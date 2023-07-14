Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
0.1%
1 yr return
-6.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
Net Assets
$106 M
Holdings in Top 10
65.3%
Expense Ratio 1.94%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 80.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|•
|
no more than 20% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in non-U.S. dollar denominated inflation-indexed securities
|•
|
no more than 10% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in un-hedged non-U.S. dollar denominated securities
|•
|
no more than 20% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in a combination of securities rated below investment grade, emerging market securities and loan participations and assignments
|•
|
no more than 10% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in securities rated below investment grade
|•
|
no more than 10% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in emerging market securities
|•
|
no more than 10% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in loan participations and assignments
|Period
|LWICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.1%
|-10.2%
|200.9%
|64.29%
|1 Yr
|-6.7%
|-19.6%
|151.3%
|48.10%
|3 Yr
|-7.1%*
|-30.3%
|8.5%
|94.03%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-18.4%
|9.6%
|93.43%
|10 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-3.2%
|4.6%
|88.89%
* Annualized
|Period
|LWICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.3%
|-52.3%
|-2.9%
|63.77%
|2021
|-3.2%
|-4.0%
|3.8%
|96.06%
|2020
|2.8%
|-11.0%
|7.7%
|44.50%
|2019
|1.9%
|0.2%
|4.1%
|7.04%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-2.3%
|0.1%
|76.32%
|Period
|LWICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.1%
|-20.7%
|200.9%
|60.48%
|1 Yr
|-6.7%
|-19.6%
|151.3%
|48.10%
|3 Yr
|-7.1%*
|-30.3%
|8.5%
|94.53%
|5 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-18.4%
|9.6%
|92.82%
|10 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-3.2%
|4.6%
|83.08%
* Annualized
|Period
|LWICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.3%
|-52.3%
|-2.9%
|63.77%
|2021
|-3.2%
|-4.0%
|3.8%
|96.06%
|2020
|2.8%
|-11.0%
|7.7%
|44.50%
|2019
|1.9%
|0.2%
|4.1%
|7.04%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-1.9%
|0.1%
|55.26%
|LWICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LWICX % Rank
|Net Assets
|106 M
|6.3 M
|61.7 B
|93.84%
|Number of Holdings
|82
|6
|1306
|69.19%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|71.1 M
|-122 M
|35.7 B
|84.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|65.27%
|9.2%
|100.0%
|39.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LWICX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.51%
|59.62%
|150.30%
|37.44%
|Cash
|0.48%
|-50.72%
|30.48%
|62.09%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.58%
|82.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|73.46%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.41%
|29.91%
|68.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.96%
|84.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LWICX % Rank
|Government
|91.94%
|6.70%
|112.97%
|34.60%
|Corporate
|4.61%
|0.00%
|50.64%
|26.54%
|Derivative
|1.63%
|-20.72%
|17.98%
|20.85%
|Securitized
|1.32%
|0.00%
|58.03%
|67.30%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.50%
|0.00%
|18.36%
|83.89%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.28%
|80.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LWICX % Rank
|US
|93.16%
|13.82%
|120.98%
|56.87%
|Non US
|6.35%
|-8.42%
|54.30%
|20.38%
|LWICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.94%
|0.03%
|8.35%
|1.92%
|Management Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|20.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|81.25%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|LWICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|LWICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LWICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|80.00%
|0.00%
|246.00%
|73.13%
|LWICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LWICX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.73%
|0.00%
|10.33%
|68.25%
|LWICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|LWICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LWICX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.24%
|-0.06%
|6.71%
|65.87%
|LWICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.251
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2013
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2014
8.17
8.2%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Chief Investment Officer, 1990– – Greenwich Capital Markets – Portfolio Manager, 1988–1990 – The First Boston Corporation – Fixed Income Manager, 1980–1988 – National Bank of Detroit – Portfolio Manager, 1977–1980 – The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, M.B.A., B.S., B.A., summa cum laude, 1972–1976
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2016
5.83
5.8%
Frederick R. Marki is a Portfolio manager of Western since 2005. He began his investment career in 1983 and has a BS from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Marki joined Western Asset in 2006. Prior to this, Marki was a director of Citigroup Asset Management and investment officer of the manager. and its predecessor companies.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|20.51
|6.56
|11.1
