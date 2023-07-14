Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are mainly common stocks. Although the Fund may invest in securities of companies of any size, the Fund generally invests in companies with market capitalizations of $1 billion or more at the time of purchase.
In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser focuses on companies whose securities, in the Adviser’s opinion, are out-of-favor (undervalued) in the marketplace at the time of purchase in light of factors such as the company’s earnings, book value, revenues or cash flow, but show signs of recent improvement. The Adviser believes that these out-of-favor securities will produce superior future returns if their future growth exceeds the market’s low expectations.
The Adviser uses a quantitative investment model to make investment decisions for the Fund. The investment model ranks securities based on fundamental measures of value (such as the price-to-earnings ratio) and indicators of near-term appreciation potential (such as recent price appreciation). The investment model selects stocks to buy from the higher-ranked stocks and selects stocks to sell from those whose rankings have decreased, subject to overall risk controls. The Adviser manages the Fund conservatively relative to the LSV Value Equity Fund by further restricting the investment model with respect to (1) industry and sector allocations and (2) security weightings relative to the Russell 1000® Value Index benchmark.
|Period
|LVAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|40.03%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|35.61%
|3 Yr
|10.9%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|19.98%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|60.78%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|41.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|LVAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.0%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|28.36%
|2021
|11.3%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|15.88%
|2020
|-2.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|88.50%
|2019
|0.7%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|96.81%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|37.71%
|Period
|LVAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|38.00%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|32.90%
|3 Yr
|10.9%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|20.31%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|60.87%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|39.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|LVAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.0%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|28.36%
|2021
|11.3%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|15.96%
|2020
|-2.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|88.50%
|2019
|0.7%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|96.81%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|51.40%
|LVAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LVAVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|155 M
|1 M
|151 B
|83.36%
|Number of Holdings
|215
|2
|1727
|9.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|29.8 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|86.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.94%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|90.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LVAVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.79%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|40.31%
|Cash
|1.21%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|56.73%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|63.30%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|60.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|60.72%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|62.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LVAVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.05%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|21.70%
|Healthcare
|19.26%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|26.65%
|Technology
|10.15%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|54.04%
|Industrials
|8.96%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|79.54%
|Consumer Defense
|8.58%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|48.35%
|Energy
|7.70%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|49.42%
|Communication Services
|7.37%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|25.91%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.36%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|30.12%
|Basic Materials
|3.72%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|44.47%
|Real Estate
|2.67%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|50.83%
|Utilities
|2.18%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|79.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LVAVX % Rank
|US
|98.47%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|16.83%
|Non US
|0.32%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|88.10%
|LVAVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.80%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|61.38%
|Management Fee
|0.38%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|15.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|45.04%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|LVAVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LVAVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LVAVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|16.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|12.39%
|LVAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LVAVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.21%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|84.53%
|LVAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|LVAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LVAVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.81%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|22.97%
|LVAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.389
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$2.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.241
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2007
15.18
15.2%
Menno Vermeulen, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Senior Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994. Vermeulen has more than 21 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Vermeulen has developed and written the software for our quantitative models and portfolio management system. He leads our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Vermeulen is also involved in the research process at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, he worked at ABP
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2007
15.18
15.2%
Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2007
15.18
15.2%
Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994, where he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Partner and Portfolio Manager Dr. Lakonishok has more than 30 years of investment and research experience. Dr. Lakonishok was, until 2004, the William G. Karnes Professor of Finance at the College of Commerce & Business Administration at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Before that, he held staff and visiting professorships at Tel Aviv University, Cornell University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the University of British Columbia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2014
7.92
7.9%
Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2014
7.92
7.9%
Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios. Mr. Lakonishok received a B.S. in Applied Science with
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
