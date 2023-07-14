Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.1%
1 yr return
17.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.4%
Net Assets
$18.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.1%
Expense Ratio 2.71%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$15,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|LVPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.1%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|7.61%
|1 Yr
|17.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|3.54%
|3 Yr
|12.8%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|12.08%
|5 Yr
|6.4%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|9.74%
|10 Yr
|5.7%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|11.60%
* Annualized
|Period
|LVPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.8%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|22.57%
|2021
|10.3%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|25.02%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|61.50%
|2019
|6.4%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|4.83%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|40.60%
|Period
|LVPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.1%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|6.87%
|1 Yr
|17.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|3.61%
|3 Yr
|12.8%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|13.16%
|5 Yr
|6.4%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|11.79%
|10 Yr
|6.7%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|24.11%
* Annualized
|Period
|LVPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.8%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|22.57%
|2021
|10.3%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|25.11%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|61.42%
|2019
|6.4%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|4.83%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|68.25%
|LVPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LVPSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|18.2 M
|1 M
|151 B
|97.03%
|Number of Holdings
|449
|2
|1727
|3.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.82 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|96.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.08%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|96.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LVPSX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|5.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|63.22%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|60.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|60.64%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|93.02%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|61.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LVPSX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.52%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|59.41%
|Healthcare
|16.05%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|64.44%
|Industrials
|12.89%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|31.60%
|Consumer Defense
|11.41%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|21.70%
|Technology
|9.27%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|63.20%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.20%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|31.52%
|Communication Services
|6.92%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|30.94%
|Energy
|5.97%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|73.10%
|Utilities
|5.14%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|40.76%
|Real Estate
|3.31%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|41.91%
|Basic Materials
|3.31%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|50.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LVPSX % Rank
|US
|98.68%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|13.55%
|Non US
|1.32%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|74.63%
|LVPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.71%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|2.10%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|86.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|93.23%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|18.48%
|LVPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LVPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LVPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|99.48%
|LVPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LVPSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|84.45%
|LVPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|LVPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LVPSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.37%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|98.39%
|LVPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.287
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2004
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Michael Neches joined ProShare Advisors in 2000, and presently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. He previously served as the Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the company’s commodities desk for two years, as a Portfolio Manager and team lead, as an Associate Portfolio Manager and as a Portfolio Analyst. Mr. Neches earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA from Georgetown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2018
4.09
4.1%
Devin Sullivan is Portfolio Manager at ProShare Advisors since September 2016 and Associate Portfolio Manager from December 2011 to August 2016.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...