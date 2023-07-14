Home
Vitals

YTD Return

12.1%

1 yr return

17.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

Net Assets

$18.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$80.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$15,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LVPSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ProFunds Large Cap Value ProFund
  • Fund Family Name
    ProFunds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Neches

Fund Description

The Fund invests in financial instruments that ProFund Advisors believes, in combination, should track the performance of the Index. The Index is constructed and maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. The Index is designed to provide a comprehensive measure of large-cap U.S. equity “value” performance. It is a market capitalization-weighted index comprised of stocks from the S&P 500 that have been identified as being on the value end of the growth-value spectrum as determined by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. The Index is published under the Bloomberg ticker symbol “SVX.”The Fund will invest principally in the financial instruments set forth below. The Fund expects that its cash balances maintained in connection with the use of financial instruments will typically be held in money market instruments.Equity Securities — The Fund invests in common stock issued by public companies.Derivatives — The Fund invests in derivatives, which are financial instruments whose value is derived from the value of an underlying asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, funds (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)), interest rates or indexes. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for investing directly in stocks in order to gain exposure to the Index. These derivatives principally include:Swap Agreements — Contracts entered into primarily with major global financial institutions for a specified period ranging from a day to more than one year. In a standard “swap” transaction, two parties agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on particular predetermined investments or instruments. The gross return to be exchanged or “swapped” between the parties is calculated with respect to a “notional amount,” e.g., the return on or change in value of a particular dollar amount invested in a “basket” of securities or an ETF representing a particular index.Futures Contracts — Standardized contracts traded on, or subject to the rules of, an exchange that call for the future delivery of a specified quantity and type of asset at a specified time and place or, alternatively, may call for cash settlement.Money Market Instruments — The Fund invests in short-term cash instruments that have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles, for example:U.S. Treasury Bills — U.S. government securities that have initial maturities of one year or less, and are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.Repurchase Agreements — Contracts in which a seller of securities, usually U.S. government securities or other money market instruments, agrees to buy the securities back at a specified time and price. Repurchase agreements are primarily used by the Fund as a short-term investment vehicle for cash positions.ProFund Advisors uses a mathematical approach to investing. Using this approach, ProFund Advisors determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions that it believes, in combination, the Fund should hold to produce returns consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may invest in or gain exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the Index or to securities not contained in the Index or in financial instruments, with the intent of obtaining exposure with aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. In managing the assets of the Fund, ProFund Advisors does not invest the assets of the Fund in securities or financial instruments based on ProFund Advisors’ view of the investment merit of a particular security, instrument, or company, nor does it conduct conventional investment research or analysis or forecast market movement or trends.The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest in securities that represent 25 percent or more of the value of the Index) or focus (i.e., invest in securities that represent a substantial portion of its value, but less than 25 percent) its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent the Index is so concentrated or focused.As of July 31, 2022, the Index was not concentrated in an industry group, but was focused in the health care industry group.Please see “Investment Objectives, Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks” in the Fund’s Prospectus for additional details.
Read More

LVPSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LVPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% -13.6% 215.2% 7.61%
1 Yr 17.6% -58.6% 197.5% 3.54%
3 Yr 12.8%* -23.2% 64.1% 12.08%
5 Yr 6.4%* -15.3% 29.4% 9.74%
10 Yr 5.7%* -17.0% 13.3% 11.60%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LVPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.8% -65.1% 22.3% 22.57%
2021 10.3% -25.3% 25.5% 25.02%
2020 -0.5% -8.4% 56.7% 61.50%
2019 6.4% -9.2% 10.4% 4.83%
2018 -3.2% -9.4% 3.1% 40.60%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LVPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% -13.6% 215.2% 6.87%
1 Yr 17.6% -58.6% 197.5% 3.61%
3 Yr 12.8%* -23.2% 64.1% 13.16%
5 Yr 6.4%* -15.1% 32.0% 11.79%
10 Yr 6.7%* -4.7% 19.9% 24.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LVPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.8% -65.1% 22.3% 22.57%
2021 10.3% -25.3% 25.5% 25.11%
2020 -0.5% -8.4% 56.7% 61.42%
2019 6.4% -9.2% 10.4% 4.83%
2018 -3.2% -8.9% 3.3% 68.25%

NAV & Total Return History

LVPSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LVPSX Category Low Category High LVPSX % Rank
Net Assets 18.2 M 1 M 151 B 97.03%
Number of Holdings 449 2 1727 3.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.82 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 96.80%
Weighting of Top 10 17.08% 5.0% 99.2% 96.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 3.05%
  2. Johnson & Johnson 2.41%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co 2.07%
  4. Bank of America Corp 2.00%
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp 1.71%
  6. Pfizer Inc 1.39%
  7. The Walt Disney Co 1.39%
  8. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.37%
  9. Chevron Corp 1.35%
  10. Cisco Systems Inc 1.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LVPSX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 28.02% 125.26% 5.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 63.22%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 60.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 60.64%
Cash 		0.00% -88.20% 71.98% 93.02%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 61.99%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LVPSX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.52% 0.00% 58.05% 59.41%
Healthcare 		16.05% 0.00% 30.08% 64.44%
Industrials 		12.89% 0.00% 42.76% 31.60%
Consumer Defense 		11.41% 0.00% 34.10% 21.70%
Technology 		9.27% 0.00% 54.02% 63.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.20% 0.00% 22.74% 31.52%
Communication Services 		6.92% 0.00% 26.58% 30.94%
Energy 		5.97% 0.00% 54.00% 73.10%
Utilities 		5.14% 0.00% 27.04% 40.76%
Real Estate 		3.31% 0.00% 90.54% 41.91%
Basic Materials 		3.31% 0.00% 21.69% 50.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LVPSX % Rank
US 		98.68% 24.51% 121.23% 13.55%
Non US 		1.32% 0.00% 41.42% 74.63%

LVPSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LVPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.71% 0.04% 45.41% 2.10%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 86.95%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 93.23%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 18.48%

Sales Fees

LVPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LVPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LVPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 99.48%

LVPSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LVPSX Category Low Category High LVPSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 84.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LVPSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LVPSX Category Low Category High LVPSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.37% -1.51% 4.28% 98.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LVPSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LVPSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Neches

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2013

8.67

8.7%

Michael Neches joined ProShare Advisors in 2000, and presently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. He previously served as the Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the company’s commodities desk for two years, as a Portfolio Manager and team lead, as an Associate Portfolio Manager and as a Portfolio Analyst. Mr. Neches earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA from Georgetown University.

Devin Sullivan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2018

4.09

4.1%

Devin Sullivan is Portfolio Manager at ProShare Advisors since September 2016 and Associate Portfolio Manager from December 2011 to August 2016.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

