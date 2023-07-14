Home
LSV Emerging Markets Equity Fund

mutual fund
LVAZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.72 +0.08 +0.75%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inv (LVAZX) Primary Inst (LSVZX)
Vitals

YTD Return

12.7%

1 yr return

14.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$20.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LVAZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    LSV Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    LSV Fund
  • Inception Date
    Jan 17, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    98264
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Greg Sleight

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of emerging market companies. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are mainly common stocks, but may also include preferred stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs” and, together with ADRs, “Depositary Receipts”). Depositary Receipts are certificates issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership of shares of a foreign issuer and generally trade on an established market, in the United States or elsewhere. Although the Fund may invest in securities of companies of any size, the Fund generally invests in companies with market capitalizations of $50 million or more at the time of initial purchase.

The Fund considers a company to be an emerging market company if: (i) the company’s primary issue trades on the exchange of an emerging markets country; (ii) the company is organized or maintains its principal place of business in an emerging markets country; or (iii) the company primarily generates its revenues in emerging markets countries. The Fund considers an “emerging market country” to include any country that is included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the “Index”) or that is publicly announced to be added to the Index.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser focuses on companies whose securities, in the Adviser’s opinion, are out-of-favor (undervalued) in the marketplace at the time of purchase in light of factors such as the company’s earnings, book value, revenues or cash flow, but show signs of recent improvement. The Adviser believes that these out-of-favor securities will produce superior future returns if their future growth exceeds the market’s low expectations.

The Adviser uses a quantitative investment model to make investment decisions for the Fund. The investment model ranks securities based on fundamental measures of value (such as the price-to-earnings ratio) and indicators of near-term appreciation potential (such as recent price appreciation). The investment model selects stocks to buy from the higher-ranked stocks and selects stocks to sell from those whose rankings have decreased, subject to overall risk controls.

Read More

LVAZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LVAZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -11.0% 30.2% 24.02%
1 Yr 14.7% -12.7% 29.2% 16.35%
3 Yr 5.8%* -16.8% 12.9% 8.08%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LVAZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -50.1% 7.2% 9.21%
2021 2.3% -18.2% 13.6% 13.45%
2020 0.8% -7.2% 79.7% 92.33%
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LVAZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -30.3% 30.2% 22.93%
1 Yr 14.7% -48.9% 29.2% 14.10%
3 Yr 5.8%* -16.1% 12.9% 7.17%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LVAZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -50.1% 7.2% 9.21%
2021 2.3% -18.2% 13.6% 13.45%
2020 0.8% -7.2% 79.7% 92.33%
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LVAZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LVAZX Category Low Category High LVAZX % Rank
Net Assets 20.8 M 717 K 102 B 88.35%
Number of Holdings 226 10 6734 26.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.61 M 340 K 19.3 B 93.52%
Weighting of Top 10 15.86% 2.8% 71.7% 94.25%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LVAZX % Rank
Stocks 		97.77% 0.90% 110.97% 42.64%
Cash 		2.09% -23.67% 20.19% 54.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.13% 0.00% 6.07% 16.90%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 35.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 28.15%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 37.31%

LVAZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LVAZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.95% 0.03% 41.06% 6.73%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 74.56%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 31.14%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

LVAZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LVAZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LVAZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 190.00% 12.40%

LVAZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LVAZX Category Low Category High LVAZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.79% 0.00% 12.61% 69.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LVAZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LVAZX Category Low Category High LVAZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.15% -1.98% 17.62% 5.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LVAZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LVAZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Greg Sleight

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 17, 2019

3.37

3.4%

Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.

Josef Lakonishok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 17, 2019

3.37

3.4%

Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994, where he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Partner and Portfolio Manager Dr. Lakonishok has more than 30 years of investment and research experience. Dr. Lakonishok was, until 2004, the William G. Karnes Professor of Finance at the College of Commerce & Business Administration at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Before that, he held staff and visiting professorships at Tel Aviv University, Cornell University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the University of British Columbia.

Menno Vermeulen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 17, 2019

3.37

3.4%

Menno Vermeulen, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Senior Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994. Vermeulen has more than 21 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Vermeulen has developed and written the software for our quantitative models and portfolio management system. He leads our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Vermeulen is also involved in the research process at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, he worked at ABP

Puneet Mansharamani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 17, 2019

3.37

3.4%

Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo

Guy Lakonishok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 17, 2019

3.37

3.4%

Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios. Mr. Lakonishok received a B.S. in Applied Science with

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

