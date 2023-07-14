Home
Vitals

YTD Return

5.1%

1 yr return

6.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$155 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

LVAVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    LSV Conservative Value Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    LSV Fund
  • Inception Date
    Jun 10, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    36152
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Menno Vermeulen

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are mainly common stocks. Although the Fund may invest in securities of companies of any size, the Fund generally invests in companies with market capitalizations of $1 billion or more at the time of purchase.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser focuses on companies whose securities, in the Adviser’s opinion, are out-of-favor (undervalued) in the marketplace at the time of purchase in light of factors such as the company’s earnings, book value, revenues or cash flow, but show signs of recent improvement. The Adviser believes that these out-of-favor securities will produce superior future returns if their future growth exceeds the market’s low expectations.

The Adviser uses a quantitative investment model to make investment decisions for the Fund. The investment model ranks securities based on fundamental measures of value (such as the price-to-earnings ratio) and indicators of near-term appreciation potential (such as recent price appreciation). The investment model selects stocks to buy from the higher-ranked stocks and selects stocks to sell from those whose rankings have decreased, subject to overall risk controls. The Adviser manages the Fund conservatively relative to the LSV Value Equity Fund by further restricting the investment model with respect to (1) industry and sector allocations and (2) security weightings relative to the Russell 1000® Value Index benchmark.

LVAVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LVAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -13.6% 215.2% 40.03%
1 Yr 6.0% -58.6% 197.5% 35.61%
3 Yr 10.9%* -23.2% 64.1% 19.98%
5 Yr -0.3%* -15.3% 29.4% 60.78%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 41.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LVAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.0% -65.1% 22.3% 28.36%
2021 11.3% -25.3% 25.5% 15.88%
2020 -2.0% -8.4% 56.7% 88.50%
2019 0.7% -9.2% 10.4% 96.81%
2018 -3.1% -9.4% 3.1% 37.71%

NAV & Total Return History

LVAVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LVAVX Category Low Category High LVAVX % Rank
Net Assets 155 M 1 M 151 B 83.36%
Number of Holdings 215 2 1727 9.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 29.8 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 86.04%
Weighting of Top 10 18.94% 5.0% 99.2% 90.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 2.85%
  2. Johnson & Johnson 2.31%
  3. Exxon Mobil Corp 2.11%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.00%
  5. Pfizer Inc 1.94%
  6. Chevron Corp 1.64%
  7. Merck & Co Inc 1.59%
  8. Verizon Communications Inc 1.54%
  9. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.52%
  10. Intel Corp 1.44%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LVAVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.79% 28.02% 125.26% 40.31%
Cash 		1.21% -88.20% 71.98% 56.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 63.30%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 60.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 60.72%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 62.07%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LVAVX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.05% 0.00% 58.05% 21.70%
Healthcare 		19.26% 0.00% 30.08% 26.65%
Technology 		10.15% 0.00% 54.02% 54.04%
Industrials 		8.96% 0.00% 42.76% 79.54%
Consumer Defense 		8.58% 0.00% 34.10% 48.35%
Energy 		7.70% 0.00% 54.00% 49.42%
Communication Services 		7.37% 0.00% 26.58% 25.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.36% 0.00% 22.74% 30.12%
Basic Materials 		3.72% 0.00% 21.69% 44.47%
Real Estate 		2.67% 0.00% 90.54% 50.83%
Utilities 		2.18% 0.00% 27.04% 79.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LVAVX % Rank
US 		98.47% 24.51% 121.23% 16.83%
Non US 		0.32% 0.00% 41.42% 88.10%

LVAVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LVAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.04% 45.41% 61.38%
Management Fee 0.38% 0.00% 1.50% 15.36%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 45.04%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

LVAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LVAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

LVAVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LVAVX Category Low Category High LVAVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.21% 0.00% 41.90% 84.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LVAVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LVAVX Category Low Category High LVAVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.81% -1.51% 4.28% 22.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LVAVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LVAVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Menno Vermeulen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2007

15.18

15.2%

Menno Vermeulen, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Senior Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994. Vermeulen has more than 21 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Vermeulen has developed and written the software for our quantitative models and portfolio management system. He leads our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Vermeulen is also involved in the research process at LSV.

Puneet Mansharamani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2007

15.18

15.2%

Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems.

Josef Lakonishok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2007

15.18

15.2%

Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994, where he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Partner and Portfolio Manager Dr. Lakonishok has more than 30 years of investment and research experience. Dr. Lakonishok was, until 2004, the William G. Karnes Professor of Finance at the College of Commerce & Business Administration at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Before that, he held staff and visiting professorships at Tel Aviv University, Cornell University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the University of British Columbia.

Greg Sleight

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2014

7.92

7.9%

Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.

Guy Lakonishok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2014

7.92

7.9%

Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

