rate swaps, credit default swaps (including buying and selling credit default swaps on individual securities and/or baskets of securities), options (including options on credit default swaps) and futures contracts to a significant extent, although the amounts invested in these instruments may change from time to time. Other instruments may also be used to a significant extent from time to time. 
Read More

LWICX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LWICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -10.2% 200.9% 64.29%
1 Yr -6.7% -19.6% 151.3% 48.10%
3 Yr -7.1%* -30.3% 8.5% 94.03%
5 Yr -2.6%* -18.4% 9.6% 93.43%
10 Yr -1.8%* -3.2% 4.6% 88.89%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LWICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.3% -52.3% -2.9% 63.77%
2021 -3.2% -4.0% 3.8% 96.06%
2020 2.8% -11.0% 7.7% 44.50%
2019 1.9% 0.2% 4.1% 7.04%
2018 -1.0% -2.3% 0.1% 76.32%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LWICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -20.7% 200.9% 60.48%
1 Yr -6.7% -19.6% 151.3% 48.10%
3 Yr -7.1%* -30.3% 8.5% 94.53%
5 Yr -2.4%* -18.4% 9.6% 92.82%
10 Yr -1.5%* -3.2% 4.6% 83.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LWICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.3% -52.3% -2.9% 63.77%
2021 -3.2% -4.0% 3.8% 96.06%
2020 2.8% -11.0% 7.7% 44.50%
2019 1.9% 0.2% 4.1% 7.04%
2018 -0.7% -1.9% 0.1% 55.26%

NAV & Total Return History

LWICX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LWICX Category Low Category High LWICX % Rank
Net Assets 106 M 6.3 M 61.7 B 93.84%
Number of Holdings 82 6 1306 69.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 71.1 M -122 M 35.7 B 84.36%
Weighting of Top 10 65.27% 9.2% 100.0% 39.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bonds 2% 12.30%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 10.21%
  3. United States Treasury Bonds 1.375% 9.52%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.5% 8.50%
  5. United States Treasury Bonds 2.125% 8.33%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 7.92%
  7. United States Treasury Bonds 0.75% 7.18%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 6.26%
  9. United States Treasury Bonds 3.875% 5.88%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 5.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LWICX % Rank
Bonds 		99.51% 59.62% 150.30% 37.44%
Cash 		0.48% -50.72% 30.48% 62.09%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.58% 82.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 73.46%
Other 		0.00% -1.41% 29.91% 68.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.96% 84.83%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LWICX % Rank
Government 		91.94% 6.70% 112.97% 34.60%
Corporate 		4.61% 0.00% 50.64% 26.54%
Derivative 		1.63% -20.72% 17.98% 20.85%
Securitized 		1.32% 0.00% 58.03% 67.30%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.50% 0.00% 18.36% 83.89%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.28% 80.57%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LWICX % Rank
US 		93.16% 13.82% 120.98% 56.87%
Non US 		6.35% -8.42% 54.30% 20.38%

LWICX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LWICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.94% 0.03% 8.35% 1.92%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 0.99% 20.85%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 81.25%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

LWICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LWICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LWICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 80.00% 0.00% 246.00% 73.13%

LWICX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LWICX Category Low Category High LWICX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.73% 0.00% 10.33% 68.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LWICX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LWICX Category Low Category High LWICX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.24% -0.06% 6.71% 65.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LWICX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LWICX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

S. Leech

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2014

8.17

8.2%

– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Chief Investment Officer, 1990– – Greenwich Capital Markets – Portfolio Manager, 1988–1990 – The First Boston Corporation – Fixed Income Manager, 1980–1988 – National Bank of Detroit – Portfolio Manager, 1977–1980 – The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, M.B.A., B.S., B.A., summa cum laude, 1972–1976

Frederick Marki

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2016

5.83

5.8%

Frederick R. Marki is a Portfolio manager of Western since 2005. He began his investment career in 1983 and has a BS from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Marki joined Western Asset in 2006. Prior to this, Marki was a director of Citigroup Asset Management and investment officer of the manager. and its predecessor companies.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.56 11.1

