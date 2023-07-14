Home
ClearBridge Variable Large Cap Growth Portfolio

mutual fund
LVLGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$35.82 +0.09 +0.25%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (QLMLOX) Primary B (LVLGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ClearBridge Variable Large Cap Growth Portfolio

LVLGX | Fund

$35.82

$361 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

34.1%

1 yr return

24.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

Net Assets

$361 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LVLGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 34.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ClearBridge Variable Large Cap Growth Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    B
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Bourbeau

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in equity securities, or other instruments with similar economic characteristics, of U.S. companies with large market capitalizations. Large capitalization companies are those companies with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell 1000 Index (the “Index”).
The core holdings of the fund are large capitalization companies that the portfolio managers believe to be dominant in their industries due to product, distribution or service strength. The portfolio managers emphasize individual security selection while diversifying the fund’s investments across industries, which may help to reduce risk. The portfolio managers attempt to identify established large capitalization companies with the highest growth potential. The portfolio managers then analyze each company in detail, ranking its management, strategy and competitive market position. Finally, the portfolio managers attempt to identify the best values available among the growth companies identified. The portfolio managers may sell a security if it no longer meets the fund’s investment criteria or for other reasons, including to meet redemptions or to redeploy assets to better investment opportunities.
The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets (at the time of investment) in foreign securities.
Read More

LVLGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LVLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.1% -41.7% 64.0% 21.10%
1 Yr 24.5% -46.2% 77.9% 16.80%
3 Yr 2.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 34.76%
5 Yr 5.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 23.40%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 26.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LVLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.6% -85.9% 81.6% 65.22%
2021 6.9% -31.0% 26.7% 30.10%
2020 7.8% -13.0% 34.8% 52.94%
2019 5.9% -6.0% 10.6% 43.58%
2018 -0.7% -15.9% 2.0% 13.05%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LVLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.1% -41.7% 64.0% 19.79%
1 Yr 24.5% -46.2% 77.9% 14.92%
3 Yr 2.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 34.52%
5 Yr 5.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 31.24%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 24.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LVLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.6% -85.9% 81.6% 65.22%
2021 6.9% -31.0% 26.7% 30.10%
2020 7.8% -13.0% 34.8% 52.94%
2019 5.9% -6.0% 10.6% 43.77%
2018 -0.5% -15.9% 3.1% 26.38%

NAV & Total Return History

LVLGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LVLGX Category Low Category High LVLGX % Rank
Net Assets 361 M 189 K 222 B 67.89%
Number of Holdings 46 2 3509 72.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 202 M -1.37 M 104 B 67.46%
Weighting of Top 10 47.24% 11.4% 116.5% 47.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 9.38%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.05%
  3. NVIDIA Corp 4.54%
  4. Apple Inc 4.50%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 4.42%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.29%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.04%
  8. Palo Alto Networks Inc 3.53%
  9. Salesforce Inc 3.38%
  10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 3.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LVLGX % Rank
Stocks 		96.78% 50.26% 104.50% 75.33%
Cash 		3.22% -10.83% 49.73% 19.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 70.98%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 72.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 70.25%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 69.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LVLGX % Rank
Technology 		37.19% 0.00% 65.70% 43.69%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.90% 0.00% 62.57% 34.02%
Healthcare 		15.43% 0.00% 39.76% 25.00%
Communication Services 		9.11% 0.00% 66.40% 64.10%
Industrials 		8.79% 0.00% 30.65% 19.51%
Financial Services 		8.31% 0.00% 43.06% 59.10%
Consumer Defense 		1.72% 0.00% 25.50% 75.33%
Real Estate 		1.54% 0.00% 16.05% 40.25%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 78.20%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 86.39%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 90.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LVLGX % Rank
US 		91.60% 34.69% 100.00% 67.95%
Non US 		5.18% 0.00% 54.22% 33.85%

LVLGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LVLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% 0.01% 20.29% 46.99%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 70.81%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 50.93%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

LVLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LVLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LVLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 0.00% 316.74% 18.54%

LVLGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LVLGX Category Low Category High LVLGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 73.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LVLGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LVLGX Category Low Category High LVLGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.42% -6.13% 1.75% 58.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LVLGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LVLGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Bourbeau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 06, 2009

12.82

12.8%

Peter co-manages the Large Cap Growth and All Cap Growth strategy products. Peter joined predecessor firm Shearson Asset Management in 1991, and has 29 years of investment industry experience. During his career, Peter has worked in trading, fund management, research, and investment marketing. A graduate of the University of Florida, Peter obtained his MBA from Fordham University.

Margaret Vitrano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 11, 2012

9.64

9.6%

Margaret co-manages the Large Cap Growth and All Cap Growth strategies. Margaret has 24 years of investment industry experience and joined a ClearBridge predecessor organization in 1997. Margaret is a member of the ClearBridge Management Committee. From 2006-2009, Margaret served on the firm's 401(k) Investment Committee, which is responsible for choosing and overseeing investments for the firm's employee retirement plan. Prior to her role at ClearBridge, Margaret was a Research Analyst for the Consumer Discretionary sector at Citigroup. Margaret earned her MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in Public Policy Studies and Art History from Duke University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

