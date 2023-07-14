Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
34.1%
1 yr return
24.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.5%
Net Assets
$361 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.2%
Expense Ratio 0.99%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 16.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|LVLGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|34.1%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|21.10%
|1 Yr
|24.5%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|16.80%
|3 Yr
|2.7%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|34.76%
|5 Yr
|5.5%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|23.40%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|26.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|LVLGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.6%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|65.22%
|2021
|6.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|30.10%
|2020
|7.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|52.94%
|2019
|5.9%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|43.58%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|13.05%
|Period
|LVLGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|34.1%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|19.79%
|1 Yr
|24.5%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|14.92%
|3 Yr
|2.7%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|34.52%
|5 Yr
|5.5%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|31.24%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|24.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|LVLGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.6%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|65.22%
|2021
|6.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|30.10%
|2020
|7.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|52.94%
|2019
|5.9%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|43.77%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|26.38%
|LVLGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LVLGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|361 M
|189 K
|222 B
|67.89%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|2
|3509
|72.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|202 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|67.46%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.24%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|47.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LVLGX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.78%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|75.33%
|Cash
|3.22%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|19.43%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|70.98%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|72.30%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|70.25%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|69.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LVLGX % Rank
|Technology
|37.19%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|43.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.90%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|34.02%
|Healthcare
|15.43%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|25.00%
|Communication Services
|9.11%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|64.10%
|Industrials
|8.79%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|19.51%
|Financial Services
|8.31%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|59.10%
|Consumer Defense
|1.72%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|75.33%
|Real Estate
|1.54%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|40.25%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|78.20%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|86.39%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|90.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LVLGX % Rank
|US
|91.60%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|67.95%
|Non US
|5.18%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|33.85%
|LVLGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.99%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|46.99%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|70.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|50.93%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|LVLGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LVLGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LVLGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|16.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|18.54%
|LVLGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LVLGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|73.00%
|LVLGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|LVLGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LVLGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.42%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|58.79%
|LVLGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$1.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 06, 2009
12.82
12.8%
Peter co-manages the Large Cap Growth and All Cap Growth strategy products. Peter joined predecessor firm Shearson Asset Management in 1991, and has 29 years of investment industry experience. During his career, Peter has worked in trading, fund management, research, and investment marketing. A graduate of the University of Florida, Peter obtained his MBA from Fordham University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 11, 2012
9.64
9.6%
Margaret co-manages the Large Cap Growth and All Cap Growth strategies. Margaret has 24 years of investment industry experience and joined a ClearBridge predecessor organization in 1997. Margaret is a member of the ClearBridge Management Committee. From 2006-2009, Margaret served on the firm's 401(k) Investment Committee, which is responsible for choosing and overseeing investments for the firm's employee retirement plan. Prior to her role at ClearBridge, Margaret was a Research Analyst for the Consumer Discretionary sector at Citigroup. Margaret earned her MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in Public Policy Studies and Art History from Duke University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
