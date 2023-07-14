Home
Trending ETFs

Lord Abbett Value Opportunities Fund

LVOQX | Fund

$15.88

$1.47 B

0.32%

$0.05

1.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.9%

1 yr return

3.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

Net Assets

$1.47 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 56.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Lord Abbett Value Opportunities Fund

LVOQX | Fund

$15.88

$1.47 B

0.32%

$0.05

1.50%

LVOQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Value Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Sep 28, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Hardy

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 65% of its net assets in equity securities of small and mid-sized companies. Small and mid-sized companies are defined as companies having a market capitalization at the time of purchase that falls within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 2500TM Index. The Fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that the portfolio management team believes are undervalued by the market and are selling at reasonable prices in relation to the portfolio management team’s assessment of their potential or intrinsic value.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities of foreign companies, including emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts. In addition to ADRs, the Fund generally defines foreign companies as those whose securities are traded primarily on non-U.S. securities exchanges.

The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

LVOQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LVOQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.9% -23.7% 31.6% 36.11%
1 Yr 3.4% -41.1% 28.9% 76.01%
3 Yr 0.7%* -20.7% 20.7% 84.29%
5 Yr -4.4%* -15.0% 80.8% 87.22%
10 Yr -2.2%* -10.0% 11.3% 81.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LVOQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.8% -52.6% 20.1% 92.56%
2021 5.3% -25.0% 15.1% 48.30%
2020 2.8% -2.9% 196.6% 54.74%
2019 2.1% -2.6% 8.3% 94.59%
2018 -4.5% -11.1% 0.0% 62.72%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LVOQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.9% -27.0% 31.6% 31.82%
1 Yr 3.4% -41.1% 48.6% 66.25%
3 Yr 0.7%* -20.7% 20.7% 84.49%
5 Yr -2.5%* -15.0% 80.8% 79.41%
10 Yr 1.9%* -8.9% 12.9% 74.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LVOQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.8% -52.6% 20.1% 92.56%
2021 5.3% -25.0% 15.1% 48.30%
2020 2.8% -2.9% 196.6% 54.74%
2019 2.1% -2.6% 8.3% 94.59%
2018 -2.6% -11.1% 0.0% 47.93%

NAV & Total Return History

LVOQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LVOQX Category Low Category High LVOQX % Rank
Net Assets 1.47 B 481 K 145 B 24.94%
Number of Holdings 70 1 2445 64.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 323 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 20.85%
Weighting of Top 10 22.11% 2.9% 100.0% 46.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Devon Energy Corp 2.45%
  2. Chesapeake Energy Corp Ordinary Shares - New 2.42%
  3. Crane Co 2.32%
  4. Signature Bank 2.29%
  5. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc 2.25%
  6. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co 2.19%
  7. Molina Healthcare Inc 2.18%
  8. American Financial Group Inc 2.18%
  9. Steris PLC 2.14%
  10. Steris PLC 2.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LVOQX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 0.00% 100.57% 9.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 84.42%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 82.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 84.17%
Cash 		0.00% -2.51% 100.00% 94.72%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 83.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LVOQX % Rank
Industrials 		19.13% 0.00% 45.89% 18.64%
Technology 		15.09% 0.00% 40.65% 54.16%
Healthcare 		14.11% 0.00% 47.15% 15.37%
Financial Services 		14.02% 0.00% 46.10% 52.90%
Real Estate 		8.49% 0.00% 25.82% 46.35%
Energy 		8.01% 0.00% 58.13% 16.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.83% 2.49% 46.48% 89.67%
Basic Materials 		6.49% 0.00% 26.18% 28.97%
Consumer Defense 		3.71% 0.00% 32.18% 63.98%
Utilities 		2.68% 0.00% 18.97% 68.26%
Communication Services 		1.44% 0.00% 30.98% 79.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LVOQX % Rank
US 		94.19% 0.00% 100.04% 65.58%
Non US 		5.81% 0.00% 27.19% 20.35%

LVOQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LVOQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.50% 0.03% 33.98% 22.05%
Management Fee 0.73% 0.00% 1.50% 59.49%
12b-1 Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.00% 77.72%
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.30% 16.81%

Sales Fees

LVOQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LVOQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LVOQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 56.00% 0.00% 321.00% 64.76%

LVOQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LVOQX Category Low Category High LVOQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.32% 0.00% 3.08% 90.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LVOQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LVOQX Category Low Category High LVOQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.30% -2.06% 3.38% 84.30%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LVOQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LVOQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Hardy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2018

3.65

3.7%

John C. Hardy, Portfolio Manager. Mr. Hardy joined Lord Abbett in 2011 and is responsible for contributing to the management for Lord Abbett’s smid-, small-and micro-cap value equity strategies.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

