Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.5%
1 yr return
-22.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$689 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.7%
Expense Ratio 0.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 99.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of large companies. A large company is defined as a company having a market capitalization at the time of purchase that falls within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 1000® Index. The Fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that the portfolio management team believes are undervalued by the market and are selling at reasonable prices in relation to the portfolio management team’s assessment of their potential or intrinsic value.
Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.
The Fund also may invest up to 10% of its net assets in debt securities. This limit does not apply to the Fund’s investment in convertible debt securities. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any credit quality, maturity, or duration.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of foreign companies, including emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts. In addition to ADRs, the Fund generally
defines foreign companies as those whose securities are traded primarily on non-U.S. securities exchanges.
The Fund engages in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.
The Fund utilizes a focused investment strategy and is non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). That means that the Fund may invest a greater portion of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or in the securities of fewer issuers than a diversified mutual fund.
The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions.The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|LVFLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|36.97%
|1 Yr
|-22.0%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|99.18%
|3 Yr
|-8.2%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|97.65%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LVFLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.1%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|98.66%
|2021
|0.0%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|93.53%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|60.97%
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|N/A
|Period
|LVFLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|35.10%
|1 Yr
|-22.0%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|99.18%
|3 Yr
|-8.2%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|97.65%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LVFLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.1%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|98.66%
|2021
|0.0%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|93.53%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|60.88%
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|N/A
|LVFLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LVFLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|689 M
|1 M
|151 B
|54.70%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|2
|1727
|93.35%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|242 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|51.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.69%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|16.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LVFLX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|7.72%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|96.22%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|95.16%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|96.22%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|95.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|96.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LVFLX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.28%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|29.04%
|Healthcare
|19.25%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|27.39%
|Industrials
|12.52%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|37.13%
|Energy
|11.14%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|16.50%
|Communication Services
|7.80%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|20.54%
|Technology
|7.55%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|87.21%
|Basic Materials
|6.48%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|10.48%
|Consumer Defense
|5.66%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|80.28%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.16%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|64.69%
|Utilities
|3.16%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|69.22%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|99.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LVFLX % Rank
|US
|93.72%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|49.51%
|Non US
|6.28%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|38.51%
|LVFLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.68%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|73.38%
|Management Fee
|0.59%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|52.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|12.96%
|LVFLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LVFLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LVFLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|99.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|89.55%
|LVFLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LVFLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|41.84%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|0.25%
|LVFLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|LVFLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LVFLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.17%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|10.17%
|LVFLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 22, 2022
|$4.284
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2019
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 26, 2019
3.26
3.3%
Mr. Diamond, portfolio manager, joined Lord Abbett in 2007 as a research analyst for the mid cap value equity strategy. His prior experience includes: Managing Director at Axia Capital Management, LLC; Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager at Franklin Mutual Advisers; Vice President, Assistant Portfolio Manager at Prudential Mutual Funds; and Vice President, Financial Restructuring, at Prudential Capital Group. Mr. Diamond received a BS from Cornell University and an MBA from Columbia University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1987.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2020
1.71
1.7%
John C. Hardy, Portfolio Manager. Mr. Hardy joined Lord Abbett in 2011 and is responsible for contributing to the management for Lord Abbett’s smid-, small-and micro-cap value equity strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Darnell Azeez leads Lord Abbett’s Value Equity team and contributes to the management of the firm’s Dividend strategies. Mr. Azeez re-joined Lord Abbett in 2015. Prior to his current role, he served as a Portfolio Manager on the firm’s taxable fixed income team. His previous experience includes serving as a Equity Research Analyst at TAMRO Capital Partners; Equity Research Analyst, Director of Public Fund Marketing and Advisor Consultant at Lord Abbett. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2002. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2002. He earned a BA in economics and business from Lafayette College and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...